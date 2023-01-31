In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,440 today, 31 January. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 72,400. The rate of the yellow metal changes daily because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata and is being bought and sold at Rs 52,650. The same quantity of this valuable metal is priced at Rs 52,700 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 53,500.

Taking a look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is valued at Rs 57,440. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 58,370 in Chennai and Rs 57,490 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,700 and Rs 53,500, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being purchased for Rs 57,490 in Lucknow and Rs 58,370 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 52,650. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is available for Rs 57,440 in the above three regions.

In Ahmedabad, Patna, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,700. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,490 in the above cities.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 April 2023, fell 0.10 percent to Rs 56,988.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, dipped 0.14 percent to Rs 68,496.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.