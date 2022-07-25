AP ECET 2022 answer key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link here

Along with the answer key, the University has also released the PDF file of the AP ECET question paper. Candidates can calculate their expected scores using the AP ECET answer key and response sheet. In case of any issues, applicants can also raise objections on the answer key till 26 July 2022

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) has put out the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 answer key. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download AP ECET answer key on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Along with the answer key, the University has also released the PDF file of the AP ECET question paper. Candidates can calculate their expected scores using the AP ECET answer key and response sheet. In case of any issues, applicants can also raise objections on the answer key till 26 July 2022.

What are the steps to download the answer keys?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Master Question Papers with Preliminary Answer Keys'.

Step 3: Select the stream for which you want to download the answer key.

Step 4: The AP ECET 2022 answer key and response sheets will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save the AP ECET 2022 answer key for future use.

Direct link is here.

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the link to challenge the AP ECET answer key. The authorities will issue the final AP ECET answer key after considering all the challenges. Also, the AP ECET results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key only.

Candidates need to know that they will not be able to raise any objections on the AP ECET 2022 answer key after the deadline has passed. It is to be noted that the final AP ECET answer key and results will be released later on the official web portal. Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates.

