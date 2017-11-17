Delhi air pollution: Civic bodies in east, north Delhi roll back parking fee hike

New Delhi: After the SDMC, civic bodies in east and north Delhi have also rolled back the four-time parking fees hike, officials on Thursday said.

The three municipal corporations had quadrupled the parking fees a week ago, following the order by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in view of high-level of pollution in the city. "Enhanced parking rates of four times the previous one will cease to operate with immediate effect," the EDMC said in an order.

Sources in the North Delhi municipal corporation (NDMC) said the civic body too had decided to restore the parking fees as was before 9 November. The NDMC runs 104 parking lots, while the EDMC has over 40 such lots under its jurisdiction.

Baijal had directed that agencies such as municipal corporations and the Delhi Metro strictly enforce the decisions taken by the Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA), including hiking parking fares by four times, in the wake of severe air pollution in the city.

Click here for LIVE updates.