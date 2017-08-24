You are here:
SC verdict on Right to Privacy: Petition against Aadhaar was started by Shyam Diwan, Advocate Udayaditya Banerjee

IndiaFP StaffAug, 24 2017 17:39:11 IST
The Aadhaar matter has been led by Mr Shyam Diwan and Advocate Udayaditya Banerjee has been assisting him in the petition. Banerjee recalls how the issue was initially heard by a three-judge bench and now a nine-judge bench has taken a call on the whole issue. The biggest takeaway from Thursday's judgment is that the doubts regarding the Right to Privacy being a fundamental right have been done away with, says petitioner Banerjee.


