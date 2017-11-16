You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi air pollution: 26 trains delayed, six cancelled as temperature in capital drops below average

IndiaIANSNov, 16 2017 10:42:14 IST

New Delhi: It was a misty Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, which is a notch below the season's average.

A man stands on railway platform on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal - RC17543624E0

Representational image. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

"The sky will be clear with mist or shallow fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department official told IANS.

The humidity at 8.30 am. was 91 percent and visibility stood at 1,000 metres. There is no rain expected for a week, the official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Six trains were cancelled and 26 were running late due to shallow fog in northern India, according to railway spokesperson.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled.

Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 13.2 degrees Celsius.


Published Date: Nov 16, 2017 10:42 am | Updated Date: Nov 16, 2017 10:42 am


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories