CISCE releases ICSE, ISC semester 2 exam datesheet, term to begin from 25 April

The time has come for students to buckle up, as the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the ICSE, ISC semester 2 Examination timetable on Thursday. The datesheet has been planned by CISCE in such a way that both class 10th and class 12th students will begin giving the exam on the same day, 25 April. The ICSE/class 10 exams will end on 20 May, while the ISC/class 12 exams will end on 6 June.

The complete datesheet has been made available for everyone on the CISCE official website which is cise.org.

It is important to note that the ISCE and ISC exams will begin at 11 am and 2 pm, respectively. Another important point that the CISCE has shared is that every student will be given 10 minutes time to read the question paper, which means that for class 10 students, it will be available by 10:50 am and for class 12 students, it will be available by 1:50 pm. Furthermore, both classes' exams will be 1 hour 30 minutes long.

Direct link to datesheet is here.

The schedule has been made keeping the dates of various competitive examinations in mind. The CISCE has also instructed all schools not to conduct pre-board exams until the syllabus has been revised and completed. It said that the pre-board exams shall be held between the end of March and the beginning of April.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, practical exams for schools are most likely to be conducted offline. Practicals will only be conducted offline if the situation is considered normal; otherwise, they will be conducted online. Lastly, the final grades will be determined by how well students performed in practicals, internals and semesters 1 and 2.

