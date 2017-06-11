Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh says govt has chalked out plan to double farmers' income

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday said his government has chalked out an extensive action plan to double the income of farmers in the state.

His comments come amid strong protests by farmers in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra over the issue of demand for loan waiver.

Singh today gave this information through his monthly Radio programme 'Raman Ke Goth'.

"I would like to tell farmers that they should work without any stress or tension. We have made all the arrangements for you," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for doubling the income of farmers within the given time-limit, at national level. As per his vision, Chhattisgarh government has made the action plan," said the chief minister.

"Key points of this action plan include various measures to reduce input cost of farming and increasing the yield of crop," he added.

"The state government has set the target of distributing interest-free loans worth nearly Rs 3,200 crore to farmers of state in this Kharif season," he said.

According to the chief minister, district-wise and region-wise action plans have been chalked out to promote special crops as per the climatic conditions so that the farmers may get good prices of these crops in the market.

Soil Health Management Scheme is being conducted in the state. In the first phase, over 40 lakh soil health cards have been issued to farmers after examination of soil samples from their fields, he said.

Farmers have been advised to get soil in their farms examined in every two years and use fertilisers and micronutrients as per the recommendations given in soil health card, said Singh.

"As per the instructions of the Centre, Aadhaar card has been made mandatory for availing soil health management scheme. And therefore the farmers, who have not got their Aadhaar card issued, should get it done soon," he added.

However, farmers have called off their stir in Maharashtra after the state government announced a loan waiver for the agriculturists.