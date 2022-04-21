New and seasoned blackjack players alike are spoiled for choice when it comes to the best blackjack sites, but things can get tricky with false bonus promises and dubious licensing.

That’s why we’ve set out to find not only the best blackjack casinos to play at, but ones that take the game to a whole new level using variants, tournaments, and even online blackjack bonuses.

Let’s break them down so you can find your new favorite.

Best Blackjack Sites

1. Bovada — Best Online Blackjack Site Overall

Pros

Incredible live dealer games on offer

Fantastic 24/7 customer support

Decent welcome bonuses and rewards

Same day payouts with cryptocurrencies

Cons

Limited banking options

Bovada is a reputable name in the online casino world dating back to the 1990’s, and for those looking to play online blackjack you can really get roped in with their live dealer blackjack.

With a simple, straightforward layout, everything is a breeze to navigate with exceptional live dealer features, such as an in-game chat where you can communicate with the dealer.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Bovada as a whole has a fantastic game selection offering from their amazing casino to their world-renowned sports betting but when it comes to their live dealer blackjack games, they take things up a notch.

With 28 different live blackjack games to choose from including Early Payout Blackjack (with the highest RTP online), it is safe to say that you will be hard-pressed to find a more extensive live dealer blackjack offering anywhere else on the internet.

There is always great traffic volume on the live dealer games which means great game atmosphere, no matter what time of the day or night you are sitting down to play.

There are also 8 non-live dealer variants in their casino.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

Bovada offers both fiat and cryptocurrency newcomers a fantastic welcome bonus. We have teamed up with Bovada to offer our readers an exclusive welcome bonus offer.

For fiat currency users, use the code CAWELCOME100 to qualify for a 100% up to $1000 welcome bonus. Cryptocurrency users can use the code BTCCWB1250 to also qualify for a 125% up to $1250.

You can also earn rewards points where you can receive cash bonuses on one of six loyalty levels from Rookie all the way through to their Hall of Fame rewards level.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Bovada’s mobile compatibility is good but not all of the live dealer blackjack games are available on mobile. That being said, they have a great platform that is nicely laid out and very responsive, with everything loading nice and quickly.

We tested their mobile platform on both Android and iOS and we were impressed with the mobile adapted version of their desktop site. We would like to see them adding more of the live dealer games in future but for the most part, they have done an excellent job.

Banking: 4.4/5

We are a little on the fence when it comes to Bovada’s banking options. While all the usual suspects are there such as credit and debit cards, Match Pay and a couple of cryptocurrency options, we would expect a casino of this caliber to offer a wider array of banking options.

That being said, they score exceptionally highly on their safety and security features and you won’t find many negative reviews of their banking features as a whole.

Withdrawals are also quite quick with cryptos taking 24 hours or less, and fiat versions taking 72 hours, which is about standard.

Misc: 4.5/5

Bovada remains a firm favorite because they offer something dynamic in many different areas, most especially on their live dealer casino and on their sportsbook side.

Their user interface is sleek and a breath of fresh air in a day when many online casinos prefer a lot of noise and clutter.

You will also be impressed with their customer support services. Their team is on standby 24/7 and offer assistance by way of a contact form, live chat and telephone.

2. BetOnline — Best Real Money Blackjack Tournaments

Pros

Fantastic online blackjack tournaments on offer

Banking is free of all fees

Sleek user interface

Solid, trustworthy reputation

Cons

No live chat option

BetOnline is another example of a great online casino that has been around for some time. Since 2006 to be exact. When it comes to online blackjack sites, BetOnline has some of the best blackjack tournaments around.

They are not only known for their blackjack tournaments however - BetOnline is a fantastic casino all around, especially if you are looking for a great sportsbook as well.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

When it comes to their blackjack offering, BetOnline has 17 different blackjack games to keep yourself busy with.

What makes BetOnline a dynamic option for those wanting to play online blackjack is the exceptional quality of their gameplay, as well as the great blackjack tournaments they offer.

Currently, BetOnline offers daily online blackjack tournaments (called Cash Races) with up to $10,000 prize pools, which could yield a rather nice pot to take home if lady luck is on your side.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

BetOnline’s bonuses and rewards are the gifts that keep on giving. We have partnered with BetOnline to offer our readers an exclusive welcome bonus of 100% up to $1000 if you use the code BOLCASINO.

If you prefer cryptocurrencies, you can use the code CRYPTO100 to claim your fantastic 100% up to $1000 welcome bonus. There’s a great 14x rollover on the crypto bonus. You can also qualify for a 35% reload bonus just so as not to leave the existing players out in the cold.

BetOnline constantly has amazing promotions that change regularly, so best head on over to their site to see what other exciting promotions they have on offer for you.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

We love the BetOnline mobile platform for so many reasons, best of all for the fact that all of their blackjack games, including the tournament games, are available on the mobile offering. The beautifully laid out design is a breeze to navigate and everything loads perfectly.

We tested the mobile functionality on both Android and iOS without any complaints from either device. Additionally, you can also choose to use their mobile adapted browser if you do not wish to download an additional app.

Banking: 4.7/5

BetOnline proves it is worthy of all its accolades when it comes to its banking options.

They currently have 14 different banking options for real money blackjack games, including credit and debit cards (with the highest card acceptance rate in the industry) plus wire transfers, money orders and a whole bunch of cryptos including Cardano, Litecoin, and Stellar.

It is worth mentioning that the banking method of choice for playing with BetOnline is definitely Bitcoin, and many of their promotions are Bitcoin focused.

Misc: 4.6/5

BetOnline is a simple, effortless casino to play blackjack online, especially if you are a blackjack player that likes to try your hand at tournaments.

From its fantastic array of different games to its world-class banking options, not to forget their great bonuses and rewards, BetOnline scores highly in our esteem because it delivers nicely in all of our benchmark categories.

The customer service is also top-notch although we would like to see a live chat option in the not too distant future. Having said that, our emails were answered within record time and in a professional, helpful manner.

3. 7Bit Casino — Best Blackjack Game Variety

Pros

Fantastic bonuses and rewards

Great selection of blackjack games on offer

Excellent 24/7 customer support

Funky retro-themed interface

Cons

Bonuses not available to all players from all countries

7Bit Casino, with its funky retro American-diner theme, is a fantastic online blackjack casino offering so many different kinds of blackjack variants that we can’t even begin to list them all. It’s also one of the best Bitcoin casinos, meaning crypto users will find their home here.

And when it comes to their user interface, few casinos offer such an exciting immersive experience while still being a breeze to navigate.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With over 30 different variations of blackjack on offer, 7Bit can easily be described as one of the best real money blackjack casinos out there. They have so many different kinds of blackjack to offer, that choosing which to sink your teeth into may be a little challenging.

From their 3D blackjack to their Perfect Pairs, they have an exceptional array of high-quality games with incredible graphics and animations on offer.

Not all of the games are available to all players from different parts of the world, however, their most popular games are freely available to most countries.

Looking for other casino action? There’s 7000+ casino games here so you’ll never be bored.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

While 7Bit accepts both fiat and cryptocurrencies, it is clear that the focus is on crypto players as their bonus structure is more incentivised for those playing with Bitcoin or other altcoins.

They offer a fantastic 100% up to 5 BTC welcome bonus broken down into 4 deposits, which is truly exceptional. They also offer a number of other kinds of rewards and bonuses such as daily and weekend cashbacks and Monday reload bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

The mobile functionality with 7Bit Casino is outstanding. The funky retro theme translates well into a fully adapted, mobile-optimized platform that is exceptionally well laid out and easy to use.

We tested 7Bit on both Android and iOS and were impressed with both offerings. The amazing quality of graphics and animations is not lost on their mobile platform, even if a few of their games from their desktop version are not available on their mobile platform.

Banking: 4.7/5

Banking on the 7Bit platform is as easy and as efficient as it comes. As previously mentioned, they are clearly more focused on their cryptocurrency players as they have numerous Bitcoin and altcoin options on offer.

However, they also have a wide array of more traditional banking options such as debit and credit cards, e-wallets and other online banking providers such as ecoPayz and Rapid.

They also rate highly when it comes to their banking safety and security and use SSL encryption to safeguard your connection and personal information.

Cashouts are nearly instant for cryptos, making this a fast payout casino.

Misc: 4.8/5

7Bit Casino is a one-stop online gambling mecca. For those wanting to have a spin or two on some other games, 7Bit also delivers nicely in offering a good mix of casino games that are suited to many different players of all skill levels.

Licensed in Curacao by the Curacao e-Gaming Regulatory Authority, it has a solid reputation among seasoned online gamblers, however, should you have any need to contact their customer support, you are in luck as that is also highly rated.

They have a comprehensive FAQ area and are contactable 24/7 via email, live chat or contact form.

4. Ignition Casino — Best for European Blackjack

Pros

Great selection of blackjack games

Excellent 24/7 customer support

Multiple banking options

Sleek layout and design

Cons

No e-wallet banking options

Ignition has long been a firm favorite among real money online casinos for a number of reasons. It is a fantastically designed casino that really has a lot to offer all players of different skill levels.

When it comes to playing online blackjack, Ignition has done a fantastic job in making sure the gameplay is as exciting as it gets.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Ignition is a great online blackjack casino and has a fantastic selection of 8 real money blackjack games on offer. We particularly enjoy their European blackjack tables and cannot get enough of the sensational graphics and animations.

They may be a relatively small blackjack casino when compared with 7Bit Casino, for example, but they have a nicely curated selection of games that is sure to entertain even the most seasoned of online blackjack players.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

The rewards and bonuses from Ignition Casino are excellent, especially when you take into account their welcome bonuses. On the fiat currency side, they offer a fantastic 100% up to $1000 welcome bonus.

They get a little jazzier with their rewards when it comes to their cryptocurrency bonuses by offering 150% up to $1500. Things don’t end there, however, as they have numerous exciting promotions that they offer their existing customers.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

We love the simplicity of the Ignition layout and design which translates well into their mobile platform offering. Unfortunately, not all of the casino games from their desktop are available on their mobile platform but you are in luck if you are a real money blackjack player.

You can easily access all of their online blackjack games via mobile.

Having reviewed their mobile offering on both Android and iOS devices, we think their mobile offering, on the whole, is top notch.

Banking: 4.5/5

Our preferred banking method is either via Bitcoin or e-wallet so it is a little disappointing that Ignition Casino has yet to climb onto the e-wallet bandwagon. That being said, they do offer debit and credit cards, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, vouchers, and Zelle.

They have a good reputation as far as their banking safety and security is concerned and are known to be brilliant with their withdrawal times, typically 24 hours for Bitcoin and 72 for fiat.

Misc: 4.5/5

Ignition Casino has everything you need from a great casino if you want to play blackjack online. It is a fantastic online blackjack casino that offers a great selection of games, as well as world-class banking features and great bonuses.

On their customer service side, they deliver nicely on the efficiency and professionalism front. Our email was answered within half an hour, which is an above average response time.

5. Super Slots — Best Bonuses and Rewards of any Blackjack Site

Pros

Fantastic bonuses and rewards

Live dealer games available

Excellent mobile platform

Wide array of banking options

Cons

No demo mode available

Super Slots is a brilliant casino that has blazed its way onto the online gambling scene, having only been incorporated in 2020. Its parent company may have 20+ years in the industry, but they have all the elements of a future online casino powerhouse.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Super Slots has one of the best selection of blackjack games to be had. With 12 fantastic blackjack for real money options to choose from, they have a nice mix of blackjack variations to ensure every player of all skill levels will find something to write home about.

From single and multi-hand blackjack tables to their fantastic 21 Burn blackjack, they consistently deliver nicely on the game variety front with a perfectly curated blackjack section more than capable of offering hours of great entertainment.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Offering 250% up to $1000 on the first deposit plus a further 100% up to $1000 on the next five deposits, Super Slots could never be accused of not being anything other than generous with their new players - you can cash up to $6000 total here.

They also have a cryptocurrency specific bonus which includes an amazing 400% up to $4000. There is a 48x wagering requirement on this offer, however, I think it is fair to say that it is still quite the welcome bonus.

Their rewards and promotions don’t stop there, as they include weekday reloads, cashback, crypto boosts, free spins and more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

We love the look and feel of Super Slot’s offering and it translates well into their mobile offering too. They do not have a dedicated downloadable app, however, their fully mobile adapted website is first-class and an ideal place to play blackjack online.

Well laid out and easy to navigate, you will find all of the action on their mobile platform that you will find on your desktop. It is super responsive and loads immediately without any lag whatsoever.

Banking: 4.7/5

With over 20 different banking options, it is fairly safe to say that Super Slots will definitely be able to accommodate your banking needs. They are a cryptocurrency-focused online casino, however, they do offer fiat currencies as well.

From old school money orders to the more current altcoins such as ADA, Ethereum and Ripple, Super Slots caters to every kind of banking need, even the humble cashier’s check via FedEx.

We like the 24 to 48 hour payout speed here, though do keep in mind there is a min withdrawal of $500 for fiat currencies, which is much larger than usual.

Misc: 4.6/5

It isn’t only their incredibly generous bonuses and rewards that earns them a place as one of the best online casinos, they simply do everything with a lot of style.

They also rate highly in the customer service department and you will be hard-pressed to find many negative reviews of their customer support offering. They are available 24/7 via email and live chat.

Best Blackjack for Real Money Sites Runners Up:

How to Find the Best Online Blackjack Site for You

Game Selection

It is always preferable to join a casino that has a great selection of different game types and variants on offer so that you never get bored with their offering. Playing at a casino with a decent game selection ensures that you also have the chance to keep things fresh.

Bonuses and Rewards

This is a casino’s way of showing appreciation for your custom. By offering attractive welcome bonuses, casinos demonstrate that they are willing to do what it takes to build customer loyalty.

Not all bonuses and rewards are purely welcome related though, and we seek to add online blackjack casinos that offer free spins, cashback, and reload bonuses as well.

Mobile Compatibility

As an on the go society, it is important that a great casino offers superb mobile functionality. Layout and design, loading times, and a full casino offering are all important parts of a great mobile platform and we won’t be adding casino sites that don’t deliver on these standards.

Banking

What would playing blackjack online be without fantastic banking options? Casinos are used to entertaining players from many different parts of the world, so it is important that they have a decent array of banking options for playing blackjack online.

Best Real Money Blackjack Sites - FAQ

Are Online Blackjack Casinos Fair?

All reputable online casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs). RNGs are algorithms that randomly generate the numbers you see on your screen.

They are certified by third-party organizations such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) or eCommerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

How Do I Know If Online Blackjack Casinos Are Rogue?

Unfortunately, rogue casinos look and operate just the same as legitimate casinos so it is very hard to tell one from another.

Rogue casinos, however, do not have a legitimate gambling license from an authentic operator so be sure to check for a casino’s license and google its authenticity before putting money down. All the casinos on this list are reputable, so it’s a very good start here.

Do I Need to Download an App to Play Blackjack for Real Money?

No, all online casinos now operate from a traditional website that does not require a download in order to play online blackjack.

From time to time, you will come across a casino that has a great mobile app you can download to enjoy your gaming on the go, however, that is rare and you are not obligated to do so. You can usually play via mobile through a mobile-adapted browser.

What Are Live Dealer Blackjack Games?

Live dealer games are the closest you are going to get to a live authentic casino experience. It’s a live stream of the action as it unfolds and everything you see on your screen is exactly as it is happening in real-time. You can converse with the dealers and other players too.

What Do I Do If I Think I Have a Gambling Problem?

It is always important before choosing to play blackjack online to remember that you should never gamble with more money than you can afford to lose, or spend more time online than you think is healthy.

If you suspect that you may have a problem, it is important that you reach out to your national or local responsible gambling authorities or International Center for Responsible Gambling.

Additionally, you can get in touch with any of the online blackjack sites listed above and ask for a cool off, time out, or exclusion from participating.

How Do I Choose the Best Blackjack Sites for me?

Choosing where to play blackjack for real money comes down to a question of personal choice. Some people prefer the thrill of a live dealer game while others prefer the added excitement of a multi-hand blackjack game.

The important thing is to make sure you choose your casino wisely. Having a decent selection of different online blackjack games to play, with an added bonus or two along with great mobile compatibility and safe banking options is vital.

A Comparison of the Best Blackjack Sites

We have gone deep exploring the world’s best blackjack sites, but in the interest of simplification let’s do a little summary on what makes each online casino unique:

Bovada: With an online gambling reputation dating back to the 1990’s there’s a lot to like here, especially with almost 30 live dealer blackjack tables to pick from. They’ve also got some of the fastest payouts in the business, and you can expect to be cashed in 24 hours or less.

BetOnline: Consistent online casino grinders can really take advantage of the 35% reload bonus here, which is made even sweeter with its 8x rollover requirements. Playing the daily blackjack cash race is also another huge incentive, with prize pools up to $10,000.

7Bit Casino: Casino games lovers will never get bored with 7Bit’s unparalleled 7000+ games menu, including 30+ online blackjack variants. This is a great cryptocurrency casino with an even better bonus of up to 5 BTC spread over your first four deposits.

Ignition Casino: If you’re a big poker player you’ll love their first deposit bonus redeemable up to $1000 twice - once for poker and once in the casino. This is also one of the best places for playing online blackjack on a mobile phone.

Super Slots: Financial flexibility is the name of the game here with 20+ payment processors and up to $6000 up for grabs for first time depositors. This is also a great place for blackjack cashback, reload bonuses, and free spins on their superior online slot menu.

How to Get Started at the Top Real Money Blackjack Sites

If you’re still unsure on how to get up and running at the best online blackjack casinos, here’s a little walkthrough as a example using our top choice Bovada:

1. Sign Up for a New Account

Go to Bovada and click the red ‘ Join ’ button in the top right hand corner

Enter your personal information

Click the ‘Register’ button

2. Check Your Email

Go to your inbox and check for the verification mail. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if it is not in your inbox

Click the link in the email to verify your account

3. Log in and Play

Log into the site using your details

Click the profile icon at the top of the page

Hit the ‘deposit’ button and follow the instructions.

Still Looking for the Best Blackjack Site for You?

The world of online blackjack is full of enticing opportunities for fantastic gameplay.

From the epic live dealer tables of Bovada, to the immense selection of different online blackjack games on offer with 7Bit, there is enough out there to ensure all your blackjack playing desires are met.

As long as you stick to reputable casinos such as those on this list, there is no reason why you shouldn’t have fun exploring what different sites have to offer until you find what suits you best.

In the meantime, it is always important to remember that online gambling, whether it’s slot machines or blackjack for real money, should be enjoyed responsibly.

