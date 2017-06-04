London attack: 12 arrested by British counter-terrorism police after raid in attacker's home

London: British counter-terrorism police on Sunday arrested 12 suspects after a raid at a home of one of the London Bridge terror attackers in east London.

A spokesman of the British counter-terrorism police said the arrests were made following a raid on a block of flats in Barking. The home belonged to one of the suspects and was raided hours after the attack.

Controlled explosions were also carried out at the flat in Barking this morning, the BBC reported.

According to neighbours, the attacker had lived there for about three years and was married with two children.

The spokesman said, "Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing."

Three knife-wielding attackers wearing fake suicide vests unleashed a terror rampage in the British capital on Saturday night ploughing a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in nearby Borough market, killing seven people and injuring 48 others.

The three attackers were shot dead just eight minutes after police received a 999 call about the incident.

The attack was the third deadly terror attack in Britain in three months and came just days ahead of the United Kingdom general election to be held on 8 June.