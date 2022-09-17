AP ECET Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result out; check direct link

Candidates need to know that the AP ECET seat allotment 2022 result is provisional in nature. The process depends on the candidate's eligibility, which will be verified during the admissions process

The seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Those who appeared in the exam can check their allotment result on the official web portal at ecet-sche.aptonline.in In order to check the AP ECET seat allotment list, candidates will have to enter the application number and password. Now, since the AP ECET seat allotment result is declared, students who have been allotted seats need to visit the colleges allotted and then finish the application procedure for their admission. The reporting at the allotted colleges needs to be done by 20 September.

What are steps to check the results of the AP ECET allotment results?

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSCHE at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the link that reads ‘Provisional Allotment Order (Download)’.

Step 3: Fill in your AP ECET login details, including your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit your AP ECET details and the result will then be declared on your screen.

Here is the direct link to check the AP ECET allotment order.

According to the information on the website, the classes are scheduled to start on 19 September. With the AP ECET Seat Allotment results released, candidates should keep their documents ready as they will be required in the admissions process.

Candidates need to know that the AP ECET seat allotment result is provisional in nature. The allotment of seats will depend on the candidate’s eligibility, which will be verified during the admissions process. The verification officers at AP ECET help line centres will verify the uploaded certificates. After the certificates have been verified, the verification officer will approve if all the certificates are properly uploaded. Else the verification officer may direct the candidate to re-upload the certificate.

