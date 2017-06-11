Farmers in Rajasthan observe bandh in solidarity with Madhya Pradesh protesters

Jaipur: Farmers restricted milk, grain and vegetable supply in several districts of Rajasthan on Sunday in support of a 'bandh' call given by the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to express support for their counterparts in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The Rajasthan farmers also pressed on with their demands for better remuneration for their produce with the state authorities.

"Several meetings were held to condole the deaths of farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. The farmers also stopped the supply of essential items,” said the president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Jat.

He said that villages in six districts - Tonk, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Bikaner and Barmer, supported the bandh call and did not supply milk, vegetables and grains.

The farmers also presented a memorandum to district administration officials as well.

Continuing the serial protest, villages in Karauli, Dausa, Pali, Chhittorgarh and Pratapgarh districts will observe the 'bandh' on Monday, he said adding that various other bodies representing farmers are also joining hands to collectively raise their voice.

Meanwhile, another farmers' body, the All India Kisan Sabha will be holding 'Rasta Roko Andolan' on 16 June in Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu district over the issue.

"We held a meeting in Khadela town in Sikar district today to decide the strategy. We will be holding public meetings and 'Rasta Roko andolan' on 16 June," said state president of All India Kisan Sabha and former MLA, Pemaram.

He said the problems of farmers in Rajasthan are the same as those of farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

We also want higher prices for milk, hike in MSP and loan waiver, he said.