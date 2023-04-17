The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 61,030 today, 17 April. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 78,500. Change in the prices of gold is recorded on a daily basis due to factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. The data on Good Returns’ website reveals that 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh is being sold at Rs 56,090. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 61,180 in these two cities. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 55,940. The same quantity of 24-carat yellow metal is being sold at Rs 61,030.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at a price of Rs 56,500 in Chennai. The same quantity of 24-carat is priced at Rs 61,640 in the area. In Gurugram and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat variety of the precious metal is being procured at Rs 56,090. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 61,180.

In Ahmedabad, Patna, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 55,990. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 61,080 in the above areas. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 55,940 in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat purity stands at a price of Rs 61,030 in the three regions.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 55,940 in Nagpur. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 61,030.

In Amaravati and Guntur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured Rs 55,940, while the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 61,030, in the above regions.

Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) unveils that gold futures, set to mature on 5 June 2023, rose by 0.10 per cent to trade at Rs 60,390. Silver futures, maturing on 5 May 2023, increased by 0.02 per cent to stand at Rs 75,691.

