Striped design

This is a regular sized a-line cotton midi dress. It can be hand-washed only and comes in Indigo colour. It has three quarter sleeves and comes with a striped design. It is made from viscose, cotton and flex material. Global Desi Women's Rayon A-Line Midi Dress comes in 6 different sizes from extra-small to extra-large.

Floral pattern

This is a regular sized midi dress that is elegant and chic. It comes in a purple colour that will get your cocktail ready in no time. It is tailored with floral lace, and has a cut-out feature detail at the back and in the front to enhance up your look. It has short sleeves with a floral pattern. FabAlley Women's Lace Midi Casual Dress can be washed in a machine and comes in 4 sizes from Small to extra-large.

Pure cotton

This is a strapless midi which is sleeveless and comes in regular sizes. It comes in three different colours – blue, pink and yellow. It has floral prints and it is made from cotton. This midi dress does not require bleach wash and can be machine washed. SERA Women's Cotton Strapless Midi Dress comes in 4 different sizes from small to extra-large.

Premium look

This is a wrap shaped midi dress which has cap sleeves. It comes in georgette fabric and comes in dark green colour. This midi dress can be hand-washed only and does not require bleaching. PANIT Women's Wrap Georgette Midi Dress (Green) comes in 5 different sizes from small to XXL.