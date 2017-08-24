SC upholds Right to Privacy: Watch Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda's take on data protection

The Supreme Court gave out its verdict on Monday on the citizens' right to privacy being a Fundamental Right protected by law under the Constitution. The judgement will have bearing on the debate on privacy, protection of private data and the State's right to intrude on citizens' privacy in the digital era.

The Dialogue, a Delhi based public-policy startup conducted the Policy Talk with Biju Janata Dal's Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda on data protection, privacy, and the Data (Privacy and Protection) Bill 2017, which he tabled in the Parliament.

Kazim Rizvi, founding director of The Dialogue moderated the talk, and approximately 60 students from various courses, including engineering, law, political science etc, attended the event. The objective of the discussion was to take the debate on data protection to a wider audience.

The talk was primarily divided into four areas which included core tenets of data protection, the need to have a data protection law, global best practices on data protection, data sovereignty, and national security and the role of prospective implementation agencies. The one-hour long session touched upon the critical aspects of data protection and privacy in India.