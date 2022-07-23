CISCE ISC 12th results 2022 likely to be out on 24 July; check how to get scorecards via SMS, Digilocker

The ISC result 2022 will consist of both the Term 1 and Term 2 marks. Students need to score at least 33 percent, both overall and in individual papers, to clear the CISCE 12th exam

The result of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam 2022 is likely to be announced on 24 July, as per media reports. It is to be noted that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has not made any official announcement regarding the same. Once out, students can check their Class 12 results at cisce.org.

Steps to check ISC 12th result 2022:

Visit cisce.org and click on the Class 12 result link.

Enter the required details to login to the CISCE portal such as your index number and unique ID.

The CISCE Class 12 results 2022 will appear on your screen.

Take a printout of your ISC result for future use.

The ISC result can also be downloaded via SMS and Digilocker in case the website is down due to heavy traffic.

Steps to check ISC result 2022 via SMS:

Type ISC<Space>< your seven-digit Unique ID>

Send it to 09248082883.

The CISCE ISC result will appear on your phone.

Steps to check ISC result 2022 via Digilocker:

Download the Digilocker app on your mobile phone or visit the official website- digilocker.gov.in.

Register yourself using your Aadhaar number, phone number, name and other details.

Verify your account using the OTP sent to your mobile number.

Login and enter the required details.

Select the Education tab and go to ISC results.

Download the scorecard for future use.

The ISC result 2022 will consist of both the Term 1 and Term 2 marks. Students need to score at least 33 percent, both overall and in individual papers, to clear the CISCE 12th exam. Candidates should check that their scorecards mention their pass/fail status, school, exam centre, percentage, name and other details correctly. If they are dissatisfied with their scores, students can opt for re-evaluation of their papers.

The CISCE had earlier released the Class 10 results. A pass percentage of 99.97 per cent was recorded in the ICSE exams this year.

