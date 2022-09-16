AP ECET 2022: Seat Allotment results out today; check details

Post the release of the seat allotment result, candidates have to follow the process of ‘Self-Reporting and Reporting at college’ The reporting process begins today (16 September) and will end on 20 September

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 Seat Allotment Results today, 16 September. The Council has not declared a particular time for the release of AP ECET seat allotment results. However, reports state that the AP ECET 2022 seat allotment results are likely to be declared during the second half of the day. Once the results are out, candidates can check and download the AP ECET counselling round 1 seat allotment list from the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates should keep their AP ECET hall tickets along with them to check the result.

Post the release of the seat allotment result, candidates have to follow the process of ‘Self-Reporting and Reporting at college’. Students are advised to keep their documents ready to proceed with the admissions process. The reporting process begins today (16 September) and will end on 20 September.

Check the detailed notification here

It is to be noted that the AP ECET 2022 seat allotment results will be temporary because it only depends on the candidate’s eligibility. The seat will be confirmed during the admissions process. Students are further advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates and details.

Check the list of documents required for the AP ECET 2022 counselling process:

– AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket and Rank card.

– School certificate from Class 7 to Diploma or Class 9 to Degree among others.

– SSC certificate for proof of Date of Birth (DoB).

– The memorandum of marks (including Degree or Diploma certificate).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.