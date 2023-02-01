In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 57,550 today, 1 February. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 72,300. The rate of the yellow metal fluctuates daily because of factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As mentioned on the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 52,750. The same quantity of the valuable metal is available for Rs 52,900 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,600.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is valued at Rs 57,550. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 58,470 in Chennai and Rs 57,700 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 52,900 and Rs 53,600, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold for Rs 57,700 in Lucknow and Rs 58,470 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,750. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,550 in these areas.

In Patna, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,800. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 57,600 in the above cities.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 April 2023, rose 0.09 percent to Rs 57,239.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, increased 0.04 percent to Rs 68,855.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.