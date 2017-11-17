Delhi smog prompts Costa Rican envoy to move to Bengaluru, diplomat appeals to people to save planet

High level of air pollution in Delhi has affected the health of the Costa Rican envoy in New Delhi, prompting her to retreat to Bengaluru.

Ambassador of Costa Rica to India Mariela Cruz Alvarez appealed to the people, saying the "blue planet is crying" due to pollution.

In a personal blog post, she said, "This past week the levels of pollution in Delhi reached impossible numbers. The consequences of breathing this air I had no idea-until I reached Bangalore and my system collapsed."

The post was written last week on 10 November. She wrote another piece highlighting the environmental concern.

"What happened last week in Delhi was her voice speaking to the whole world. Headlines spoke about poisonous air, doctors claim the city was to be evacuated. I was there as millions watched how we breathed her hideous fumes."

"But they are not hers only even though she is taking the blame for all. The pollution comes from a blue planet that is crying," Alvarez said.

The envoy, in her emotion-laden post appealed to the society and humanity to listen to the cry of the planet.

"Factories expelling poison into her in exchange for money and conveniently forgetting about their environmental responsibility. Those who charge us with their profits in exchange for our healths and well-being, brainwashing us into futile needs that are superficial and empty.

"Those who don't care about children or anybody. Those who think they will be able to eat their bills when there is no more clean water or breathable air. Those who are patenting life as if they were gods," she said.

"India I love you and I'm here to tell the world you are not alone," she added.

"I'm not a visitor, I'm yours also. My voice is there to claim justice because we are all responsible for your pain."

"I could have planted more trees and consumed less plastic. I could walk more and ride my car less. I could have used less electricity and eaten less processed food in the past. But I chose to be selfish. I chose to look the other way," she said.

"I'm as guilty as anyone in this country because the atmosphere is one for all. What happens in America affects Asia and the rest of the world. We are all in this together and those who choose the other way will keep their denial going," the envoy said.

According to The Indian Express report, on Tuesday, Alvarez posted a video message saying she took her medicines and was feeling better, as she was recuperating in the lush green surroundings in south India.

“I am sick with this poison as thousands are around the world in big cities… India is doing us all a favour, me in particular. I was in denial, I saw climate change as a subject in my Masters degree or as a problem for others, hidden in my cocoon. My Costa Rica a paradise and I never experienced the damage that is happening worldwide in such a clear way,” The Indian Express quoted Alvarez's blog post as saying.

Alvarez, according an NDTV report, in a Facebook post, said if there was a "flood or an earthquake" in Delhi, the authorities will move "fast". "But since the poisoning is not deadly today, the headlines go out and then die. And everyone stays the same, passively lingering in a stagnant atmosphere that is killing their brains also and won't let them think sharply and take action."

On Thursday, News18 reported that due to smog situation in Delhi, many diplomats already left or were planning to leave the national capital. The report added that most embassies were reporting an increased number of sick leaves among its staff. Some foreign missions were also considering whether to ask their governments to declare Delhi as a hardship posting.

