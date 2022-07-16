AP ECET 2022: Hall ticket likely to be released at 11 am; check steps to download

The AP ECET will be conducted on 22 July in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second AP ECET shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. It is mandatory for all students to carry their AP ECET hall ticket to the exam venue

The hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 is likely to be released today, 16 July. As per a notice on the official website, the admit card will be available from 11 am.

Students can download their AP ECET 2022 hall ticket from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Steps to download AP ECET 2022 hall ticket:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link for the AP ECET call letter given on the home page, once out.

Enter the required details such as your AP ECET registration number and login.

The AP ECET hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Check your details like name, AP ECET roll number etc.

Take a printout for future reference.

The AP ECET admit card was set to be released on 15 July, but was postponed later. The AP ECET will be held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The AP ECET will be conducted on 22 July in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second AP ECET shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. It is mandatory for all students to carry their AP ECET hall ticket to the exam venue. Entry will not be permitted without a hall ticket.

The AP ECET answer key will be released on 25 July. Applicants will be able to raise objections against the answer key till 27 July, as per the official notice.

The AP ECET is held for students who want to gain Lateral entry for admissions into 2nd year Pharmacy/Engineering courses for Diploma holders of Engineering and Technology as well as BSc Mathematics. For more information related to the AP ECET, candidates need to visit the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.