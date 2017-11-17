AAP failed to spend environment cess to curb Delhi air pollution, says Opposition leader Vijender Gupta

New Delhi: Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Thursday alleged that the AAP government not only "failed" to spend the environment cess fund but also did not furnish quarterly details of expenditure from it to the Supreme Court and the EPCA as mandated by the court.

He alleged that the Delhi government did not spend a "single penny" of the environment compensation charge (ECC) to address the problem caused by rising air pollution. "Also they did not apprise the Supreme Court of the same and kept the people in dark," Gupta alleged.

Gupta quoted an environment department notification saying the accounts department of the Delhi government was bound to furnish quarterly the accounts and receipts of the expenditure incurred to the apex court and the EPCA.

The environment cess is collected from goods vehicles entering Delhi. It is meant to augment public transport and improving roads for the most vulnerable users, including the cyclists and pedestrians.

