IndiaFP StaffAug, 24 2017 11:49:29 IST
LIVE: Right to privacy is a fundamental right, says SC; Prashant Bhushan calls verdict 'setback for govt'

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Key points made by CJI Khehar

    Reading out the "operative portion" of the judgment, Khehar made following observations:

    - Decision in MP Sharma overruled.
    - Decision in Kharak Singh, to the extent it says Right to Privacy is not part of Right to Life, is over ruled
    - Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of life and personal liberty under Article 21.
    - Decisions subsequent to Kharak Singh which held privacy as part of right to life are correct.
    - A number of writ petitions were tagged along with Justice K Puttaswamy’s petition on Aadhaar, which led to the constitution of this 9 Judge Bench. A slew of Senior Advocates had appeared for various parties in the case.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Congress leaders welcome judgment

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal thanks Supreme Court

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Would have been shocking if this judgment would not have come

    Today's ruling is a welcome step and an obvious consequence of the court reading in substantive due process into Article 21 back in Menaka Gandhi's case in 1978. It would have been shocking had this ruling not occurred.

    In no free society anywhere in the world is there no fundamental/constitutional right to privacy. Without privacy, our fundamental rights as they stand now cannot effectively be exercised. One awaits the full judgment of the Supreme Court anxiously.

    A 9-judge ruling will finally settle the situation. Privacy is no longer merely a common law right. It now finally has taken its rightful place as fundamental right.

    If you've been in a coma for the last couple of years, one won't blame you if you're wondering if you've woken up in some bizzaro world where this question was even up for debate.

  • 11:29 (IST)

    How does this judgment affect other cases?

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Freedom that was won in 1947 has been enriched: Chidambaram

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Govt asked a question and SC gave a clear answer

    I welcome the judgment. That it is a unanimous nine-judge bench verdict makes it sweeter. 

    This is a historic day. 

    The government had asked the question and the apex court has given a clear answer. 

    This also underlines the fact that government will have to come up with a law for data protection and privacy.

  • 11:16 (IST)

    True test will be subsequent application of right to privacy

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Happy that I kept faith in the Supreme Court: Executive director at CCG, NLU Delhi

    "I'm so happy I kept faith in the Supreme Court. So many people told me not to but I believed in those judges with all my heart and they really came through. We are so lucky to have a Supreme Court that stands up for us," Chinmayi Arun, executive director of Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University, Delhi, told Firstpost.

  • 11:07 (IST)

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Watch Prashant Bhushan's reaction after Supreme Court's historic verdict here:

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Has the court pronounced a distinct 'right to privacy'?

    It remains to be seen whether the Court is pronouncing a distinct "right to privacy" or reading in certain privacy interests into existing rights like the right to life and liberty (Article 21) and the right to free speech and expression (Article 19(1)(a)).

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Five-judge bench of Supreme Court to now test validity of Aadhaar: Reports

    News reports are now saying that the five-judge bench will now test the validity of Aadhaar on the basis of the fact that right to privacy is now a fundamental right.

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Nothing on sharing biometrics in the judgment: Prashant Bhushan

    Bhushan said that even though the verdict was silent on Aadhaar, the court's verdict meant that anything which infringed upon the right to privacy in any way would be invalid.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    This decision is a setback for the government: Prashant Bhushan

    "Any law which is made to restrict this fundamental right will have to be examined keeping Article 21 in mind," said Prashant Bhushan.

    "For example, if the government tomorrow says that your Aadhaar card will be required for your travel and income tax filings, that will be an unreasonable restriction," he said.

    "This decision is a setback for the government," Bhushan said.

  • 10:55 (IST)

    It will now be seen whether Aadhaar imposes reasonable restrictions or not: Prashant Bhushan

    "Supreme Court in a historic decision has held that right to privacy is a fundamental right," said Prashant Bhushan.

    "The court has not said anything about whether Aadhaar is invalid or not," he said. "Right to privacy being a fundamental right means a lot for Aadhaar. It will now be seen whether the restrictions imposed by Aadhaar are reasonable restrictions or not," he added.

    "I believe that these unreasonable restrictions of Aadhaar will be struck down," said Bhushan.

  • 10:49 (IST)

    Watch our discussion on the right to privacy here:

  • 10:49 (IST)

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Privacy protected under Article 21 of the Constitution

    The gist of today - The decision in MP Sharma stands overruled. The decision in Kharak Singh to the extent it holds no privacy stands overruled. Privacy is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution as well as freedoms enshrined under Part III!

  • 10:48 (IST)

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Right to privacy is a fundamental right: Supreme Court

    Reports also say that this decision was a unanimous decision.

  • 10:40 (IST)

    MP Sharma case didn't consider constitutional provisions asserted today

    M.P. Sharma did not consider the constitutional provisions being asserted today in favour of privacy interests under the Constitution. Rather, it ruled on the basis of the right against self-incrimination and the fundamental right to property (the latter is now deleted). The petitioners in the current case, on the other hand, argue for privacy interests primarily under Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty).

    Excerpted from the author's original SpicyIP post.

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Justice Chelameswar reading his judgment: LiveLaw

  • 10:37 (IST)

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Nine-judge bench convenes: Reports

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Prevention of disclosure of information obtained under confidence especially important aspect of privacy rights

    As the doyens of the legal fraternity mill into Courtroom 1 of the Supreme Court, it is useful to bring today's proceedings within perspective. Over the ages, the Supreme Court of India has read the right to privacy under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution — the nature of food one eats, marriage, procreation, and life and liberty itself.

    In the development of this right to privacy, we have seen jurisdictions including India flesh out several subsets, including the right to be left alone. Privacy rights have been seen to encompass within their remit the prevention of disclosure of information imported under confidence. This last part is especially significant today, as our apex court decides on the right of a billion people to their 'selves', within the background of a constitutional challenge to a government scheme that creates a centralised repository of personal information, in the face of reported infrastructural and security lapses.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    We need a ruling that won't be subject to interpretational debate

    Regardless of the doctrinal approach the court takes, the conclusion that there are privacy interests in the fundamental rights under the Constitution seems inescapable.

    This view has been seen both on the petitioners' (eg, Sr Adv Shyam Divan) and respondents' sides (eg, Adv Arghya Sengupta). While we need a ruling from this bench acknowledging these privacy interests, we also need a ruling that will not be the subject of endless interpretational debate. This is to avoid both government overreach and overzealous litigation.

    Gautam Bhatia's call for a narrow verdict is appropriate.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Watch: How will this judgment affect the future of Aadhaar?

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Courts cannot end the matter: Original petitioner

    Retired Karnataka High Court judge and original petitioner Justice KS Puttuswamy said in a News18 report that irrespective of the judgment, courts ultimately will not be able to end the matter and only the government can bring in law to resolve the issue.

    "If there is a legislation put forward by the central government, it will solve 90% of the problems, not all problems, but most of them," the report quoted him as saying. "Right to Privacy has assumed an uncharted flight. I never contemplated it would comprehend so many things, but the judges may write a good judgment. It will be a memorable one for him (the one writing the judgment)."

  • 09:48 (IST)

    What are the MP Sharma and Kharak Singh's cases about and why are they important?

    MP Sharma's case was related to the search of documents of Dalmia group companies following investigations into the business of Dalmia Jain Airways Ltd. The group was registered in July 1946 and liquidated in June 1952. An investigation revealed malpractices within the company and highlighted attempts from shareholders to hide actual details by submitting false balance sheets.

    Kharak Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh's case brought to court the issue of state surveillance as against the right to privacy. Kharak Singh, an accused in dacoity case, was let off due to the lack of evidence and challenged regular surveillance by police authorities on the grounds of infringement of his fundamental rights.

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Meet the 9-judge bench who will decide if privacy is a fundamental right

    The nine judges who will be pronouncing the verdict are: Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, justices Jasti Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agarwal, Rohinton Nariman, AM Sapre, DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.

    According to PTI, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Khehar had said that the larger bench would examine the correctness of the two judgments delivered in the cases of Kharak Singh and MP Sharma which held that privacy was not a fundamental right.

  • 09:32 (IST)

    Lawyers who argued right to privacy case

  • 09:16 (IST)

    Irrespective of outcome, right to privacy verdict will affect Aadhaar

  • 09:12 (IST)

    Profile of the nine judges

    The nine judges who will be pronouncing the verdict are: Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, justices Jasti Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agarwal, Rohinton Nariman, AM Sapre, DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.

    According to PTI, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Khehar had said that the larger bench would examine the correctness of the two judgments delivered in the cases of Kharak Singh and MP Sharma which held that privacy was not a fundamental right.

    Here's an article on the profile of the nine judges.

  • 09:04 (IST)

    Arguments in favour of Right to Privacy as Fundamental Right

    Senior counsel Gopal Subramanium who is leading the argument on behalf of the petitioners said, "The Right to Privacy is recognised as a Fundamental Right under Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) of the Constitution. The concept of privacy is embedded in liberty as well as a person's honour."

    Arguments against elevating Right to Privacy as Fundamental Right 

    Senior advocate CA Sundaram, representing the Maharashtra government, said the apex court has been entrusted with the power to merely interpret the Constitution; it cannot introduce Right to Privacy as a Fundamental Right under the Constitution.

  • 08:59 (IST)

    No black or white answers because privacy is hard to define

    Because privacy is so hard to define, this question is leading to divisive views between so-called ‘pro-privacy’ and ‘anti-privacy’ voices. The former worry that rejecting ‘privacy’ as a fundamental right in 2017 would lead to unfettered government power over the private realm and to corporate misuse of personal data. The latter are concerned that an affirmative answer to the question would lead to government schemes and internet innovation becoming unfeasible, owing to potential constitutional challenges on privacy grounds.

    They are both right. The question posed to the nine-judge bench would be badly served with a yes-or-no approach.

    Excerpted from the SpicyIP post of Jaideep Reddy, a Bengaluru-based lawyer.

  • 08:46 (IST)

    It's important that the nine-judge bench's opinion is restricted to the narrowest term possible

    In jurisdictions all over the world, privacy jurisprudence has evolved over time, on a case-to-case basis, responding to changes in technology, surveillance, social mores, and ways of being in the world. Nine-judge benches are rare sightings, and whatever the Court decides, its decision is bound to hold the field for a few generations to come. It is therefore particularly important that the Court confine its opinion to the narrowest terms possible, lest, in the absence of any concrete case before it, it nonetheless ends up laying down dicta that will limit or stifle the evolution of privacy jurisprudence for a long time to come.

  • 08:46 (IST)

    Good morning privacy?

  • 08:00 (IST)

    Privacy not just needed in developed countries

    One of the surprising arguments made against privacy is that this is a claim better suited to developed countries. Privacy, it was argued, is not suitable for a developing country like India where the majority of the masses don't even have access to basic services. For this reason also, judgments and laws established in other countries like America have no applicability in India, where the reality is very different.

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its judgment on the vexatious issue whether the right to privacy can be held as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

A nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar had on 2 August reserved its verdict after hearing marathon arguments for six days over a period of three weeks, during which submissions were advanced in favour and against the inclusion of the right to privacy as a fundamental right.

Besides CJI Khehar, the other judges of the nine-judge bench are Justices J Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agrawal, RF Nariman, AM Sapre, DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The high-voltage hearing saw a battery of senior lawyers, including Attorney-General KK Venugopal, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Arvind Datar, Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subaramaniam, Shyam Divan, Anand Grover, CA Sundaram and Rakesh Dwivedi, advancing arguments either in favour of or against the inclusion of right to privacy as a fundamental right.

The contentious issue had emerged when the apex court was dealing with a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

Initially, on 7 July, a three-judge bench had said that all issues arising out of Aadhaar should finally be decided by a larger bench and the Chief Justice of India would take a call on the need for setting up a constitution bench.

The matter was then mentioned before CJI Khehar who set up a five-judge constitution bench to hear the matter.

However, the five-judge constitution bench on 18 July decided to set up a nine-judge bench to decide whether the right to privacy can be declared a fundamental right under the Constitution.

The decision to set up the nine-judge bench was taken to examine the correctness of two apex court judgments delivered in the cases of Kharak Singh and MP Sharma, decided by six and eight-judge benches respectively, in which it was held that this right was not a fundamental right.

While the Kharak Singh judgment was delivered in 1962, the MP Sharma verdict was reported in 1954.

While reserving the verdict on 2 August, the bench had voiced concern over the possible misuse of personal information in the public domain and said that protection of the concept of privacy in the all-pervading technological era was a "losing battle".

During the arguments, the bench had on 19 July observed that the right to privacy cannot be an absolute right and the state may have some power to put reasonable restrictions.

The attorney-general had also contended that right to privacy cannot fall in the bracket of fundamental rights as there were binding decisions of larger benches that it was only a common law right evolved through judicial decisions.

The Centre had termed privacy as a "vague and amorphous" right which cannot be granted primacy to deprive poor people of their rights to life, food and shelter.

The high-profile arguments also saw the apex court asking searching questions about the contours of right to privacy in the digital age when personal information was randomly shared with all types of government and private entities.

The bench had wanted to know about the tests which could be used to regulate and enforce privacy right when there could be "legitimate or illegitimate" use of data.

Meanwhile, the petitioners had contended that the right to privacy was "inalienable" and "inherent" to the most important fundamental right which is the right to liberty.

They had said that right to liberty, which also included right to privacy, was a pre-existing "natural right" which the Constitution acknowledged and guaranteed to the citizens in case of infringement by the state.

The apex court, during the hearing, favoured overarching guidelines to protect private information in public domain and said there was a need to "maintain the core of privacy" as the notion of privacy was fast becoming irrelevant in an all-pervading technological era.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 11:48 am | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 11:49 am


