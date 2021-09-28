Subtle design

Vero Moda is the brand of choice for the fashion-conscious and independent young women who want to dress well and pay less. This jacket is a slim fit and it has full-sleeves. It comes in black colour. This jacket is made from synthetic material which can be machine washed. It does not have any designs, this jacket is completely plain. VERO MODA Women's Single Breasted Blazer Slim comes in 4 different sizes from extra-small to extra-large and it is perfect formal-wear.

Smart look

This jacket is a regular fit blazer which has asymmetric button closure. It is made from premium cotton fabric and has front pockets. This blazer is striped and sleeveless and comes in 4 different colours. This blazer can be washed gently with hands and does not require any harmful chemicals. You can pair this blazer with your favourite pants and a nude bag. It has a v-neckline with a coat collar detail and a closure waistline which is perfect for office wear. DEEBACO Women's Regular Fit Double Breasted Striped Printed Sleeveless Blazer for Women Stylish Latest Vest Blazer for Girls (Black, Red, Off White, Grey) comes in 6 different sizes from extra-small to double XL.

Extra formal

This formal wear blazer is made from 65% Polyester, 33% viscose and 2% lycra. It is a plain blazer which comes in a solid black colour. It can be dry cleaned only and does not require a machine or hand wash. Van Heusen Women Blazer is tailored in a smart silhouette which is sure to make a sartorial statement that’s perfect for any formal occasion. This blazer comes in 6 different sizes from extra-small to 3 XL.

Regular fit

This is a regular fit blazer which is made from pure cotton fabric. It is full sleeved which has collars and floral lace which are knit and woven. This blazer can be gently washed with hands and does not require harmful chemicals.it comes in pink colour. Miss Chase Women's Pink Floral Lace Detail Front Open Jacket comes in 5 different sizes from extra-small to extra-large.