SC verdict on Right to Privacy: Govt threw the issue into doubt in 2015, says advocate Rahul Narayan

Rahul Narayan, an advocate of Supreme Court, goes on record for one of the petitioners in this case, says the Right to Privacy is an important part of Article 21 and the implications for it will be huge for every citizen of the country. For all these years there was Right to Privacy, the government threw it into doubt in 2015. Now the arguments will be constitutional doubts. Rights are almost like trump cards and cannot be overruled by other considerations, says Narayan.