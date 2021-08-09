A soothing hand wash

This moisturising hand wash contains beneficial ingredients like coconut milk, vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5 and citric acid. Coconut milk is rich in essential fatty acids, phosphorus and iron and helps restore your skin's pH balance. The pro-vitamin B5 in the formula helps moisturise, soothe and repair damaged skin. The hand wash uses natural ingredients to keep your hands looking beautiful naturally. The hand wash ships in a 500ml bottle to keep you well-stocked with its gentle cleansing formula. Buy it for soft, hygienic hands.

Ideal for the entire family

This formula uses soapnuts, a fruit found in the northern Indian mountains, to create a hand wash that is natural and safe for the whole family. Soapnuts contain natural surfactants that have excellent cleaning and foaming properties. The hand wash is hypoallergenic and gentle on your skin. It also contains other natural ingredients like tulsi, neem and turmeric that are known for their anti-bacterial and anti-oxidising properties. Buy this hypoallergenic hand wash to keep your hands clean with the gentle cleaning properties of soapnuts.

Easy moisturising with deep cleansing

This hand wash uses the natural properties of ingredients like orange and neem oil to keep your hands protected.The acidity of the orange and the antibacterial and antifungal properties of neem and karanja work together to clean your hands naturally. The addition of glycerine helps keep your hands soft and moisturised no matter how often you use it. The hand wash has an eco-friendly manufacturing process that aims to save both water and energy. The hand wash is as good for your hands as it is for the Earth. Buy it for its fresh fragrance and moisturising benefits.

A sweet-smelling hand cleanser

This hand wash uses the extract of English rose, jasmine extract, and organic honey to bring you a hand wash that is pleasing to both your nose and skin. The addition of rose oil, which is rich in antioxidants helps to heal and hydrate the skin. It leaves the aroma of sweet-smelling roses on your skin, energising your mood. The hand wash is 100% soap-free and uses only natural ingredients to keep your hands clean. Buy it for its soap-free formula and aromatherapy benefits.