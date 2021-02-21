Handy lunch boxes to carry your delicious meals

Microwave safe lunchboxes

Enjoy hot and flavourful lunches at any time. The lunch box is made of quality borosilicate glass. The 3 square lunch boxes come with silicone lids that have latches. They firmly set into place after closing making food stay hot and fresh for a longer period of time. Moreover, these boxes are also BPA free, food-grade safe, and odour free as well. Be it cold icecream or reheating food in the microwave, these boxes can survive extreme heat. Get this sturdy lunch boxes for everyday use today!

Comes with a plastic bottle

Made with BPA free plastic, these boxes are very lightweight. They are absolutely airtight, which helps them keep your food fresh for a long period of times. They also come with a plastic bottle in which you can take juices, smoothies, milkshakes, or even buttermilk for hot summer afternoons. All in one cloth bag which is very handy to carry office or school. If you want a tiffin box that is lightweight and handy to carry this tiffin box might be perfect for you.

Colourful four-tiered lunch box

This lunch box is elegant, fun, and colourful. Made with stainless steel, the tiffins have a colourful finish. It is a four-tier tiffin box, so from salads to dal rice, you can take the complete meal to the office. With a clasp mechanism, all the four tiffin boxes are held together and shut close tight. They are perfect for travelling or for a small picnic and outing. The stainless steel keeps your food warm for a longer time. Made with vibrant colours, this tiffin box is also perfect for your kids.

Comes with a stylish foldable bag

This box comes with 2 square boxes, 1 rectangular box, and one stylish bag. The tiffin boxes are microwave safe. They are also dishwasher friendly. You can even put them in the oven. The unique thing about the bag is that can roll it down and press close the velcro strap! It does not matter if you have just a single box or multiple boxes, they will always be in place with auto-adjusted height. It is an easy fit size to carry all kind of boxes inside. The lunch bag comes with 2 spoon holder along with 1 bottle holder inside. Get this stylish bag with tiffins today!