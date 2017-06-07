Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike LIVE: State seeks additional security in Mandsaur, Dewas, Ujjain

Five people were killed on Tuesday as the farmers' agitation turned violent in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area. Some eyewitnesses alleged that the victims suffered bullet wounds, but Mandsaur district authorities denied that police fired on the protesters, who were on a rampage.
While the Congress has called for statewide bandh today, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan blamed the opposition party for instigating the violence. Mandsaur collector S K Singh confirmed death of five persons and said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. As tension prevailed, mobile internet service were suspended in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Neemuch districts since morning to check spread of rumours.
Singh also told PTI that police categorically told him that they did not fire at the protesters. The deceased were identified as Kanhaiyalal Patidar, Bablu Patidar, Chain Singh Patidar, Abhishek Patidar and Satynarayan. Abhishek and Satynarayan died en route to a hospital in Indore, police said.
Curfew has been imposed in Pipalya Mandi police station area of Mandsaur district where the incident took place, while prohibitory orders restricting movement under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in rest of the district, the collector said.
"Police have told me that neither did they fire nor did they have any orders to fire," Singh added. In-camera autopsy of bodies was going on and the cause of death will be known after it, the collector said, adding that families of the deceased will get financial aid.
According to eyewitnesses, protesting farmers torched vehicles and indulged in stone pelting in Parshvanath area under Pipaliya Mandi police station limits of the district.
The CM announced a financial help of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. "I request the farmers to be patient. Do not fall in the trap of anyone. The government stands with farmers. We will solve all problems through discussion," Chouhan tweeted while blaming Congress for the violence.
Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since June one demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) among others. In Ratlam, the district collector Ashok Bhargava imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC following the violence in neighbouring Mandsaur district.
Ratlam superintendent of police Amit Singh announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for information about absconding farmer leaders D P Dhakad, Rajesh Bharava, Bhagwati Patidar (said to be Congress members) and others who were allegedly involved in violence in the district on Sunday in which two police personnel had been injured.
Meanwhile, the state Congress and the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh have given a call for bandh tomorrow across the state to protest the farmers' death in Mandsaur.
"We have called for a massive MP bandh tomorrow," state Congress chief Arun Yadav told PTI. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ajay Singh, demanded resignation of Chouhan, saying the incident of firing in Mandsaur is shameful for a chief minister who claims to be a farmer's son.
"All the claims of the chief minister have proved false so far. Now the government is using bullets to suppress farmers' voice. Chouhan should resign immediately," the Congress leader said.
The main opposition party also constituted a committee of MLAs "to investigate" the Mandsaur firing incident. Singh and the state Congress chief would visit Mandsaur on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia also condemned the incident. The BJP government dealt with the agitation through bullets instead of talks, he said.
"This is a black day in the history of the state. It is shameful that the state government is crushing farmers' agitation. Farmers' demands are genuine," Scindia added. Trouble was reported from many parts of western Madhya Pradesh as farmers' stir continued for the sixth day on Tuesday. In Indore, police used lathi charge following stone-pelting during a march by farmers.
A police officer said that people taking part in the march started throwing stones at the police near Devi Ahilyabai Fruits and Vegetable Market, which led to lathicharge. In Dhar, farmers blocked the Indore-Ahmedabad national highway for about three hours. Farmers also staged protests at Amjhera and Ghoda Chowpati in the city.
The shops in the local market remained closed all day in Neemuch city. Meanwhile, Mahendra Patidar, president of MP Patidar Samaj, said they would cremate the bodies of victims who died in Mandsaur district today only in the presence of the chief minister.
Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 04:05 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 04:04 pm
Jun, 07 2017 IST
Highlights
Madhya Pradesh government seeks additional forces in affected districts
The Madhya Pradesh Home Ministry wrote to the Union Home Ministry asking for additional security forces in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dewas, and Ujjain, where the farmers' strike was on.
Meanwhile, at a press conference in Mumbai, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said that the topic of farm loan waiver needs to be discussed carefully
Narendra Singh Tomar backs Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused 'some politicians' for aggravating the situation. Tomar said that the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had worked a lot for farmers' development. He also said that Rahul Gandhi should avoid going to Mandsaur while it's volatile, NDTV reported.
Protests spread in Ujjain, Ratlam
The situation in Madhya Pradesh continue to remain tense. Suhatra police station SHO Shyam Babu Sharma was rushed to Mandsaur after he was attacked by protestors. Violence has also spread in Chandukhedi village in Ujjain, where 5 policemen were injured. Many farmers continue to sit in dharna.
Train services in Ratlam were disrupted after the railway line was reportedly damaged, India Today reported.
Parked vehicles set on fire
During the ongoing protests, the vehicles parked outside a police station in Hatpipalya in Dewas district were set on fire.
Loans will be given at less interest rates, says MP minister
Madhya Pradesh minister A Chitnis said that a scheme called Krishi Rin Samadhan Yojana will be introduced to help defaulting farmers get money on credit. The loans will be provided at less interest rates.
PM Modi apprised of situation in Mandsaur
According to Times Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the situation in Mandsaur after which he chaired a meeting with key ministers to discuss the situation in the Madhya Pradesh city.
Violence spills over to more villages in Mandsaur
The violent protests, which were earlier restricted to the Piplya Mandi village, have spilled over to Sitamau village in Mandsaur, according to Rohit Gupta, reporting from the area. The protesters have torched a local warehouse and a factory and several trucks and vehicles were also set on fire.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan must quit: Kamal Nath
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that injustice has been done with the farmers. "I demand proper investigation into Mandsaur incident. Laashon par boli lagayi ja rahi hai, sharm ki baat hai. 5 lakh, 10 lakh, 1 crore ki baat kari (Dead bodies are being auctioned. The state government are speaking of Rs 5 lakh, 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore. It is shameful.)"
Kamal Nath further said that Chouhan must resign."In the it is his responsibility and it will be unjustified if the blame is shifted on any police officer.
Congress tweets
Cannot recall such a massacre in recent past: Sharad Yadav
JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said that he could not recall such a "massacre".
"They are giving death figures as five to six, but I believe there are more," Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI. The JD(U) leader also added that he will accompany Rahul to Mandsaur. "We will go together if we do," Yadav said.
Rahul Gandhi won't partipate in farmers' agitation
Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh confirmed that Rahul Gandhi can reach Mandsaur "any moment now." State Congress leader Mohan Prakash said, "Wrong info being spread that Rahul would participate in farmers’ agitation."
Shiv Sena boycotts cabinet meet to discuss farmers' unrest
Sanjay Sawant of Firstpost reported that Shiv Sena boycotted cabinet meeting on farmer loans in Maharashtra.
Raman Singh backs Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh backed Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that the chief minister has always worked for the welfare of farmers. "Mandsaur incident is unfortunate," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.
BJP MP Nand Kumar Chauhan stopped 50km away from Mandsaur
Journalist Rohit Gupta told Firstpost that the BJP MP from Khandwa constituency, Nand Kumar Chauhan was enroute Mandsaur to talk to the protesting farmers and the family of the deceased protesters. However, the local administration stopped the BJP leader 50 km away from the district, as protests raged on in the area.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier announced that he will visit the protesting farmers in Mandsaur was also denied permission to visit the region.
Rahul Gandhi didnt get permission to visit deceased farmers' village
Congress general secretary of MP unit Mohan Prakash told ANI that Rahul Gandhi wanted to visit deceased farmers' village to take part in funeral but state administration have not given permission.
CRPF jawans outnumbered by protesting farmers
Rohit Gupta further told Firstpost that the CRPF jawans, deployed to disperse the agitating crowd, were outnumbered by the farmers. Hence, the Madhya Pradesh government has urged more troops be deployed from neighbouring districts.
Protesting farmers have surrounded a police chowky in the area, Gupta told Firstpost and the MP administration is looking at increasing vigilance in the region since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might visit Mandsaur today.
Farmers protested with the bodies of those killed on Tuesday
Reporting from Mandsaur, journalist Rohit Gupta told Firstpost that the farmers had taken the bodies of those killed (on Tuesday) and blocked the highway with them. Protests went on for a while on Wednesday, after which Mandsaur collector reached the spot where agitating protesters heckled him. Authorities present at the protest reassured the farmers and told them to go back. The deceased were cremated after that. Protesting farmers said that ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore announced by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is not enough, "They can take Rs 2 crore from us."
MP faces shortage of milk and vegetables
As Maharashtra moved to control an ongoing protest by farmers with a loan waiver, a similar protest in Madhya Pradesh took a violent turn on Tuesday when at least five farmers were killed and eight others injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur. Farmers have been observing strike from 1 June to 10 June to press their demands with the government.
On Monday, the chief minister had assured farmers that onions would be purchased by the government at Rs 8 per kg and 'moong' pulse at agreed price, and that a Rs 1,000 crore stabilisation fund would be set up. Though the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has called off its strike, other farmer organisations have continued the agitation.
The state has been facing shortage of milk and vegetables, leading to a price hike. Farmers poured milk on the Agra-Malwa road last week and stopped trucks from carrying vegetables to markets. Several parts of the state faced a similar situation.
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweets this:
Slamming Narendra Modi-led Centre's hypocrisy over farmers and agricultural policy of the BJP, Yechury tweeted, "Farmers protesting all over, being shot at or committing suicide. And one man is issuing ads celebrating himself in the garb of agriculture."
BJP govt treating farmers as terrorists: Sharad Yadav
Many politicians and eminent personalities slammed the BJP government over the raging farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh. JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav condemned alleged firing on farmers in Madhya Pradesh, which left at least two persons dead, and accused the BJP government of treating farmers as "enemies and terrorists".
He said that the farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been demanding fair price and loan waiver for the last few days but state governments had remained unmoved.
"Instead of giving them solace, the government has attacked farmers agitating for genuine demands. Situation is that the Madhya Pradesh government has disconnected the cell phone and internet connections. It shows that the ruling party is treating farmers as enemy and terrorists which is regrettable," the JD(U) leader said.
Rahul likely to visit Mandsaur today
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government over the farmer's protest, saying it is at war with them and "feeding" them with bullets for demanding their rights.
Referring to the violence during the ongoing farmers' agitation in Mandsaur, he said, "This government is at war with the farmers of our country."
"In BJP's new India, farmers demanding their rights get bullets in return," he said in a tweet.
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh worse off than stone-pelters in Kashmir?
Farmers remained agitated in Mandsaur alleging that they were being treated worse than stone pelters of Kashmir. They also rejected compensation announced by the Madhya Pradesh government. News18 reported that the family of the student shot dead in alleged police firing in Mandsaur on Tuesday staged a road jam in Mandsaur demanding chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s arrival on the spot on Wednesday.
Both BJP-ruled agrarian states need long-term policy measures
In both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the farmers' demands are almost similar: they want complete farm loan waiver as a short-term palliative and secondly, institutionalised mechanism for getting better prices for agricultural produce.
Incidentally, both the states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); in Maharashtra, it is an alliance government with Shiv Sena, the latter, however, is a junior partner. It is therefore alarming for the BJP, which also rules at the Centre, to face the farmers’ wrath as the ruling party has made the ambitious plan to double the farmers’ income in the next five years.
It is all the more disturbing for the BJP as Madhya Pradesh under Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s stewardship has been hailed as the biggest success story for agriculture in the recent decades.
Read the full report here
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for an emergency cabinet meeting after fresh clashes were reported in Mandsaur
Venkaiah Naidu goes on to say:
Naidu tells Congress not to politicise farmers' issue
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, speaking to ANI, urged the Congress not to politicise the issue of farmers' strike. "Don't fuel violence in the name of farmers," Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.
The statement hardly comes as a surprise as it's usually a standard practice by politicians when faced with crisis.
Farmers demand Shivraj Singh Chouhan's presence
ANI reports that the fresh clashes in Mandsaur started as the SP and Mandsaur collector were late in their meeting with the farmers. The protesters demanded chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's presence.
Fresh violence reported in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur
15:57 (IST)
15:47 (IST)
15:24 (IST)
15:01 (IST)
14:44 (IST)
14:27 (IST)
14:01 (IST)
13:56 (IST)
13:41 (IST)
13:30 (IST)
13:20 (IST)
13:19 (IST)
13:17 (IST)
13:07 (IST)
12:28 (IST)
12:26 (IST)
12:24 (IST)
12:20 (IST)
12:10 (IST)
12:00 (IST)
11:57 (IST)
11:39 (IST)
11:34 (IST)
11:30 (IST)
11:27 (IST)
11:17 (IST)
11:12 (IST)
11:08 (IST)
11:02 (IST)
