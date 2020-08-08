UPSC announces 24 teaching and non-teaching vacancies; apply till 27 August at upsconline.nic.in
UPSC is inviting applications for 24 vacancies for the posts of Scientific Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Lecturer and Sub-Editor
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a notification about a number of vacancies in various departments on Friday. Candidates can apply for the posts till 27 August at upsconline.nic.in.
The commission is inviting applications for 24 vacancies for the posts of Scientific Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Lecturer and Sub-Editor. Of these, there are 14 Junior Scientific Officer posts to be filled, two Sub-Editors will be employed, one Scientific Officer and seven posts for Lecturers.
The official notification for the UPSC recruitment drive 2020 can be seen at upsc.gov.in. Candidates must submit their applications by 11.59 pm on 27 August. However, they can print out the submitted form till 28 August.
Qualifications
For the post of the Scientific Officer at the Pharmacopoeial Laboratory for Indian Medicine, a person must have a master's degree in Botany or Pharmacy. They must have had Pharmacognosy as their main subject.
The Junior Scientific Officer must hold a master's degree in Physics, Chemistry, Polymer Chemistry, Applied Physics or Electronics. They might otherwise hold a bachelor's degree in Engineering in Mechanical, Electronics, IT, Aeronautical, Telecommunication, Computer Science, Metallurgical, or Chemical fields.
There are total seven vacancies for Lecturer (Physiotherapy, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Vocational Guidance). Candidates must have a master's degree in the subject they are applying for.
The Sub-Editor must have a Bachelor's degree in Law and must have studied Hindi as an elective or compulsory language in Class 12.
Application fee
Candidates must submit the amount of Rs 25 in order to apply for the vacancies. SC, ST, PH or women candidates need not submit any amount to submit their application.
Go through the official notification for more details here.
