Delhi air pollution: Six trains cancelled, 40 running late as visibility remains 1,000 metres

New Delhi: Six trains were cancelled as it was a partly cloudy Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

"The sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The humidity at 8.30 am. was 91 percent and visibility stood at 1,000 metres. There was no rain expected for a week, the official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25.5 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below the season's average.

Six trains were cancelled and 40 were running late, according to a railways spokesperson.

Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 13 degrees Celsius.

