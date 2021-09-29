Low maintenance

This is a set which includes a kurti, skirt and a shrug. The material used was rayon fabric. The short kurti for women is a low maintenance product and can be taken care of by gentle hand wash. This shrug is long in length and it can be perfect for special occasions. This kurti set comes in the colour combination of pink, blue and golden. Md Textiles Rayon Kurti Skirt with Shrug For Girls, Women, Ladies Golden and Pink comes in 4 different sizes from medium to extra-large.

International design

This is a long A-line dress in solid colours. This maxi dress is long and sleeveless that reaches upto your ankles and it comes with a shirt like shrug in white. This dress and shrug set can be machine washed. The maxi dress comes in 4 different solid colours and they are made from fine quality poly crepe fabric. Superiya International Women's Ankle Length Long Dress with Shrug can be best worn in any party, festivals, casually in colleges, hangout for elegant and smart look. It comes in four different sizes from small to extra-large.

Premium quality

This is a stylish maxi dress that has the length upto ankles which also comes with a white shrug. It can be machine washed. This dress comes in solid colour and it is suitable for any time of the day or night. P.C Perry Collection Women's Fit and Flare Stylish Ankle Length Long Maxi Dress with White Shrug - Pink and White (36) is made from premium quality fabric and comes in free size.

Smart design

This set includes a maxi dress and a shrug. It is made from poly crepe fabric which is suitable for any casual occasion. This dress and shrug set can be washed in a machine and comes in a solid colour. Milkyway Stylish Retro Dress with Shrug comes in 4 different sizes from small to extra-large.