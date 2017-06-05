London terror attack: British Police discover YouTube link to Saturday's attack after tip-off from perpetrator's friend

An Islamic State-inspired terror cell, discussing ways to use YouTube to plot an attack in London, was recorded in Barking by counter-terrorism officers in May, The Daily Telegraph reported.

This comes a day after the British Police arrested a dozen people, following a raid in Barking, in connection to Saturday night's attacks in London that killed seven and left scores injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the incidents on Monday.

The three terrorists reportedly shouting “This is for Allah” as they went about attacking people on the streets were shot down by police on Saturday.

An anonymous friend of one of the perpetrators of the attack claimed to have reported the man to the anti-terrorist hotline of the police after he became radicalised by watching extremist videos on YouTube, The Daily Telegraph reported. He said the attacker had listened to hate speeches by American Islamist Ahmad Musa Jibril.

The British newspaper reported that one alleged suspect said the intended method was to “use a car as a weapon”, and boasted that he had radicalised more than a dozen “students” in Barking “wanting to martyr themselves”.

He added the plot would involve driving at pedestrians and then getting out of the van to attack more people, saying “YouTube videos all make it properly easy to do.”

Theresa May, in her speech to the nation on Sunday, declared “enough is enough” as she set out her plan to tackle terrorism in the country.

The prime minister said that introducing new rules for cyberspace would “deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online”.

Addressing from outside Downing Street after the second terrorist attack during the election campaign, the May said that internet companies had allowed terror to thrive by creating a “safe space” for extremism and called for international agreements to “regulate cyberspace”.

May said the country was “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack, not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

The terror threat level remains at severe.