If you’re looking for the best Bitstarz casino bonus, use this link to get up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

There are many other promotions at Bitstarz casino up for grabs as well, including:

Bitstarz No Deposit Bonus – Get 20 Bitstarz free spins after verifying your email. You don’t have to enter casino no deposit bonus codes

Bitstarz Welcome Package – 100% match up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins over your first four deposits

Exclusive VIP Bonus – 125% up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins

Welcome Freeroll – Win a share from a $1,000 prize pool during your first week at Bitstarz

Monday 50% Reload – Get 50% extra on each deposit you make on Mondays after the 4th deposit

Wednesday Free Spins – Get up to 200 free spins with deposits on Wednesday

To take full advantage of all the fantastic online casino games and the best Bitstarz bonus codes the site is teeming with, you will need to hear what we have to say.

For starters — you don’t need exclusive Bitstarz deposit bonus codes to claim any promos at this Bitcoin casino, but you do need to learn how to best utilize them. We will be sharing all nitty-gritty details to help you maximize each bonus and cash-in as much as possible.

We will start with a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Bitstarz welcome bonus, but first — let’s look at a few other latest casino bonuses you may like.

How to Claim Bitstarz Bonus Codes?

The road to 5 BTC at Bitstarz starts with a simple sign-up. It's easier than ever to benefit from the Bitstarz casino promo code, and we figured a step-by-step guide would be in order.

1. Visit BitStarz

Click the Bitstarz Sign-Up button in the upper right corner.

Provide personal data, including the email address.

Finish the registration process.

2. Check Your Email

Check the email address used to register. Check the spam folder if needed

Open the message from the Bitstarz casino and click the link inside to confirm your email to get 20 no deposit free spins

3. Make the First Deposit

Click the green Deposit button in the right uppermost corner.

Select your preferred cryptocurrency and welcome bonus

Enter the amount you wish to deposit and send a payment to Bitstarz’s address

Enjoy your exclusive bonus

Am I Eligible for the Best Casino Bonus Codes at Bitstarz?

The Bitcoin casino bonus at Bitstarz is available to all casino players who adhere to the local gambling rules and regulations. To claim the best casino bonuses, you first need to be of legal age in your state, which is usually 18 or higher.

You also must be a new player to claim the welcome bonus, as Bitstarz will forfeit any bonus funds you get if they find out that this is your second Bitstarz account. Note that only 1 bonus is allowed per IP address and household — you cannot claim it twice.

Bitstarz Bonus Terms and Conditions

Many casino enthusiasts just skip them, but terms and conditions contain vital information that will help you get a payout. For example, different bonuses are aimed towards different Bitstarz games, so while casino free spins can only be used on slots, there may be other Bitstarz promotions aimed at live casino games.

Bitstarz’s T&Cs indicate that the max winnings from the casino signup bonus are capped at $100. You also have to deposit at least 0.20 mBTC to claim these winnings. The wagering requirements are 40x the bonus sum awarded to the player unless otherwise stated.

For the 180 free spins welcome bonus, you need to deposit at least 0.80 mBTC. No Bitstarz bonus code is required to qualify for free spins. Note that the site reserves the right not to pay users who use a disposable email address.

The T&C section provides additional information as well, so whether you’re searching for the best live casino bonus, no deposit casino bonus codes, or a bitstarz free coupon — you’ll find it here.

Wagering Requirements at Bitstarz

Bitstarz’s wagering requirements are always 40x unless indicated otherwise — 40x for the match bonus and 40x for the free spins.

Wagering requirements refer to the number of times you must play through your Bitstarz bonus funds before you become eligible for withdrawals. If it's 40x, it means you must bet your bonus 40 times before cashing out. It doesn't mean you have to win a specific amount, only wager it.

As per Bitstarz Terms and Conditions, not all games contribute equally towards wagering requirements. Slots (jackpots excluded) contribute 100%, while table games, video poker, live dealer games, and Jogo Do Bicho contribute 5%. This basically means that Bitstarz is a free casino slots with bonus, allowing you to use both no deposit promos and regular bonuses on any slot you like.

Finally, Bitstarz offers a complete list of games that do not contribute to the wagering requirement, while some contribute at a 50% or 75% rate.

If you submit a withdrawal request before meeting the requirement, the bonus amount and winnings will be forfeited.

The welcome bonus is valid for seven days, while other promos usually expire 24 hours after being claimed.

Quick Bitstarz Casino Review

Pros

3,500+ games

Instant withdrawals

Crypto-exclusive titles

Zero fees on crypto

Provably fair games

Award-winning casino and customer support

Cons

No live dealer games for US customers

Bitstarz has been around since 2014 and stands tall as one of the most popular crypto casinos worldwide.

The site boasts a staggering collection of over 3,500 games, hosting crypto-exclusive titles, top-notch bonuses, and a variety of payment methods. We'll say it again — three and a half thousand games. That's enough to keep you busy for years.

The catalog includes over 850 slot games, plus various poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and bingo options. As a downer, there are no live dealer games for US customers.

The Bitstarz user interface looks sleek and navigating is straightforward. There are many filtering options and a search button to help you sift through the 3,500+ real money wagering games with ease. The promo section is also just a click away.

When you’re ready for a payout, your winnings will arrive as quickly as 5 minutes.

The customer support is top-notch and highly responsive. Apart from an extensive FAQ library, you get in touch with the team via email or live chat. For extra points, the company included social media support via Twitter and Facebook.

It is undoubtedly an excellent option for users looking to start a public discussion on any issue. As a cherry on top, you can request calls from support teams directly through the site and save money on phone fees. Features like this go a long way.

Bitstarz Casino Payment Methods

Bitstarz’s payment methods are fully crypto-oriented. You can make a deposit and cash out via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Dogecoin.

Bitstarz treats its players with instant withdrawals, which is a massive plus. Depending on your preferred currency, minimum deposits are:

0.0002 - BTC

100 - DOGE

0.01 - LTC

0.01 - ETH

0.001 - BCH

0.001 - Tether

0.01 USDT

Tips for Using Your Bitstarz Promo Code

To take full advantage of Bitstarz’s best online casino welcome bonus, it's best to go with slots. Either way, you get 180 free spins, so the slot route is basically unavoidable.

As previously noted, slots usually contribute 100% to the bonus wagering requirements. Table games, video poker, live dealer games, and Jogo Do Bicho contribute 5%.

We’ve rounded up a few tips on using the Bitstarz promo code below.

Stick to slots; they contribute fully to the first deposit bonus wagering requirements.

Avoid wagering on table games, live games, and video poker. They barely contribute to wagering requirements.

Play slots with RTP above 96%

Mistakes to Avoid When Using Your Bitstarz Bonus Code

Before using the Bitstarz casino bonus code, make sure to check out the brief rundown below to avoid some of the frequent errors casino players make.

Make sure to deposit the minimum eligible amount to claim the bonus

Check how much time you have to wager the bonus — don’t claim it if you’re not going to play for a week

Don’t request a payout before you meet the terms, as all bonus winnings will be forfeited

Other Bonuses and Offers at Bitstarz Casino

Apart from the Bitstarz welcome bonus, users can also claim the exclusive VIP bonus on their first deposit.

The minimum deposit for VIPs is 0.15 BTC, and you’ll get a 125% match up to 1 BTC plus 100 free spins. As always with Bitstarz, the wagering requirement is 40x.

Other generous Bitstarz casino offers include a host of time-sensitive promos. For example, you can join the Slot Wars Tournament and battle for a $5,000 prize pool and 5,000 free spins. The first 150 places receive rewards, while the winner scores $1,500. To enter the contest, simply play any slot game on the site and earn points.

Similarly, Table Wars is a weekly table game tournament with a $10,000 prize pool. The first 40 places get paid, while the winner takes $3,000.

Finally, you can take advantage of the 50% Bitstarz Reload Bonus on Mondays or Wednesday Free Spins. Depending on the amount you deposit, Wednesday Free Spins can reel in up to 200 free spins for casino players, while the Monday special grants users a 50% match up to 0.11 BTC with a 40x wagering requirement.

Are There any Bitstarz No Deposit Bonus Codes?

There is a Bitstarz sign up bonus available, but you’re not required to enter any bonus codes to claim it.

All you have to do is create an account and verify your email to get 20 free spins. You’ll have 24 hours to use them, and to request a payout — you will have to deposit at least 0.00047 BTC first.

The maximum win is limited to $100, but hey — a hundred bucks extra doesn’t sound bad at all. If you’re primarily a mobile player, you’ll be fortunate to hear that the 20 free spins are also a mobile casino bonus, so you can easily claim them using your pocket device through the web-based Bitstarz app.

Can I Use Bitcoin at Bitstarz?

Yes; in fact, Bitstarz was one of the very first casinos to adopt this payment method. The minimum amount to get started is 0.0001 BTC, but you’ll need to deposit at least 0.20 mBTC to claim the welcome bonus.

You’ll also get to enjoy instant Bitcoin withdrawals, which is a feature not all crypto casinos offer. You can also use other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and more.

Loyalty Bonus at Bitstarz

To get enrolled into Bitstarz’s VIP scheme, you’ll need to select the VIP welcome bonus and deposit a minimum of 0.15 BTC. You’ll get 125% up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins, but you’ll also get to enjoy additional perks from the program later on.

Simply put, becoming a VIP member at Bitstarz means getting a weekly cashback bonus and other reload promotions, a dedicated account manager, ultra-fast and unlimited payouts, along with the chance to try the latest slots before anyone else does.

We Checked Bitstarz Customer Reviews so You Don’t Have to

Our experts have scoured the internet for opinions on Bitstarz and have mostly run upon praises and positive reviews. Of course, not everyone was 100% happy, but the crowd is overwhelmingly pleased with what Bitstarz Casino has to offer. You can check out some of the highlights below.

Bitstarz Bonus Codes - FAQ

How is the Bitstarz Welcome Bonus Different From the Welcome Package?

The welcome bonus is 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins; the bonus package refers to the entire amount you can potentially net over your first four deposits — which is 5 BTC.

How do I Join the Bitstarz VIP Program?

All new players are invited to join the VIP Program if they select the VIP bonus upon their first deposit. Alternatively, you can gamble on the site and receive an invitation later on.

What is the Maximum Bonus Win at the Bitstarz Casino?

No deposit free spins winnings are capped at 2.34 mBTC. This exclusively refers to spins that you received entirely for free, without depositing money at all. The winnings you can get from regular deposit bonuses are not limited.

Do I Have to Enter a BitStarz Casino Bonus Code to Claim a Bonus?

No. Most, if not all BitStarz bonuses are available to claim without entering any Bitstarz bonus code first.

Our Verdict on the Bitstarz Bonus Codes

We hope that this guide was helpful and that you feel more confident about diving in and using your Bitstarz bonus code to its maximum capacity.

However, don’t forget that most of Bitstarz’s bonuses tend to expire, so it’s best that you claim one as soon as possible — the 20 free spins no deposit bonus and the 5 BTC welcome package won’t last forever!

