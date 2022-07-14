ICSE Result 2022: Class 10 results expected tomorrow, check steps to download

The ICSE or Class 10 results can also be accessed via SMS. To access it, students have to SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send the message to 09248082883. Following which, the results will appear on the screen

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 exam result 2022 is expected to be announced tomorrow, 15 July by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Once released, students can check their results on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

However, the Board has not given a specific date or time for the declaration of Class 10 results. Even an official notice on the same is awaited. Soon after the declaration, students are requested to enter their roll number and date of birth correctly on the given portal.

Here’s how to check ICSE 10th Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to results.cisce.org or cisce.org

Step 2: Search and click on the result link (For Class 10)

Step 3: Then enter the required information on the login window

Step 4: The ICSE or Class 10 Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check, download the scorecard and keep a print out of the same for future use.

This year, around a lakh student appeared in the ICSE exam, which was held from 25 April to 23 May.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the ISC or Class12 exam result 2022 will be declared by July end. To get a pass certificate in the ICSE and ISC exams, students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent in an aggregate and overall. As per CISCE, the final results will be declared after considering the marks of both semesters – (Semester 1 and 2).

The ICSE or Class 10 results can also be accessed via SMS. To access it, students have to SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send the message to 09248082883. Following which, the results will reflect on the screen.

For more updates and details on ICSE result, students are advised to visit the websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org on a regular basis.

