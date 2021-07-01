Ideal for all ages

Giving you readings in just six seconds, this professional oximeter is a great way to track your oxygen saturation, breathing rate and pulse. The device uses durable, latex-free material, which makes it safe for adults and children with allergies. This oximeter's IP 22 water resistance rating means that you won't have to worry about accidental splashes damaging the device. Thanks to the big OLED screen, even elderly adults will have no issues reading the results. Apart from the device, the box contains two batteries, a user manual and a handy carrying strap. For a capable oximeter that delivers quick results, choose this one.

Simple and accurate readings

Designed to be portable and lightweight, this device fits easily in your pocket or handbag so you can check your pulse, oxygen saturation on the go. You'll find using it effortlessly, and to get quick and precise readings, you only have to insert your finger into the sensor. This power-efficient monitor shuts off when not in use, and you can use it continuously for up to 24-hours without replacing the batteries. The multi-direction screen displays clear numerical and bar graph results and features a battery health indicator. If you're looking for an oximeter that's convenient and gives exact results, choose this one.

Quality, travel-friendly oximeter

Suitable for a range of finger sizes, this oximeter helps you rapidly track changes in your oxygen saturation and keep a check on your pulse rate. From a respected brand, you won't have to doubt the durability of this product. A notable feature is that this device has inbuilt audio and visual alarms that alert the user if it detects abnormal results. In addition, it features a dual-color screen so you can easily view results. While the machine weighs just 45g, it also comes with a handy carrying case that protects it from damage, making it a perfect travel companion. If you're looking for a compact oximeter that's ideal for use at home or while traveling, pick this one.

Best Bluetooth-enabled oximeter

Keeping track of your vitals is easy with this Bluetooth-enabled oximeter. The device uses advanced technology to measure your pulse, SPO2, and perfusion index accurately. You can choose to check your readings on the bright in-built screen or in real-time on the dedicated smartphone app. Thanks to unlimited cloud data storage, you can access your entire history of saved readings whenever you need them. We find this device is an excellent investment for any household for all the features at an affordable price tag. If you're looking for an advanced oximeter that offers the best bang for your buck, we highly recommend buying this one.