If you want a little taste of Down Under, regardless of where in the world you happen to be, the best online casinos Australia travellers can join will help you feel right at home.

They’re filled with all of the online pokies and casino games you could want - and they are perfectly safe to use.

Below, you can explore the top casino sites that allow you to carry a wonderful piece of Australia with you on your adventures. Let’s dive in!

Best Online Casinos for Australia Travellers

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino for Australia Travellers Overall

Pros:

Stellar live dealer games and poker tournaments

$3,000 in poker and casino welcome bonuses

Better wagering requirements than most casinos

Under-24-hour withdrawals

34 live casino games

Cons:

Under 60 pokies

15.9% credit card fees

Ever since the 2016 launch, Ignition has cemented its reputation as a high-quality destination for online poker players who appreciate a good deposit bonus. Throw a vast selection of live casino games into the mix, and you’re off to the races!

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

Ignition offers around 120 casino games, including less than 60 online pokies. We're not off to a fantastic start here - but hear us out:

Ignition's catalog features over a dozen game providers, meaning the selection you're presented with is the cream of the crop in the online gambling business.

And it only gets better from here.

The table game department is nothing short of impressive, and its crowning jewel is a collection of 34 live dealer games, a number most Australian casino sites fail to match.

You can choose between eight blackjack games, five roulette options, two baccarat titles, or have fun in the bingo and keno sections.

Ignition Casino also boasts some of the finest poker tournaments in the industry. The events hit $1 million GTD regularly, which is a wild number only the best casinos can offer.

Banking Options and Speed: 4.9/5

Ignition offers eight banking methods, covering both fiat currencies and crypto. Specifically, you can choose between Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, vouchers, AMEX, Visa, and MasterCard.

Withdrawals for US players are limited to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. You need to deposit at least $10 in crypto and no more than $5,000 per transaction. The minimum for ETH is $50, while credit card deposits are capped at $1,500.

The site leans heavily to the crypto side, placing zero fees on cryptocurrency transactions. However, credit card transactions come with a hefty 15.9% fee. The moral of the story is - stick to crypto here (if you can).

Withdrawals are reasonably fast and take under 24 hours. They're not instant but certainly better than days or even weeks some other Australian online casinos take to process the withdrawals.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Ignition will fire you up with a string of excellent bonuses. These guys are on par with the best gambling sites online in this department.

The site greets new Bitcoin users with a 150% match welcome bonus up to $1,500 for casino games and another $1,500 for poker games. That ramps up the total perks to an impressive $3,000.

To take advantage of this promotion, you can use the bonus code IGWPCB150.

But wait, we're not done with bonus codes at Ignition. If you prefer fiat currencies, use IGWPCB100 and fetch a 100% match up to $1,000. The wagering requirement is always 25x, much lower than with many online casinos.

And when you're done with the welcome bonus, the party continues with regular events and promos.

For example, you can check out weekly boosts for $100 bonuses or invite friends to the platform for a 200% deposit bonus up to $100 and an extra $25 boost for Bitcoin users.

The poker promos are exceptional, including $2,500 weekly freerolls and the Monthly Milly Tournaments with $1,000,000 prize pools.

And as we dive deeper, interesting niche promos like Bad Beat Bonus pop up. If you land a strong hand and the opponent still beats you, the Bad Beat Bonus saves the day by cashing back up to $1,000.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.8/5

We can't complain much in this department. Too many online casinos rely on that cartoonish vibe, but Ignition manages to keep it clean and professional. This site offers a white background with black text - and to keep things from becoming too plain, the developers added grey menus and a touch of striking orange matching the company's logo.

A dedicated Ignition app is yet to come out, but the site is 100% optimised for mobile phone and tablet users. You can check out all casino games and play them from your mobile device.

Customer Support: 5/5

Customer support is another area where Ignition shines. If you have a query or an issue with the site, you are welcome first to check the official FAQ page. The section is easily searchable and covers all topics from real money pokies to how to withdraw your winnings, casino software, and more.

If the FAQ doesn't contain what you’re looking for, you can reach out via email, phone, or live chat. The guys are available 24/7, seven days a week, and usually reply within an hour.

And to secure a 5/5, they are active on social media and open to public queries as well. If you're not on Twitter, you are welcome to visit the official Ignition Forum.

2. Red Dog Casino - Best Australian-Friendly Online Casino for Beginners

Pros:

235% match bonus for new users

Great 24/7 promotion

Zero fees across the board

Various free spins promo codes

Free play mode on all games

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawals

A single game provider

If you ever searched for a new online casino Australia travellers can join, chances are you stumbled upon the cute dog mascot behind Red Dog Casino. Let’s see why it made it to our list.

Variety of Casino Games: 4/5

The game selection at Red Dog features over 250 games and 200 pokies, with online slots dominating the catalog.

Other casino games include 14 poker games and 5 live blackjack games, along with keno, baccarat, and roulette. You can't play bingo on Red Dog, and no sports betting is available.

What's interesting about Red Dog is that, unlike most Australian online casinos, the site hosts games from a single game provider - RealTime Gaming. Some users like this because Red Dog is the first casino to check for new RTG games, promos like free spins, and holiday bonuses. Other folks simply want more variety.

Elsewhere in the Red Dog catalog, you can select 14 live casino games, and we absolutely love that all games on the site offer demo mode. We're looking at an excellent option for free pokies.

The addition of progressive jackpot pokies propels Red Dog above the initial mediocre selection.

Banking Options and Speed: 4.7/5

You can opt for eight banking options at Red Dog, covering popular fiat methods and crypto. Specifically, we're looking at Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Flexepin, Neosurf, MasterCard, and Visa. Indeed, Red Dog is one of the best Bitcoin casinos thanks to its wide variety of accepted cryptocurrencies.

Upon making a deposit, you need to fund your account with at least $10. Maximum deposits for Neosurf are $250, while credit cards are capped at $1,000. On the other hand, cryptocurrencies do not have a maximum deposit amount.

The site does not charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals, no matter which banking option you select. While many AU-friendly casinos don't charge you for crypto transactions, it's pretty rare to see no fees across the board.

When cashing out, you can go with wire transfers, credit cards, and Bitcoin. You can't withdraw less than $150 to your bank account, which is more than what other casinos ask for, so this is something to have in mind. You also can't cash out more than $2,500 per single transaction.

The site takes 24 hours on average to process BTC and up to 5 business days for bank wire.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

When you create your Red Dog account, the company says hi with a 235% match welcome bonus and 55 free spins.

We're off to a nice start but still only scratching the surface. What follows are regular 24/7 deposit bonuses and free spins on slot games.

Red Dog is also known to offer exclusive time-sensitive promos. When Christmas or St. Patrick's is around the corner, the Red Dog guys are bound to throw something cool your way.

And every time Red Dog adds a new game to its catalog, it presents players with a cool bonus to hype the crowd. If you're a fan of RTG, you're in for a treat here.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.4/5

Despite the cartoonish mascot, the site sports a professional design. It combines white and red, which results in a sleek user interface.

Red Dog is fast and responsive in every section and entirely optimised for tablets and smartphones. The site is yet to roll out a dedicated app, but the mobile version is so neatly optimised that you likely won’t ever need one.

If you're up for it, you can download the official Red Dog Windows software.

Customer Support: 4/5

The average response time at Red Dog is less than 12 hours via email and almost instantaneous via live chat.

However, Red Dog is not active on social networks, and they don't host a public forum. We like public discussions, so we have to chip a few points away from RD here.

3. JoeFortune - Best Australian-Themed Online Casino

Pros:

Aussie slang everywhere

Welcome bonus up to $5,000 in three tiers

280+ online pokies

Regular six-figure jackpots

Cons:

Live dealer games limited to 5 options

High credit card fees

When on vacation, a lot of Aussie players get homesick. So, if you want your online casino truly Australian-looking, go with JoeFortune.

Variety of Casino Games: 3.8/5

Joe Fortune is above all an online pokies website. You can choose from over 300 pokies and not much more.

If that’s fine with you, when you dive into those slots, we recommend that you check out Aztec’s Treasure with a 96.5% RTP.

The site also boasts multiple progressive jackpots, a major favourite among online casinos in Australia.

Elsewhere on the site, you can check out several table games and video poker titles, plus bingo and keno. Nothing to write home about - but it’s good to know it’s not all about online pokies.

For Aussie fans of progressive jackpot pokies, don't miss Reels and Wheels XL or 777 Deluxe. Every once in a while, you’ll see six-figure winnings awarded by the site.

Banking Options and Speed: 4.3/5

Joe Fortune leans toward the crypto side. You can bank using five cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Other options include bank wire transfers, credit cards, and checks by courier — nothing extraordinary; nothing bad or subpar, either.

The great news is that crypto payments are free of fees. Credit card payments, on the other hand, are not. If you use Visa, the first transaction you make any given month is free, but every subsequent transaction is charged $50.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

When you get started at Joe Fortune, you can take advantage of a welcome bonus in three tiers, landing you up to $5,000 plus 30 free spins.

So, what do you need to do to get this bonus offer?

Make a deposit three times, and that's it.

The first deposit bonus is a 100% match, the second one is matched by 75%, while the third deposit is boosted with a 120% match. Those 30 free spins we mentioned are added to your account after the first deposit.

After the welcome promos, you can join the site's rewards program for cashback bonuses, exclusive promos, and regular free spins.

If you have a casino buddy to refer, the site will award you and your friend up to $100.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.8/5

Joe Fortune is filled with an Aussie vibe. You're welcomed on board by a "bloody handsome face" that grants you a "bloody good bonus." We love the Australian theme, and it definitely played a role in landing JF a spot on this rundown.

But hey, it's not just about Aussie jokes; not by a long shot.

There's also the yellow-green-gray design, synonymous with the great land Down Under. You'll feel at home here, mate.

Jokes aside, Joe Fortune is a fast website optimized for mobile devices, with an intuitive main menu. There’s no dedicated app yet, but we look forward to it.

Customer Support: 3.5/5

You can reach out to the Joe Fortune support team only via email. And that email address is buried deep within the Terms of Service, which we don’t like.

The FAQ section is relatively generic for the most part but does offer some valuable answers. The site is not active on Twitter and doesn’t host a dedicated forum.

4. National Casino - Best Table Games of any Online Australian-Friendly Casino

Pros:

39 providers delivering over 1,000 games

Exceptional selection of table games

11 payment options

25 live casino games

Cons:

A new site

National Casino is a new kid on the block, launched in 2021 and owned by the TechSolutions Group NV. They stand out with a top-notch selection of table games and live dealer options.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.9/5

National Casino stands out with a selection of over 1,000 games from 39 providers, including all the industry leaders.

You can opt for a solid selection of online slots, but table games are where National Casino truly shines. The site hosts 15 poker options, 20 blackjack games - very nice - and ten baccarat options. Also included in the mix are five bingo games and three keno.

The site boasts high-RTP online pokies, ranging between 94% and as high as 98%

Banking Options and Speed: 4.5/5

You can go with one of the 11 payment options at National: Visa, Mastercard, Sticpay, eZeeWallet, Neosurf, Cashtocode, BTC, LTC, USDT, Luxon, and Flykk.

Apart from the crypto payments, withdrawals can take up to three business days, which is not the fastest option for sure. But we must give credit where it’s due and praise National for its variety of payment methods.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

National Casino’s welcome bonus is a 100% deposit match up to $500 and 100 free spins on Avalon. You will receive 50 free spins upon sign-up and another 50 after 24 hours. The wagering requirements are somewhat steep at 40x.

Also included in the mix are cashbacks, reload bonuses, and a cool small-wagering feature going as low as $5.

National Casino also features a VIP Program stuffed with exclusive offers for loyal players. The more you play, the more points you will land. Whenever you reach a new level, you can expect to get a special reward.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.1/5

The site offers a fantasy-themed design, mostly dark grey with white text. It's not the most user-friendly theme, but it certainly looks cool and memorable.

National is fast and well-optimised for users across the board. The website is compatible with Android and iOS mobile devices but doesn't host a dedicated gambling app.

Customer Support: 4/5

The National Casino customer support is available 24/7. The site hosts a solid FAQ library but has no public forum and is not active on social media. The support team is competent and well-versed in all things casino-related, but we would like to see more online presence for sure.

5. PlayAmo - Best AUS-Friendly Casino for Online Pokies

Pros:

Over 3,500 games

37 game providers

12 payment options, zero fees

1,600+ pokies

44 live games

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements

Not beginner-friendly

Mediocre table games selection

PlayAmo has been around since 2016, operating under the Curacao eGambling License. They stand out with a fantastic collection of games.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

Right out of the gate, PlayAmo offers over 3,500 games from 37 providers.

We'll say that again: three thousand five hundred games. Wow!

1,600+ of the titles are online pokies or slot games, while the rest of the catalog includes 15 poker options, 12 blackjack games, two baccarat titles, plus bingo and keno options. As another highlight, PlayAmo boasts 44 live casino games.

Live games and pokies are fantastic, but the table games leave a lot to be desired in terms of variety.

Banking Options and Speed: 5/5

Twelve banking options are available at PayAmo: Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Poli, Neosurf, Bitcoin, UPayCard, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether.

PlayAmo ranks among the few Australian online casinos with zero fees for all deposits and withdrawals, and we love it. The processing times are instant for crypto and one to three business days for credit cards.

Withdrawals are capped at 2 BTC for Bitcoin users or $4,000 for fiat users.

Bonuses and Promotions: 3.6/5

New players at this Australian online casino receive a 100% match bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins. The welcome bonus is nothing special but it’s still a nice boost when you’re getting started.

What brings the overall rating further down is that the wagering requirement is set at a hefty 50x.

The VIP program is better, though. The higher you climb up the VIP ladder, the better the rewards get. You will mostly land deposit bonuses and free spins as you find your way up, but if you reach level 10 - the Godlike level - you'll get a Ferrari 488.

That said, you will need 5,000,000 player points to reach it, which is a lot. But it’s nice to dream about it.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 3.5/5

PlayAmo is on the cartoonish side in terms of design, which some users appreciate but others dislike. The site is decently fast and optimised for mobile users but still on the clunky side. It’s cluttered and not easy to navigate for new users.

Customer Support: 4/5

You can contact the support team over live chat right from the homepage. The chat is limited to registered users only, and the company offers no phone support. They do have a dedicated email address for support, though.

Runners-Up:

How We Picked the Best Australian Online Casinos for Travellers

Variety of Casino Games:

Our experts looked for Australian online casinos with an excellent variety of games. We highlighted online gambling sites that stand out with an exceptional catalog of high-quality games, but our general approach is the more, the merrier - so all casino players can find their preferred games.

Banking Options and Speed:

Since we’re targeting Australian players living abroad, we’re looking for sites that support crypto and other convenient banking options. We aim to single out the sites with low to zero transaction fees. Finally, we want fast withdrawals - the online casino must support instant cash-outs to score the highest rating in this benchmark.

Bonuses and Promotions:

There’s nothing like a good bonus to get the fire going, right? That’s why we looked for casinos online boasting generous welcome deposit bonuses and free spins welcome offers, but also regular promotions to keep the player engaged once they’ve used up the initial offer.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness:

All the bonuses in the world are worth nothing if the site’s user interface is cluttered, outdated, or plain difficult to use. And since casinos that accept Australian players report that over half of their users play on mobile devices, mobile optimisation is imperative. We want speed, sleek design, and great mobile compatibility.

Customer Support:

Our experts singled out 24/7 support as vital, but they also sought as many customer support contact channels as possible. For extra points, the top Australian online casinos should have a solid social media presence and host a public forum. As the cherry on top, we like to see toll-free phone lines.

Guide to the Best Australian Online Casinos for Expats and Tourists

Are Online Pokies Rigged?

Not on the online casino sites we recommend. We steer clear from any Aussie online casinos that do not utilise a Random Number Generator to ensure a random and fair outcome of the game, and all the casino sites we recommend are licensed.

How to Find the Best Gambling Site for Australian Players Abroad?

If you are looking for the best casino online Australia players can access from abroad, you're at the right place. Every site recommended on this page is first and foremost licensed and has all the top online pokies and rewarding bonuses.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Online Australian Casinos for Travellers

Ignition Casino : Ignition is our best Australian online casino for travellers. It’s a fantastic option for poker players, boasting a $3,000 welcome bonus for poker and casino games. You can use the bonus code IGWPCB150.

Red Dog Casino : Zero fees across the board with a wide variety of bonus codes for free spins. Every game is available in free demo mode, which makes it a good choice for beginners.

JoeFortune : With $5,000 in three-tiered welcome bonuses, Joe Fortune is primarily an online pokies platform. The service is Aussie-oriented to the core, delivering regular six-figure jackpots.

National Casino : A top-tier destination for fans of table games. We're looking at 11 payment options and 25 live casino games here.

PlayAmo: A staggering collection of 3,500 games, including 1,600+ pokies. The site has no fees and supports 12 banking methods.

How to Get Started at one of the Top Australian Casinos for Travellers

To help you join one of the top casino operators, we've outlined a quick step-by-step guide below:

1. Create Your Ignition Casino Account

Visit Ignition Casino and click the orange Join button in the uppermost right corner.

Provide the required data, including your first and last name, email, date of birth, phone number, ZIP code, and the desired password.

Tick the box confirming you are of legal gambling age and click the Register button to confirm the registration.

2. Email Verification

Visit the email address you’ve just used for registration.

Open Ignition’s welcome message. Click the link inside.

If the site doesn’t automatically redirect you, visit the Ignition Casino login page and sign in.

3. Make the First Deposit

Open the cashier section, enter the deposit amount, and make your first deposit.

Claim any of the welcome bonuses at your disposal.

Play online casino games and have fun!

So, What Are the Best Online Casinos for Australia Travellers?

​We hope this rundown was helpful and that you've found your new favourite online casino.

Our No. 1 choice is Ignition, based on stellar casino bonuses, free spins, and exceptional options for poker players.

However, you’ve got at least 10 of the best online casinos Australia travellers and expats can join - and they are all safe and excel in one category or another.

Above all, don’t forget to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

