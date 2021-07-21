Dependable protection for the entire family

Developed using mostly natural ingredients, this dermatologically tested hand wash is gentle on skin and safe for your whole family. With a stamp of approval from The Indian Medical Association, you won't have to worry about its effectiveness. Its unique formulation has a mild Aloe Vera fragrance and antibacterial properties that kill up to 100 different types of germs commonly found on hands. This set contains three 175ml refill pouches and comes with a shelf life of 24 months to keep you well stocked up.

For an antibacterial hand wash that you can rely on, choose this one.

Refreshing, for all skin types

Created with a perfect blend of ingredients, this hand wash does more than just clean. Suitable for all kinds of skin, its mild formula creates a strong shield against illness-causing bacteria while keeping your skin soft. Using natural extracts of Tulsi and Sweet Lime peel, it efficiently eliminates germs and leaves you feeling refreshed after every wash. A convenient feature is that these 750ml pouches come with a reusable cap and a handy spout, making pouring easy and less messy. Additionally, even with daily use, this pack of two refills will last you many months.

If you're looking for capable and zesty hand wash, this one's for you.

For superior protection against germs

Designed to rid your hands of up to 99.9% of germs, you can maintain a high level of hygiene with this hand wash. Its proprietary ingredient 'Activ Naturol' works in just 10 seconds to form a germ barrier and sanitise your hands. Its compact and practical design It makes for easy storage, and its resealable cap gives you the freedom to top up your dispenser as per your preference. As a bonus, you get a pack free with every refill you buy. Efficient and cost-effective, it's easy to see why this brand is so popular.

For clean and germ-free hands, we highly recommend buying this hand wash.

Non-drying hand wash for daily use

An ideal addition to any home's arsenal against germs, this hand wash uses a robust antibacterial formula that's gentle on skin. The package includes two 750ml pouches, which makes it ideal for large households. We love that it has a mild scent that freshens you up without being overpowering. It uses ingredients that don't dry your hands, and with regular use, you'll find your skin feels softer and more smooth over time.

For a hand wash with a pleasing fragrance that cares for your skin, you can't go wrong choosing this one.