Looking for the best online slots in Canada right now?

It’s no wonder - slots are the only way to win huge jackpots for low stakes. They’re also bags of fun and set the pulses racing with fast-paced action.

However, it’s important that you play slot games in a safe environment at Canadian online casinos that are legit, reputable, and secure.

In this article, we’ll be reviewing 11 of the best online slot sites in Canada. And while Jackpot City is our top pick thanks to its huge selection of big-paying jackpots, all other online casinos have been verified for the quality of their slot games, payouts, as well as safety and security.

Ready to spin some reels? Let’s see what the top Canadian slots sites have to offer.

Best Online Slots in Canada

Jackpot City : Best Canadian slot site overall

Slots.LV : Best for welcome bonuses

Spin Casino : Best for mobile slots

BitStarz : Best for crypto slot games

PlayOjo : Best for no-wager free spins

Royal Panda : Best slots selection

Genesis Casino : Best casino theme

Bodog : Best for RealTime Gaming slots

Casumo : Best for classic slots games

7Bit : Best for exclusive slot games

Kassu : Best for free spins bonuses

1. Jackpot City — Best Slots Site in Canada Overall





Pros:

Up to C$1,600 welcome package + 150 free spins

400+ slots

Huge daily jackpots

Top-rated mobile app

Cons:

Doesn’t accept crypto

The fun literally never stops at Jackpot City — your one-stop-shop for slots and bumper jackpots.

With 20+ years of experience under its belt, Jackpot City is the city to take a break in — and it’s our top pick for Canadian online slots.

Slots Games: 5/5

At the time of writing, Jackpot City is home to roughly 375 slot games, which make up more than three-quarters of this online casino's total game selection.

Many of these slot games are progressive jackpot slots, and they include the likes of Wheel of Wishes and Mega Moolah, both of which feature a $10,000,000+ jackpot on a regular basis.

You’ll also find bank-busting games like Major Millions and Treasure Nile here, and there are plenty of themed slot games at Jackpot City, including Anderthals and Ancient Fortunes: Zeus. Total daily jackpots usually stand at an extravagant $26,000,000+.

Other Casino Games: 4/5

The total game selection at Jackpot City stands at about 480 at the time of writing. So while most of the games you can play here are reels, you can also mix things up with a good variety of video poker, blackjack, roulette, keno, and bingo games.

There’s also a live casino, which is actually home to the greatest bulk of games besides slots (over 50!).

All the games here are fully optimized for mobile play, which means you can enjoy this casino site on your desktop or your mobile device.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players who take a ride at Jackpot City can either claim a one-off 100% first deposit bonus that’s worth up to C$400, or you can opt-in to a 100% up to C$1,600 welcome bonus that’s spread across your first four deposits.

Wagering requirements are a tad steep, but you’re also entitled to 150 free spins on Book of Atem.

This is a really exciting welcome bonus, but Jackpot City’s overall offers are a tad thin on the ground compared to rival sites. This is largely because there are so many jackpots to be won, and this compensates for the lack of bonuses.

That said, there is Daily Deal, which is a daily match deposit bonus, and you can also spin the Bonus Wheel for more prizes.

Payment Methods: 5/5

Jackpot City accepts a wide range of payment methods — 15 in total.

Banking options include VISA, VISA Debit, Interac, eCheck, PaySafeCard, instant payments and iDebit.

Cryptos aren’t yet accepted, and you might be asked to provide some form of ID, such as a utility bill, before you can process a withdrawal.

Misc: 5/5

One of the best things about Jackpot City is its mobile app, which is easily one of the best we’ve ever tested. There’s also a fun and helpful blog that’s regularly updated on the website.

Want to try your luck at those jackpots? Click here to join Jackpot City.

2. Slots.LV — Best Welcome Bonuses of any Canadian Slot Site

Pros:

$5,000 welcome bonus

Cashback bonuses with VIP club

195 slots

Daily jackpots

Cons:

Withdrawal fees

With a welcome bonus that’s worth as much as $5,000 for new players, it made sense for us to award Slots.LV the top pick for welcome offers.

What’s more, wagering requirements are set at just 35x.

Online Slot Games: 4/5

At Slots.LV, you can play 244 total casino games — and as per its name, it’s no surprise that 195 of these are slot games.

Some of the titles include Deco Diamonds (96.03% RTP) and Book of Oz (96.31% RTP) and we like the fact that the site lists the exact jackpot for their jackpot games on the thumbnail. For example, Aries has a $1k jackpot and Cash Money Mermaids has a $4k jackpot.

Most of the online slots are provided by heavyweights like RTG and Rival, and you’ll also find a good selection of BetSoft slots here, too.

Other Casino Games: 3.5/5

Apart from online slots, you can play roughly 50+ other casino games here. Slots.LV has indeed gone for quality over quantity, and this is backed up by the fact that the games are provided by a handful of world-class iGaming developers.

You can take your pick from over a dozen video poker games, including Jacks or Better and Bonus Deuces Wild, as well as a very good selection of table games like craps, blackjack, and a few online poker games.

The maximum stake, however, is capped at around $500, which suggests Slots.LV is better suited to recreational players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

As mentioned, Slots.LV has a $5,000 welcome bonus that all new players can claim. This bonus is spread out over your first nine deposits, which is basically a bonus that never stops giving.

Alternatively, you can claim a 300% up to $1,500 BTC welcome bonus.

Then, Slots.LV lets each player claim as many as seven match deposit bonuses each week, while a 100% up to $200 referral bonus is one of the best of its type that we’ve seen.

Payment Methods: 3.5/5

Payment methods include VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, and a handful of digital coins, including BTC.

However, you’ll need to be wary of the fact that, while Slots.LV doesn’t charge withdrawal fees when you make your first withdrawal of the month, all subsequent withdrawals that same month will come with a fee.

And while it’s great that Slots.LV accepts Bitcoin, crypto withdrawals are slower than average here — but they’re all fee-free.

Misc: 4/5

One of the standout things about Slots.LV is its terrific VIP program. As you move up the eight levels, you’ll benefit from increased cashback. Level one players get a 5% cashback bonus, level 2 players get a 6% cashback bonus, level 3 players get a 7% cashback bonus — and so on.

If you’re excited by the prospect of an up-to $5,000 welcome bonus that’s spread out over your first 9 deposits, click here to join Slots.LV.

3. Spin Casino — Best for Mobile Slots of all CA Online Casinos

Pros:

370+ mobile slots

Smooth mobile gameplay

Huge daily jackpots

Over 50 live casino games

Cons:

Can’t browse games until you register

Wanna play mobile slots in Canada?

Then you need to sign-up to a Canadian online slots casino that has an excellent and rewarding mobile experience.

With a streamlined app and smooth gameplay — Spin Casino is our top pick for mobile slots.

Online Slot Games: 4/5

There’s a reason 99% of us play online slots in the first place, and that’s to try for the chance to win millions when spinning those reels.

To that end, Spin Casino is home to dozens of progressive jackpots that give you the chance to liquidize the entire site. When you place the maximum bet on the likes of Diamond King Jackpots and Thunderstruck II and hit the correct symbol combo, Spin Casino will pay out massively.

Wheel of Wishes is here, too, which typically has a $2,000,000+ jackpot.

All in all, there are 370+ slots here, and there are lots of classic titles alongside brand new ones.

Other Casino Games: 4/5

Spin Casino is very much a slots-focused casino site. In total, there are around 480 games, which means aside from the slot games, you’ve got about a further 100 real money games to play.

These include 9 poker variants, 15 blackjack games, and a handful of roulette titles.

Where the casino truly stands out (aside from online slots) is its live dealer casino games — there are over 50 authentic live casino games here provided by Evolution.

And as mentioned, all the games are optimized for mobile play.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

When you first register at Spin Casino, you can claim a C$1,000 welcome bonus when you deposit $20 or more. This bonus also comes with 100 bonus spins to be used on a brand new slot game.

Spin Casino then treats existing players to daily, weekly and monthly specials, as well as those epic daily jackpots that anyone can win just by spinning the 5-reels games.

A Spin Casino loyalty club, meanwhile, gives you the chance to climb the ladder from Bronze level to Prive, and there are lots of perks and prizes along the way.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Spin Casino covers pretty much all the bases when it comes to banking options that are popular with Canadian players.

There are 15 payment methods accepted here altogether, and they include VISA, VISA debit, Interac, instant payments, EcoPayz, eVoucher, and NeoSurf.

Glaring absentees include PayPal and Skrill. Withdrawals should take no longer than 24 hours.

Misc: 4/5

If you’re worried that you might be prone to placing too many consecutive bets on the online slots, Spin Casino lets you easily set your own time limits and bet limits.

Customer support is also easily accessible and super helpful, while the web design is one of the most user-friendly we’ve used.

Fancy playing some mobile slots today? Sign-up to Spin Casino and claim your 100% up to C$1,000 welcome bonus and 100 free spins.

4. BitStarz — Best CA Online Casino for Crypto Slots

Pros:

1,000+ slots

6 cryptos accepted

Over 3,000 total games

Stylish web design

Cons:

No mobile app

If you’re a Canadian player who’s invested in some cryptocurrencies, you might want to try your luck at BitStarz. This is one of the best Bitcoin casinos that accepts 6 cryptos and is home to 1,000+ high-quality slots games.

Online Slots: 5/5

Over a thousand slots means you’ve got lots to choose from.

There are hundreds of high RTP slots here, such as Johnny Cash (96.20% RTP) and Moon Princess (96.5% RTP), as well as dozens of progressive jackpots.

What we especially like is that BitStarz maintains a regular blog, and updates you each time they add a new slot game. They detail the exact RTP for each game, the bet limits, the maximum win, and the volatility — and you get to play free slots online here.

For instance, Candy Crush has a $45,000 max win, medium volatility, and bet limits vary from $0.25 to $50.

Other Games: 5/5

BitStarz is serious about iGaming, and to that end, it can boast a staggering collection of more than 3,000 real money games.

All the games are neatly divided into categories like “Live Casino” and “Table Games,” and most of the games are available in demo mode. This means you can test the likes of blackjack, poker and baccarat out for free before taking the plunge with real money.

And if you can’t decide which game to play, you can hit the “Feeling Lucky?” button and BitStarz will select a game at random for you.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

At BitStarz, new players can get started with a whopping 100% up to 1 BTC welcome offer and 180 free spins on top of it.

You can claim up to 5 BTC over your next three deposits as well — and you’re not required to enter any special Bitstarz bonus codes to claim them.

New players are free to participate in the week-long slots welcome tournament, and it’s possible to become a VIP as soon as you create an account (as well as grab the 125% VIP welcome bonus).

Wagering requirements for the welcome offers are set at 40x, which is among the industry standard.

Regular slots-based bonuses here include Free Spins Wednesdays. Basically, when you make either a $30, $80 or $160 deposit on Wednesday, you’re entitled to X amount of free spins.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Besides Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Tether, you can also fund your account at Bitstarz via a few traditional payment options like Visa, MasterCard, EcoPayz, Interac, and more.

Crypto payout transactions are instant, while the maximum withdrawal is 10 BTC.

Misc: 4/5

BitStarz is a modern, stylish Canadian slots site that was launched in 2014, and has since gone on to win multiple awards. It’s one of the safest, most secure crypto casinos around and customer support is 24/7.

Looking to play online slot machines with Bitcoin? Click here to get started at BitStarz with a 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins welcome bonus.

5. PlayOjo — Best Canadian Online Casino for No-Wager Free Spins

Pros:

No wagering requirements on all bonuses

80 free spins upon sign-up

2,000+ slots

Over 3,000 total games

Cons:

No cash-based welcome offer

When you kick things off at a Canadian online slots site with a no wagering bonus, life is sweeter.

At PlayOjo, you can grab a slew of bonuses that also come with zero maximum wins, which let you try your luck on the slot machines without having to meet any rollover requirements before the bonus winnings are yours.

Slot Games: 5/5

PlayOjo has an enormous collection of slot games — almost 1,900 at the time of writing.

What we especially like about this Canadian online casino is that, if you hover over any slot game on the homepage, you can see exactly how popular it is, as well as what the biggest ever win was.

For example, the biggest win on 7 Elements was over $4,000, and it was played 86 times in the last 6 hours.

This info is really cool because it helps you decide where to put your cash.

Other Games: 4/5

Besides being one of our top picks for online slots, PlayOjo and its 300+ casino games is also one of the very best blackjack sites.

The selection includes 165 blackjack variants, including a wide range of exclusive blackjack games such as European Turbo Blackjack. It also includes 15 online poker games and a range of specialty games, such as scratch cards and keno.

Unfortunately, bingo and Slingo — which are available in European versions of PlayOjo — are absent for Canadian players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players are entitled to 80 free spins upon their first deposit at PlayOjo. As mentioned, this bonus comes with zero wagering requirements and zero maximum wins. Essentially, whatever you win you can take home — no questions asked.

As a regular player, you can spin the Ojo Wheel for the chance to win random prizes, as well as try your luck on the $25,000 Mega Twister, which is stuffed with free spins and cash prizes.

And just so we’re clear, all of PlayOjo’s bonuses come with no wagering requirements. The only downer is the absence of a cash-based welcome bonus — but this is basically nitpicking.

Payment Methods: 4/5

PlayOjo accepts 9 payment methods: Interac, MasterCard, VISA, EcoPayz, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, EcoVoucher, AstroPay and Jeton.

Withdrawal times are generally excellent, and it’s super helpful that PlayOjo has entire web pages dedicated to walking you through the deposit and withdrawal process for every single payment method.

Misc: 4/5

PlayOjo is one of the most reputable online casinos in Canada that was launched in 2017. There are no withdrawal fees, live chat is available, and its comfy and colourful site design will especially suit recreational players who are just looking for some fun.

100% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

1,100+ slots

25 live dealer games

Up to C$1,000 + 300 free spins upon sign-up

1,700+ slots

Excellent VIP program

$600 bonus + 50 free spins upon sign-up

700+ slots

Sports betting available

100% bonus + 20 free spins for new players

1,900+ slots

10 years experience

100 Free spins on Book of Dead for new players

Crypto casino

Over 1,200 slot games

Up to C$500 and 300 free spins for new players

Hundreds of high RTP slots

Daily promos

How We Chose the Best Online Slots Sites in Canada

Online slots:

Naturally, the first thing we took a look at when choosing our online casinos was their slots selection. We checked out who provides the games, the average RTP, the number of slots available, as well as the variety of slots available.

Other casino games:

While slots might be the best online casino games around, the best online casino sites should offer you a complete online gambling experience. As such, we added online casinos that excel when it comes to game variety. So if you ever fancy playing some blackjack, video poker or roulette, you can do that too.

Bonuses and promotions:

Welcome bonuses, free spins and cashback offers are all part of the deal at the top-rated Canadian online casinos. We selected the best online casinos in Canada that are generous with their bonuses, both in terms of the size of their offers and the fairness of their wagering requirements.

Payment methods:

Lastly, we know how important it is that you join casinos in Canada that have your preferred payment methods. This is why we selected online casinos that offer the most popular banking options in Canada, including Interac and Neteller.

Guide to the Best Online Slots Sites in Canada

Which are the Highest-Paying Online Slots in Canada?

If you want to win big at online slots casinos, the smartest idea is to play progressive slots, such as Mega Moolah.

The way these games work means that the total jackpot builds and builds each time someone loses, until — eventually — the jackpot triggers.

However, you can also play high RTP slots, such as Wolf Gold at BitStarz, as these types of slots typically payout more often than others.

What is RTP?

RTP stands for Return to Player and refers to the overall win percentage of a slots game.

For instance, Wolf Gold has a 96.01% RTP. This means it pays out .96c for every $1 staked on it. Naturally, this is a theoretical number that comes true after hundreds of thousands of spins — not what you should expect on your next spinning session.

Slots with an RTP above 96% have a higher-than-average RTP and playing them will increase your chances of winning (or so they say).

Can I Play Free Online Slots at CA Casinos?

The best online casinos in Canada, such as BitStarz, allow you to play online casino games like slots for free. This gives you the chance to test a game before taking the plunge with real cash. However, you can't win real money when you play the games for free.

What Types of Online Slots Are There in Canada?

Video slots are the most popular type of slot game. But there are different types of slots you can play. These include:

Progressive jackpot slots

Classic 5-reel and 3-reel slots

3D slots

Virtual reality slots

Some slots also come with more bonus rounds and multiples, and there are also lots of different themes, including adventure and mythical themes.

What are the Most Popular Slot Games in Canada?

Some of the most popular slot games that you can find at Canadian casinos include Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes. Both of these are available at Jackpot City Casino, and they both have a minimum jackpot prize of over C$1,000,000.

What Other Games Can I Play at CA Casino Sites?

You can play all kinds of games at casino sites, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video poker, live dealer games, bingo — and more.

The exact games and their variants you can play, however, depend entirely on the online gambling sites themselves.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Slots Sites in CA?

When shopping around for the best online Canadian casinos for slots, it's always a good idea to start with a review guide like this one.

You can also read customer reviews of the best Canadian online casinos, as this will further help you create a shortlist of the best casinos. You can then take a closer look at each one to see whether or not it fits the bill in terms of what you’re looking for.

That said, all the best slots sites have several things in common, including a solid range of high-quality slot games, excellent customer support and generous and frequent bonuses.

Comparison of the Top 5 Slots Sites in Canada

In this section, we’ll be taking a brief recap of the top 5 slots sites you can sign up for in Canada.

Jackpot City: Big daily jackpots, 375 slot games and an awesome loyalty program are just part of the fun at the most buzzing city in the iGaming world. Click here to play with 150 free spins as a new player.

Slots.LV: A whopping $5,000 welcome bonus lies in wait for new players who join Slots.LV. It comes with very fair 35x wagering requirements, and you can claim it today by clicking here.

Spin Casino: If you want to play slots on your mobile device anytime and in any place, Spin Casino delivers a smooth, streamlined mobile experience. Click here to get started with a C$1,000 and 100 free spins welcome bonus.

BitStarz: An ideal online gambling site if you’re depositing cryptos. Besides accepting 6 digital coins and offering instant transactions, it also boasts over 1,000 slot games in its canon. Click here to get started with a 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus and 180 free spins.

PlayOjo: Wagering requirements can be a bit of a pain — which is probably why PlayOjo dispenses with them altogether. Click here to grab your no-wagering bonus and play over 2,000 slot games.

Getting Started at the Best Canadian Slots Sites

Follow our two-step guide to start playing slots for real money at Canadian online casinos. We’ll use our top pick Jackpot City Casino as an example.

Step 1: Click “Sign-Up”

Click here to visit Jackpot City

Click the purple “Sign Up” button in the middle of the page

Fill out the three forms with all the required information

Accept the terms and conditions

Click “Register”

Step 2: Deposit & Play

Once automatically logged in, click the “Bank” button in the top right corner

On the right side of the screen, you’ll see an “Opt-In” button, click on it to activate the bonus

Select a payment option

Fill in the required banking information

Deposit and play slots

Still Looking for the Best Online Slots Canada has to Offer?

The best slot sites are easy to sign up to, they've got a wide variety of great games provided by world-class software providers, and they give you the best chances of winning.

Jackpot City Casino is our top-rated Canadian casino when it comes to slots, bonuses and other casino games. It’s got a four-tiered welcome bonus on the table for new players, and there are millions to be won by lucky Canadians each day.

However, we found 10 more top slot sites that excel in different categories, so we suggest you examine our “best for” section once again before making a decision.

Playing online slots is a lot of fun, especially when you join the best Canadian casinos. This is why we remind you to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area. We share unbiased and reader-supported reviews; although we can get commissions for casinos featured in our site guides, that does not impact our ranking approach. We often endorse sites that we feel give the best pleasurable gaming experience.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

This is a Partnered Post.