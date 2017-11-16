Delhi air pollution: 26 trains delayed, six cancelled as temperature in capital drops below average

New Delhi: It was a misty Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, which is a notch below the season's average.

"The sky will be clear with mist or shallow fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department official told IANS.

The humidity at 8.30 am. was 91 percent and visibility stood at 1,000 metres. There is no rain expected for a week, the official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Six trains were cancelled and 26 were running late due to shallow fog in northern India, according to railway spokesperson.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled.

Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 13.2 degrees Celsius.