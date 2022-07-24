ISC Class 12th Result 2022: Here's direct link to check CISCE board 12th results; girls outperform boys

CISCE has reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams 2022. Girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys secured 99.26 per cent

New Delhi: ISC Class 12th Result 2022 has been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at 5 pm on Sunday, 24 July. Candidates, who have appeared for the Class 12 semester 2 exam 2022, can check their result on the official website cisce.org, or results.cisce.org

To check the ISC Class 12th result 2022, student will have to visit the official website and key in their log in details.

ISC 12th results 2022 have been declared for the Arts Commerce and Science stream.

Students can also check their ISC Class 12 Results 2022 via SMS.

CISCE has reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams 2022. Girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys secured 99.26 per cent.

CISCE ISC Class 12th result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Enter ISC in the Courses section

Step 3: Provide UID (unique ID) and index number

Step 4: Put the Captcha correctly

Step 5: Tap on 'Show Result' button

Step 6: Check your name, tally your marks and download as well as take a printout of your ISC Class 12 result 2022 for future use.

Direct link to check ISC Class 12th Result 2022: https://cisceresults.trafficmanager.net/

How to get ISC Class 12th result 2022 via SMS

To get ISC Class 12th result 2022 via SMS, students will have to go to the SMS option in their mobile phone, type ISC<Space><Unique ID> and send it to 09248082883.

ISC Class 12th Result 2022: Steps to check via DigiLocker app

Step 1: Install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS)

Step 2: Open the app and tap on 'Access DigiLocker'

Step 3: Correctly input the login credentials provided by the CISCE

Step 4: Submit details and your ISC 12th digital mark sheet will be available on your phone screen.

The ISC exam was conducted by CISCE between 6 April and 13 June.

