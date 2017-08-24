SC verdict on Right to Privacy: A nine-judge bench came together for a big decision, says petitioner S Prasanna

Petitioner and counsel S Prasanna says he is relieved with the Supreme Court's verdict. He adds that he has been researching on the Aadhaar issue from 2010 and a nine-judge bench does not usually assemble for a verdict. This is the 15th or 16th time that a nine-judge bench has come together for a big decision, says S Prasanna.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar ruled that "right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution".