Nutrition designed for adults

This nutritional drink has been scientifically formulated with 32 vital nutrients, including protein, calcium, Vitamin D that could be missing from your diet. It is designed for adults to help them keep strong and healthy and also help to support recovery. It contains up to 4 times less sugar than other health drinks, so stay worry-free from the added calories that would come from sugar. It contains Immunonutrients like Vitamins A, C, E, Folic Acid, Zinc and Manganese which help boost immunity and protects against infections. Stay healthy and boost your immunity with this nutritional drink.

The goodness of inulin fibre

Containing high-quality whey protein this nutritional drink is easily digestible, which serves as a great option for people with sensitive stomachs. Whey protein gets better digested and absorbed in the body compared to other veg sources of protein. It contains the goodness of inulin fibre, inulin is a type of soluble fibre found in many plants and is prebiotic, meaning that it feeds the good bacteria in the gut. This drink will help promote muscle strength and also help increase energy.

Contains high protein

This nutritional drink has a triple-action formula. It has a high protein content of 16 grams per serve which helps in muscle gain. It also helps to stabilize weight loss, thanks to the high omega-3 fatty acid. It also contains a powerful antioxidant - Astaxanthin, which is 1000 times more potent than Vitamin C to support immunity. This drink is a completely 100% vegetarian product. An added benefit is that it has no added sugar and is perfect for people who have to look out for sugar in their products. Buy this to enjoy a 100% vegetarian drink with a powerful antioxidant.

The goodness of two spoons of turmeric

Get the goodness of two spoons of turmeric with this instant mix drink in each serve. Turmeric is a spice that is known to have endless benefits like anti-inflammation and also helps boost immunity. This drink mix also contains black pepper that not only aids in digestion but also helps in the absorption of turmeric, helping you get the maximum benefits. You can use this instant mix drink with milk or water or add it to any tasty recipe - smoothie, latte, dessert or a milkshake.