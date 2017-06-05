London bridge terror attack claimed by Islamic State: A look at jihadist-linked attacks in Europe since 2015

Paris: A London terror attack claimed by the Islamic State group has left seven people dead and 48 wounded after men mowed down and stabbed revellers on Saturday night.

It is the latest in a deadly series of strikes linked to radical Islamists against European targets in the last two years.

France on the frontline

France has been hit the hardest, with 238 deaths since early 2015.

The first attack comes on 7 January, 2015 when two brothers who claim allegiance to Al-Qaeda gun down 12 people in an attack against the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

The next day, a man linked to the Islamic State group (IS) shoots dead a policewoman in a Paris suburb.

He takes hostages in a Jewish supermarket near Paris the following day, killing four people.

All three gunmen are killed by police.

In April 2015, a woman is killed by a radical Islamist, in June a delivery firm boss is killed and then decapitated, and in August a man opens fire in the Thalys train between Amsterdam and Paris before he is overwhelmed by passengers. Two people are wounded.

On 13 November, 2015 France suffers its worst ever terror attack, when suicide bombers strike several targets, killing 130 people and wounding 350. The sites include the Bataclan concert hall, bars and restaurants, and the Stade de France stadium just north of the capital. The IS group claims responsibility.

In June 2016, a policeman and his companion are killed at their home west of Paris by a man who swears allegiance to IS.

On 14 July, the national holiday, a man rams a truck into a crowd in the Mediterranean resort of Nice, killing 86 people and wounding more than 400. He is shot dead by police. IS claims responsibility.

Twelve days later, two jihadists slit a priest's throat in his church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy. They too are shot dead. IS claims that attack as well.

Terror in Brussels

On 22 March, 2016 suicide attacks claimed by IS kill 32 people and wound more than 340 at Brussels airport and Maelbeek metro station, near the European Union headquarters.

On 6 August, a machete-wielding man attacks two policewomen in Charleroi, southern Belgium, slicing the face of one before being shot dead by a third officer. The IS group claims responsibility.

Britain

Five people die on 22 March, 2017 when a man rams his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and then fatally stabs a police officer outside parliament. The attacker is shot dead by police.

On 22 May this year a deadly bombing at a pop concert in Manchester kills 22 people, including children, at the end of the performance by US star Ariana Grade, a favourite among teens and pre-teens. IS claim responsibility for the attack.

Berlin market attack

On 19 December, 2016, a man hijacks a truck, kills its Polish driver, and slams into a crowd of people at a packed Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

The attacker is shot dead by Italian police in Milan four days later, and the rampage is claimed by IS.

Six months earlier, the group claims two attacks in less than a week, the first on 18 July when a 17-year-old asylum-seeker believed to have been Afghan or Pakistani attacks passengers on a Bavarian train with an axe, injuring five people. He is shot dead by police.

On 24 July, a Syrian refugee blows himself up near a music festival in the same region, killing himself and wounding 15 others.

Sweden truck attack

On 7 April, 2017, a man known to have jihadist sympathies uses a stolen truck to mow down pedestrians on a busy shopping street in central Stockholm, killing five people, including an 11-year-old girl. Fifteen others were injured.

Copenhagen shootings

On 14-15 February, 2015, a gunman opens fire on a cultural centre in Copenhagen as it is hosting a forum about Islam and free speech attended by a Swedish cartoonist who has penned a controversial caricature of the Prophet Mohammed. A filmmaker is killed and later shoots a Jewish man dead outside the city's main synagogue. The gunman is later shot dead by police.