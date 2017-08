Fundamental Rights cannot be eroded by the State, says lawyer Sajan Poovayya. Poovayaa says Supreme Court's verdict on Right to Privacy is a watershed moment that leads to speculations on Aadhaar but those should be kept aside now. Aadhaar is another matter altogether and a separate bench will analyse it, he says. Whether Aadhaar Biometry is done under a legal architecture is something that judges have to screen.