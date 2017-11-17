You are here:
Delhi smog LIVE updates: SAFAR predicts air pollution spike during weekend; hospitals report 20% rise in patients

IndiaFP StaffNov, 17 2017 09:36:21 IST
Delhi smog LIVE updates: SAFAR predicts air pollution spike during weekend; hospitals report 20% rise in patients

  • 09:36 (IST)

    Only God can save us: Delhi officials

    A major source of the smog at this time of year across northern India, including New Delhi, is farmers burning the stubble of the previous crop to prepare for new plantings in November.

    An estimated $600 million is needed to provide farmers with alternatives, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition parties in power in New Delhi and nearby Punjab states are squabbling over who will pay, said three federal government officials who have been briefed on the situation.

    “Nothing more is likely to happen this year,” said one of them. “We’re now praying. Only God can save us," Reuters quoted officials as saying. 

  • 08:58 (IST)

    Officials sprinkle water in Lucknow to reduce pollution levels

    Officials in UP's Lucknow are also battling heavy pollution in the city. ANI reports that fire brigade services sprinkled water in Mall Avenue, Vikramaditya Marg, Kalidas Marg, Dilkusha areas and near Raj Bhavan in Lucknow in the light of an increase in the pollution in the city.

  • 08:52 (IST)

    SAFAR predicts air quality might take hit over the weekend

    SAFAR (System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research) has forecast that air quality may dip over the weekend due to incursion of moisture and fall in inversion layer which will keep pollutants trapped near the surface.

    The air quality index (AQI), at 363, was in the 'very poor' zone. The volume (24-hour rolling average) of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 were 184 and 299 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

  • 08:45 (IST)

    Trucks enter city as L-G lifts ban

    Delhi breathed relatively easy as air quality remained outside the 'severe plus' category for the third day straight, prompting authorities to withdraw the ban on entry of trucks and restore parking fees to usual rates.

    The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority lifted the ban on construction activities as well but Lt Governor Anil Baijal kept it in abeyance as the matter was pending with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

    The NGT, which had separately issued an order banning entry of trucks (except those carrying essential commodities), has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    26 trains delayed, six cancelled as temperature in capital drops below average

    Six trains were cancelled and 26 were running late due to shallow fog in northern India, according to railway spokesperson. It was a misty Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, which is a notch below the season's average.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    As smog looms large in Delhi, RTI plea reveals AAP govt spent only Rs 93 lakh out of Rs 787 crore environment money

    While the National Capital Region continues to battle smog, an RTI query has revealed that the Delhi government utilised only Rs 93 lakh out of the Rs 787 crore it had collected as environment cess.

    According to a report on CNN-News18, the RTI petition filed by Sanjeev Jain revealed that the Delhi government had received over Rs 50 crore as environment cess in 2015. However, there was a massive increase in collection in 2016 and 2017, when the AAP government collected Rs 386 crore and Rs 787 crore respectively.

    Of this, Rs 93 lakh was paid to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for payment towards pre-tendering incidental cost related to preparation of RFID documents, said a copy in India Today.

  • 11:37 (IST)

    Expert slam EPCA's knee-jerk reaction 

    Speaking to CNN-News18, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said," Environment is custodian of environment and not the economy. Ecology is important for the city. But if the EPCA does not show concern about ecology then I do not know who will do so? First, they implement these rules but just two days, all measures are withdrawn. This is nothing but a knee-jerk reaction from EPCA. I am disappointed."

  • 11:32 (IST)

    North, east Delhi was to continue with revised rates

    While the parking fees in areas falling under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which were quadrupled a week ago, were to be restored to the previous rates from Thursday onwards, the NDMC and EDMC corporations were to continue with the revised rates. But with the EPCA's latest decision, all corporations now need to go back to the original rates. 

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Heavy smog led to Four-time hike in parking charges

    The SMDC and the other two municipal corporations — the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation — had effected a four-time hike in the fees from 9 November, following the order by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in view of the high-level of pollution in the city.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Parking fees hike also withdrawn 

    The EPCA has also withdrawn the four-fold hike in parking fees in Delhi, ANI reported. 

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Ban on all construction work lifted in Delhi

    The Environment Pollution Control Board said that not only has the ban on construction work been lifted but also the curbs on entry of trucks been lifted. The EPCA said that the decision has been taken as the smog situation is now under control. 

  • 11:11 (IST)

    EPCA lifts ban on construction work, entry of trucks 

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Updates for 16 November 2017 begin

  • 12:03 (IST)

    SAD-BJP to protest against Arvind Kejrwal 

    According to India Today, SAD and Congress workers are demanding expulsion of Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Aam Aadmi Party. The protesters allege AAP defamed Punjab by raking up the issue of drugs and now the party's own leader is reportedly involved in a case of drug smuggling. 

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Chandigarh

  • 11:49 (IST)

    ML Khattar's 'one-hand-distance' diktat

    According to CNN News18, the Haryana government has come out with a diktat ahead of ML Khattar's meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. A notification said that journalists need to keep an one-hand-distance from Khattar. 

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Amarinder Singh snubs Arvind Kejriwal's request to meet

    On Tuesday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh rejected Kejriwal's request to meet and instead asked him to refrain from "trying to politicise a serious issue". 

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Kejriwal had blamed stubble burning for smog situation

    The Delhi chief minister had earlier blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the thick smog that has descended over Delhi. He had also written to the Chief Ministers of both states and requested for a joint meeting to "find solution" to the problem that has led to widespread health concerns in the National Capital Region.

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Kejriwal accompanied by environment minister, bureaucrat 

    Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain and Environment Department Secretary Keshav Chandra are also accompanying the Delhi chief minister to the meeting with Haryana chief minister ML Khattar. 

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about his upcoming meeting with Khattar

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Updates for 15 November 2017 begin

  • 17:06 (IST)

    Here's a look at how India and China, the countries with the world’s dirtiest air, stack up on their fight against air pollution

    Infographic courtesy: network18creative

  • 17:00 (IST)

    It seems like Delhiites have not be disillusioned by the festering Delhi smog, fitness enthusiasts work out despite the poor air quality condition in the national capital 

  • 16:58 (IST)

    Air quality level at hazardous level in Mandir Marg, Delhi 

  • 16:42 (IST)

    MeT update of smog situation in North India 

    The India Meteorological Department observed that very dense fog has been observed at most places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan; while moderate to dense fog persists at a few places over Delhi (SFD/PLM) and rest Uttar Pradesh.
     

    The lowest visibility (<500 M) observed at 08.30 hours IST of today: Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Ganganagar, Hissar & Rohtak ­25 M each; Bareilly ­50 M; Delhi ( SFD/PLM) & Meerut­ 200 M each and  Lucknow & Fursatganj­ 500 each.

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Govt is playing with children's health, accuse angry parents as schools reopen after 5 days

    Angry parents accused Delhi authorities on Monday of "playing with children's health" as schools reopened despite a fresh surge in pollution to emergency levels.

    "There has been no let-up in the pollution levels. So if the situation is the same, action should be the same. Why open the schools now?" said Ashok Agrawal, president of the All India Parents Association.

    "On one hand the government is saying there is a health emergency and on the other, they are playing with children's health. "It is so disturbing to see children coughing and struggling to breathe all the way to the school."

    Read more here

  • 16:28 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal retaliates to Manohar Lal Khattar's request for a meeting, says his office 'is constantly trying to fix meeting'

  • Cleaning capital's toxic air requires scientific thinking, compliance and political will

    Cleaning Delhi’s air—a problem that has now reached alarming proportions—thus, requires political will, unified planning, scientific thinking, engineering innovation, administrative compliance and cross-national cooperation, as it is indeed, a problem of north India. Unfortunately, all that the past week has brought us has been uncooperative federalism, unscientific remarks, angry courts and toxic air. Any debate and dialogue around air pollution must not revolve around personalities and politics and must rather adhere to principles of science and prudent policy.

    Full analysis here 

  • 16:12 (IST)

    Mothers advocate for clean air for children in a maternity beauty pageant

    Winners of the 'Maternity Queen 2017 Contest' pose with masks to spread message “Swacch Hawa-Surakshit Ma-Shishu” (Clean Air Safe Mother and Child), in Chandigarh on Sunday.

    Image courtesy: PTI 

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Recap: Delhi govt moves NGT seeking changes in odd-even scheme; green panel to hear plea tomorrow

    The Delhi government on Monday moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking amendment in its 11 November order on odd-even car rationing scheme. The green panel said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.

    Read more here

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Narendra Modi for his silence on Delhi air pollution issue 


    Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi recalled lines from a Bollywood film song to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the air pollution issue in the national capital.


    Gandhi, with the help of a song from the 1978 film "Gaman", indirectly referred to government 'inaction' on pollution.


    He added a new line to the verse, bringing in a "Saheb" who remains quiet despite being in the know.

    Read more here

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Manohar Lal Khattar confronts Arvind Kejriwal, asks what the chief minister has done to end stubble burning in Delhi 

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar posted a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, asking him to 'rise about electoral interests' and confront the stubble burning issue that is rampant in Delhi as well. In the letter, he mentions that he is willing to meet the AAP leader between 13 and 14 November to discuss the issue. 

  • 15:39 (IST)

    "Significant improvement in air quality. There is a possibility of rain. There is no need to panic. Pollution in Delhi will ease as the weather improves in a couple of days," Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan tells News18. 

  • 15:18 (IST)

    SC seeks explanation from Centre, state governments on pollution rise in Delhi-NCR 

    The Supreme Court issues notice to the Center, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi government on a petition on stubble burning and dust pollution, reports ANIThe apex court observed that it was an "emergency-like situation" and sought expeditious action. 

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that there won't be any stay on matters pertaining to pollution which are going on before any other court.


    The apex court issued notice to the Centre and the state governments concerned on the plea which also sought a direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles to check pollution.


    The plea filed by lawyer R K Kapoor has claimed that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.


    The fresh plea has sought directions to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning. It has also sought effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme. 

    With inputs from PTI 

  • As odd-even plan falls through, tussle over exemptions highlights challenges in solving current crisis

    Arunodoy Prakash, media advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told Firstpost that Delhi’s present public transport system cannot bear the gargantuan load of additional commuters that the lack of exemption to two-wheelers would cause.

    "More than 32 lakh people travel by bikes every day in Delhi. If they are not exempted from the odd-even scheme, they may shift to public transportation system. Delhi’s public transportation cannot take that load. We needed to exempt them from the odd-even scheme," he said.

    Speaking with Firstpost, AAP MLA, Anil Bajpai said, "We cannot compromise on the issue of women’s safety. If the odd-even scheme is allowed without any exemption, women’s safety might be at risk."

    Though both the arguments to offer the exemptions under the odd-even are serious ones, people who moved NGT against the odd-even scheme say the exemptions are nothing but the politics of the AAP-led government.

    Full analysis here 

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Air quality level below hazardous level in NCR's Faridabad

  • 14:25 (IST)

    AAP government files review plea in NGT, petition to be heard tomorrow

  • 14:06 (IST)

    ITO continues to be the least polluted area in Delhi

    Image courtesy: AQICN.org

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Include two-wheelers and three-wheelers in odd-even scheme

    Odd-even restrictions have to apply to two-wheelers and three-wheelers for the scheme to succeed, says a researcher at the New York-based Columbia University, doubting its efficacy in the long run.

    According to V Faye McNeill, associate professor of Chemical Engineering in the institute, the impact of the odd- even scheme fizzles out eventually as drivers find ways around the restrictions. "Controlling emissions from transportation is very important, but in the long term I don't think that the odd- even scheme is going to be the answer," she told PTI in an email interview.

  • 13:43 (IST)

    Will move 'Right to clean air' Bill in Parliament, says Deepender Singh Hooda

  • 13:42 (IST)

    We will re-file review petition in NGT, says AAP

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Closely monitoring the situation, doing more than what our capacity is, says AAP

    "The Delhi government is in touch with the environment ministry. In the last 48 hours, we have got information about the smog situation through state and centre monitoring centres. We have taken the report made by scientists and presented it in our cabinet. The report said that pollution has been declining since last 48 hours. However, the situation is still fluctuating. The government is keeping a close eye on it. In the evening, we are meeting Pawan Hans for water sprinkling efforts," Gopal Rai, AAP leader said.  

    On filing a review petition in the NGT, Rai said, "We will also file another review petition in the NGT. Our lawyers are inside the NGT court. Slamming Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rai added, "I don't know if AAP is playing politics or Khattar. There is more pollution in Haryana and Punjab but they are running away from responsibility. We are doing more than what our capacity is," AAP leader Gopal Rai told reporters on Monday

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Will carpooling help reduce pollution? 

    "Force Ola/Uber to do a certain number of pool rides, to allow them to ply in the city. Forces them to incentivise pooling. Might make regular rides more expensive, so let them subsidise car-pooling. No carpooling allowed right now from airport," writes Nikhil Pahwa, founder of Medianama. 

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Helpless residents start 'Quit Delhi' movement 

    Social media is abuzz with 'Quit Delhi' movement, as many Delhi residents have apparently made up their minds to leave the city. 


     

  • Does today mean 9 am only? asks AAP govt over NGT review plea

    When asked whether the AAP government would file a review petition with the NGT, Naginder Sharma — who is the media advisor to the Delhi chief minister — said there is still time to file the review petition with the green body. "We said we will file the plea today. Does today mean 9 am only?"

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Sitaram Yechury targets Centre for inaction 

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Khattar slams Kejriwal over 'pollution politics'

    While urging Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to rise above politics to solve the issue of pollution, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "I will be in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. There is no response from your office on meeting," Khattar quoted by NDTV as saying, "There are 40,000 farmers in Delhi. What are you doing about them?"

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Kejriwal government made long term plans to curb pollution 

    Long-term interventions and schemes to be coordinated or executed by the Environment Department and the MCDs included green crematoriums, 150-point city-wide real-time air pollution monitoring, PUC revamp, landfill bioventing, construction and demolition activity management, incentivising LPG, the idea of mohalla rasois, designs to end tandoor pollution, brick kiln redesign, market night cleaning, replanning of bus routes, congestion pricing, electric bus promotion, stringent parking policy and BRT redesign. 

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Meanwhile, RK Puram is still the most polluted locality in Delhi 

  • 12:14 (IST)

    ITO is currently the least polluted area in Delhi

Delhi breathed relatively easy as air quality remained outside the 'severe plus' category for the third day straight, prompting authorities to withdraw the ban on entry of trucks and restore parking fees to usual rates.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority lifted the ban on construction activities as well but Lt Governor Anil Baijal kept it in abeyance as the matter was pending with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT, which had separately issued an order banning entry of trucks (except those carrying essential commodities), has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

The transport department issued a notification lifting the ban following the LG's nod, thereby allowing thousands of trucks, which were stuck at the entry points, to enter the city.

SAFAR (System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research) has forecast that air quality may dip over the weekend due to incursion of moisture and fall in inversion layer which will keep pollutants trapped near the surface.

The air quality index (AQI), at 363, was in the 'very poor' zone. The volume (24-hour rolling average) of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 were 184 and 299 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

The civic bodies and the Delhi Metro restored the quadrupled parking rates to normal with immediate effect.

The EPCA separately wrote to the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana informing them that hot mix plants can now be allowed to operate.

However, measures enforced under the GRAP's 'severe' category including the closure of the Badarpur thermal power plant, ban on brick kilns, and stone crushers will remain in force.

The measures, part of the Graded Response Action Plan, were enforced on November 8 after pollution levels spiked, hitting the emergency category, accompanied by thick smog.

The EPCA said the measures can be lifted with "immediate effect" as the prevailing air quality does not warrant such tough action.

"We are watching the situation very carefully and we have been informed by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology that pollution may rise again because of increased moisture in the air in the coming days.

"However, if the conditions continue to improve and air quality stabilises, we will review the measures under the 'severe' category and inform you accordingly," EPCA chairman Bhure Lal wrote.

The NGT directed the Delhi government to submit data of ambient air quality in the national capital and said it would consider its ban on construction and industrial activity in the National Capital Region (NCR) on that basis.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said it would take up the matter tomorrow and till then its order would be in force.


Published Date: Nov 17, 2017 09:29 am | Updated Date: Nov 17, 2017 09:36 am


