Fry perfect eggs every time in these mini frying pans

Distributes heat uniformly

This fry pan comes with three-layered Greblon coating. The coating avoids the food from sticking onto the pan surface while cooking. It also means you can use less oil to fry the food and prevent it from sticking to the surface. The riveted Bakelite handles have been thoughtfully installed in this fry pan. These handles assure long-term usage and resist heat conduction to protect your hands from burns. This frying pan is made of food-grade aluminium metal. It is coated with a water-based non-stick coating. It is free of PFOA and other such harmful chemicals so you can have your perfect eggs every single day!

Granite pan for easy cooking

Perfect breakfast is now made with ease with this granite pan. It is compatible with a dishwasher making the cleaning and maintenance an easy task. No need to worry about the exterior of the granite pan with the two-layer metallic finish which maintains its new look for a long duration. Enjoy a convenient cooking experience with the versatile function of the pan base that allows you to cook on both gas and induction cook-tops. 5 layer non-stick cookware is made using German technology and lasts longer than any ordinary cookware. Get this value for money pan today!

Requires very little oil

This frying pan has a nonstick coating on the aluminium base which requires very little oil and doesn't allow food to stick to the surface. The pan base is designed in such a way that it allows even distribution of heat. This saves gas and cooks your nutritious food faster. Built using aluminium, this pan can withstand the rigours of daily use. The aluminium conducts heat quickly and heats up evenly to facilitate a faster cooking process. It has comes with an ergonomic grip that facilitates holding the pan. The riveted Bakelite handle stays cool even while cooking. Get this pan for a safe cooking experience.

Cute shaped pan cake pan

Make your sunday extra special with these cute shaped pan. They ideal for cooking eggs and pancakes but you can also cook dosas in it. These pans make for fun meals for children. If your kids are fussy you can get these pans which will make their breakfast super fun. The steel material of the pan allows you to cook on gas as well as induction. Cleaning the pan is also super easy, all you need to do is wash it with cotton dishcloth. Get this cute pan for kids today!