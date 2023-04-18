Price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 110 to stand at Rs 60,920 today, 18 April in India. The value of one kilogram of silver dropped by Rs 1,100 to trade at Rs 77,400. Alterations in the prices of gold is witnessed every day because of factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. The data on Good Returns’ website shows that 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh is being traded at Rs 56,000.

The same quantity of 24-carat precious metal is priced at Rs 61,070 in these two regions. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 55,850. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being retailed at Rs 60,920.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at a price of Rs 56,450 in Chennai. The same amount of 24-carat is valued at Rs 61,600 in this region. In Gurugram and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 56,000. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat precious metal is priced at Rs 61,070 in the two cities.

In Patna, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a value of Rs 55,900. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 61,970 in the above regions. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,850 in Pune, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal costs Rs 61,920 in these three areas.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,850 in Nagpur. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being sold at Rs 60,920.

In Amaravati and Guntur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 55,850, while the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 60,920 in the above areas.

Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) suggest that gold futures, which are maturing on 5 June 2023, increased by 0.13 per cent to stand at Rs 60,257. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May 2023, rose by 0.03 percent to trade at Rs 74,835 percent.

