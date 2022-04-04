Hurry! Last day to apply for stenographer posts at Telangana HC, here's how to register

This recruitment drive is being held for a total of 64 vacancies in Telangana District Judiciary offices for the post of Stenographer Grade - III.

The Telangana High Court will close the online application process for the post of Stenographer Grade III under the Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service today, 4 April. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the positions online by visiting the official website, tshc.gov.in.

To let you know about the examination fee, it is kept at Rs 800 for general or unreserved category candidates, and Rs 600 for SC, ST, and EWS candidates.

Before applying, it is critical to know whether you meet the eligibility requirements. In this regard, the lower age limit is 18 and the upper age limit is 34 as of 1 July, 2022. Furthermore, the upper age limit for reserved categories has been relaxed.

Here's a quick rundown of the educational requirements:

- The candidate must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

- Telangana Government Technical Exam in English Typewriting by Higher Grade (45 words per minute) or equivalent.

- Telangana Government Technical Exam in English Shorthand, Higher Grade (120 words per minute) or equivalent.

- Computer operation knowledge or qualification is required.

A computer-based examination of objective type MCQs will be held for 50 marks as part of the selection procedure. Qualified candidates will then take the Skill Test (Stenography) for 30 marks, followed by an oral interview for 20 marks.

If you need detailed information on the selection procedure as well as eligibility requirements such as age restrictions, educational qualifications, and so on, please click here.

The following are the steps to apply for TS High Court recruitment in 2022:

- Go to the official website, tshc.gov.in.

- Next, go to Recruitment and click on the NOTIFICATIONS NO: 1/2022 TO 8/2022 application link.

- Now, apply for the job by registering on the candidate portal.

- Fill the application form and upload your documents.

- Then, pay the fee and submit the form.

- It is recommended that you download and print the form for future use.

To make it convenient for you, here's a direct link to register.

