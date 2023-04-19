Price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 230 to stand at Rs 61,150 today, 19 April in India. Rate of one kilogram of silver jumped by Rs 200 to Rs 77,600. Alterations in the prices of gold are seen every day because of factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. The data on Good Returns website unveils that 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh is being bought and sold at Rs 56,200. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being traded at Rs 61,310 in these two areas. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 56,050. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 61,150.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at a value of Rs 56,650 in Chennai. The same amount of 24-carat is priced at Rs 61,800 in this region. In Gurugram and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal is being sold at Rs 56,200. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 61,310 in the two cities.

In Patna, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 56,100. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being purchased at Rs 61,200 in the above areas. Ten grams of 22-carat gold stands at a price of Rs 56,050 in Pune, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 61,150 in these three areas.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,050 in Nagpur. The same amount of 24-carat of the precious metal is being procured at Rs 61,150.

In Amaravati and Guntur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 56,050, while the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 61,150 in the above regions.

Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) suggest that gold futures, set to mature on 5 June 2023, fell by 0.01 per cent to trade at Rs 60,482. Silver futures, maturing on 5 May 2023, increased by 0.05 per cent to stand at a price of Rs 75,288.

