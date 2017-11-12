You are here:
Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: NGT orders AAP govt to seize all diesel and petrol vehicles over 10-yrs-old

IndiaFP StaffNov, 12 2017 15:16:35 IST
  • 15:03 (IST)

    NGT orders AAP government to seize 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles

    It also directed the AAP government and the traffic police to challan and seize 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles to curb air pollution in the city.

    “The counsel appearing for NCT Delhi has informed that the site has already been provided for keeping the vehicles which are impounded/seized by the police being 10 years old vehicles in the case of diesel and 15 years old in the case of petrol.

    “We direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to ensure that vehicles which are violating the above directions of the tribunal should be seized and compliance report be submitted to the tribunal on the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

    PTI

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan backs demand for smog cutters in urban areas

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Swaraj India slams AAP government's measures to tackle pollution

    The Swaraj India party on Saturday hit out at Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government's knee-jerk reactions to tackle the pollution menace instead of taking long term institutional measures.

    "I am not, in principle, opposed to odd-even scheme as and when it is required but Delhi's public transport is in shambles. Our national capital not even has 3,000 buses as against a requirement of 10,000. The government has not yet been able to make provisions for last mile connectivity even after making promises in its election manifesto. There has been no policy measure to promote non-motorised transport in the capital," said its Delhi unit chief Anupam.

    IANS

  • 14:41 (IST)

    Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweets

  • 14:36 (IST)

    Two-wheelers pollute more than cars

  • 14:29 (IST)

    Delhi air quality trend since July 2017

    Delhi air quality levels reached severe levels on two occasions. Between 20 and 22 October, the AQI reached nearly 750, while it rose to nearly 1000 between 7 and 10 November. 

    Courtesy: Nikhil Pahwa

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Smog a regular occurrence in Delhi 

    The environmental concern raised by hazardous air quality in Delhi has become an annual feature now. People indulge in the intense discussion at the turn of every winter, only to forget the smog worries when the air becomes slightly breathable. But desperate and revolutionary measures should be adopted to tackle the menace, said experts.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Recurring smog problem discouraging professionals from coming to Delhi 

    The smog situation is also affecting the talent landscape of Delhi and NCR. Many professionals are being hesitant to take up career opportunities in and around Delhi and those who are working in Delhi are looking for career opportunities outside the state and opting for western or southern states of
    the country.

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Companies allowing work-from-home for their employees

    Media conglomerate Zee Entertainment enterprises has provided an anti-pollution mask to each employee and is allowing 'Work from Home' for employees who are suffering from severe respiratory problems. The organisation has also implemented the 'Flexi Working Hours' policy and has taken on board services of a doctor at its Noida office for 10 working days starting 9 November.

  • 14:04 (IST)

    NGT urges AAP government to discourage road-side parking 

    The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government and the municipal corporations to ensure availability of appropriate parking facilities for cars and discourage road-side parking. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar slammed authorities for not complying with its earlier orders to decongest traffic and asked them to take steps in a holistic manner.

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Air pollution levels hazardous in all major centres of Delhi, NCR

  • 13:49 (IST)

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges authorities to make cities more livable

  • 13:46 (IST)

    PM2.5 levels high in Gurugram and Faridabad too

    The air quality in the National Capital Region too is not better than most parts of Delhi. While Gurugram's AQI is at 412, while Faridabad's PM2.5 levels currently stands at 444. All figures are as of 1 pm on Sunday. 

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Why NGT's order to stop construction work may not work

    The measure to stop construction activities is also to be implemented along with the co-operation of the Centre. The construction of roads is a turnaround scheme of the present regime at the Centre and many such construction projects going on in the capital are carried out by the National Highway Authority of India.

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Environmentalist Sunita Narain holds pet coke usage responsible for pollution 

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Both Centre and state responsible for the crisis, says Sunita Narain

    Speaking to CNN News18, Sunita Narain of the Centre for Science and Environment blamed both the Centre as well as the state governments of Delhi and Punjab for the present crisis. Narain said that the biggest contributor to pollution is the use of pet coke by several industries. However, she added that India is the biggest importer of pet coke from US. Narain said that even China and US do not encourage the use of pet coke owing to pollution issues. 

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Government formulated GRAP to tackle air pollution 

    The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), under the prodding of the Supreme Court, had come up with a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control severe pollution in the NCR. The notification for the implementation of GRAP was done by the Ministry of Environment on 12 January this year.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    What did Beijing do to tackle air pollution? 

    After Mexico, it was Beijing's turn to enjoy the dubious distinction of being the most polluted capital city in the world. Once the Chinese government set their mind on executing an action plan, they did not digress from their objectives. They came up with a tough plan where no new car licenses were given to Beijing citizens who were given the choice of car-pooling and the use of public transportation with no exceptions granted. The Chinese are switching over to renewable energy in a big way and are reducing their dependency on coal power plants.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Air quality level at 999 in Delhi's RK Puram

  • 12:10 (IST)

    How Mexico city tackled air pollution is a lesson to Delhi

    Mexico City faced the same problem in the early 90s and in 1992, it was dubbed the most polluted capital in the world. The Mexican government decided to put its act together and prepared a detailed contingency plan which included the compulsory use of catalytic converts in every car, major improvement in public transportation, and the preparation of an 'Atmospheric Environmental Contingency Plan’ which also includes the restriction of vehicular traffic that comes into operation every time PM 10 levels reach 221.

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Delhi smog may affect tourism, says ASSOCHAM

    The smog situation in the National Capital Region may adversely affect tourism industry, an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) report has suggested. The toxic smog, according to Outlook, is likely to affect the economy in sectors like tourism, transport, automobile and real estate.

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Connaught Place: Before and after smog 

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Delhi puts citizens at risk as national capital's green cover shrinks rapidly 

    As our politicians pass the buck with manful indiscrimination, not a single meaningful policy decision has been taken to tackle the basic issues involved, which include unbridled development of cities, lack of clean energy, and the abundant use of plastic, which includes not only plastic bags but thermocol as well. It is often used in temples when they dish out the free food. Then there’s the packaging industry. The list seems endless.

    Read the full article here

  • Why stopping trucks from Delhi is an impossible task

    Stopping trucks from entering Delhi is nearly impossible for the government as there is no alternative for these heavy vehicles to pass by without entering the capital city. The Centre rolled out a scheme to construct an Eastern Peripheral Highway to allow the trucks go to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh without entering the capital. The road is still being constructed and is unlikely to be completed before March 2018, which is its latest deadline. 

  • Only people's will can solve air pollution problem, says litigant

    After the NGT passed the order to implement the odd-even scheme without any exemption, Vardhaman Kaushik, another appellant in the case told Firstpost that only the will of the people can solve the problem of air pollution in the national capital.

    "People’s awareness in preserving the environment is the only solution. No court order can save us from pollution if it is not implemented as ordered," he said.

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Odd-even plan was implemented in two phases last year

    The first phase of the odd-even rule was implemented by the Delhi government from 1 to 15 January and the second phase from 15 to 30 April  last year.

    IANS

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Delhi's air is hazardous to breathe  

    At Delhi University, the PM 10 level shot up to 614, while PM 2.5 was 571. The area near the Indira Gandhi International airport saw PM 10 at 526 and PM 2.5 at 494. At Pusa, PM1 0 levels touched 489 and PM 2.5 was 469, according to SAFAR. 

  • 10:56 (IST)

    Exempt women from odd-even scheme for security reasons: DCW chief

  • Vote bank politics behind AAP government's exemptions?

    People who moved NGT against the odd-even scheme say the exemptions are nothing but the politics of the AAP-led government. "The class of people who ride two-wheelers is the vote bank of AAP. If this class is not exempted than they fear that it might turn against the party," alleges Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the advocate of appellant Mahendra Pandey.

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Delhi smog affects train services

    Continuing smog across the National Capital Region has led to the cancellation of eight trains, while 34 will be arriving late and 21 others have been rescheduled, reports ANI.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    Rise in PM 2.5 linked to heart diseases, lung cancer

    Higher levels of PM 2.5, which are the fine pollution particles, are linked to higher rates of chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and heart disease. PM 2.5 regularly topped 500 this week, at one point going over 1,000, reports AFP.

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Air pollution in Delhi and Noida under 'severe' category 

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Threefold rise in patients number at hospitals, doctors say smog shortening lives

    Doctors at the government-run Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute say patient numbers have more than tripled since pollution levels spiked amid a change in weather conditions and the annual post-harvest burning of crop stubble in surrounding areas.  

  • 10:19 (IST)

    Why 300 and 500 mark in Air Quality Index (AQI) is important?

    On Saturday, the NGT said that in future, the odd-even scheme should automatically come into force if the PM2.5 and PM10, particles in air with diameter less than 2.5 and 10 mm respectively, levels go above the 300 and 500 mark respectively for 48 hours.

  • 10:05 (IST)

    Punjabi Bagh is the worst affected area in Delhi, AQI levels much above danger

  • 10:04 (IST)

    Anand Vihar: PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels much above 300 and 500 in AQI

  • 09:45 (IST)

    Actor Ayushman Khurana tweets about a smog vaccuum cleaner in Beijing

  • AAP government calls off odd-even as NGT refuses to exempt women from the scheme

    One reason why the AAP government exempted women drivers had to do with the concerns regarding safety of women in Delhi. 
     

    AAP MLA, Anil Bajpai told Firstpost in this regard, “We cannot compromise on the issue of women’s safety. If odd-even is allowed without any exemption, then women’s safety might be at risk.” 

  • 09:31 (IST)

    Twitter sees the funny side of Delhi smog

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Smog engulfs Sector 137 in Noida

    Image courtesy: Asif 

  • 09:12 (IST)

    It is tough to breathe, says Delhi residents 

  • 09:05 (IST)

    Early morning visuals from India Gate

  • 08:58 (IST)

    Trucks, vehicles barred from entering Delhi as smog continues

  • 08:56 (IST)

    Updates for 12 November 2017 begin

  • 21:34 (IST)

    Citizens at risk as Delhi's green cover shrinks rapidly

    For sheer hypocrisy, it's difficult to beat our politicians. Consider this: As of today, Delhi is very nearly the deadliest city on earth. The only other city rivaling us is a city in Mexico, which with an index of 825 particulate matter at the same level as Patna which is at 824.

    The real-time pollution levels in major cities of the country prove that living in much of India can actually be hazardous to your health. Satellite imagery shows conclusively that almost all of western India is blanketed by "atmospheric brown cloud" which are layers of pollution containing soot, dust or other particles. In other words, when vacationing in Nainital/Mussoorie/wherever the Himalayas are, you are actually breathing in great lungfuls of poisoned air.

    This is the result of "development with Indian characteristics".

    Read more

  • 21:26 (IST)

    BJP questions AAP's intentions with odd-even

  • 21:22 (IST)

    Drop in air quality

    The concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 hovered around 490 and 290 micrograms per cubic metre during the morning hours of Saturday, marginally below the emergency limit of 500 and 300. But by 6 pm the readings had changed to 522 and 332. In fact, the gains made started diminishing from around 2 pm itself.


    SAFAR's project director Gufran Beig said the drop in both the minimum and maximum temperatures led to the coming down of the boundary layer from around 1600 metres from the surface at 11 am to 50 metres at 5 pm.

    "Otherwise our monitors recorded steady improvement over the last one day. The air had turned very poor from severe. In fact, the measures implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan yielded good results. Pollution levels came down by 15-20 per cent due to these measures alone," he said.

    Read more

  • 20:30 (IST)

    Delhi's dwindling air quality 

    The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management run by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) captured the sudden change in circumstances.

    Based on pollution levels till 5 pm, the CPCB's air quality index for Saturday had a score of 403, against Friday's 468.

    Read more

  • 19:42 (IST)

     
    The National Green Tribunal (NGT) flayed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Saturday for not maintaining its buses properly and running them without passengers for a major part of the day.
     
     
    "Your buses create so much noise on the road. They are a great nuisance. Most of parts of your buses are either hanging in air or broken. Why don't you take proper steps for their maintenance. Either your buses run empty or they are over-loaded," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar observed.
     
     
    The tribunal rapped the DTC chairman-cum-managing director for not taking note of an NGT order on maintenance of buses and carrying out a rationalisation study so that the vehicles can be used more effectively.
     
     

  • 19:30 (IST)

    Pollution in Delhi back to 'emergency'


    Delhi's air quality went south and once again entered the 'emergency' category on Saturday evening, dashing hopes of recovery generated during the morning hours when level of pollutants showed a steady drop.

    The dramatic reversal in the situation, hours after the government announced that levels of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 had seen a reduction, caught people and weather scientists unaware.

    Centre-run air monitoring agency SAFAR's project director Gufran Beig said that the sharp drop of the boundary layer where pollutants remained trapped for being unable to escape into the upper layer of the atmosphere.

    "There is no likelihood of last week's repeat as there is no fresh influx of pollutants from external sources such as stubble burning or dust storm in the larger region. But recovery will get delayed by at least one more day," Beig said.

    Read more

Delhi's air quality went south and once again entered the 'emergency' category this evening, dashing hopes of recovery generated during the morning hours when level of pollutants showed a steady drop.

The dramatic reversal in the situation, hours after the government announced that levels of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 had seen a reduction, caught people and weather scientists unaware.

Centre-run air monitoring agency SAFAR's project director Gufran Beig told PTI that the sharp drop of the boundary layer where pollutants remained trapped for being unable to escape into the upper layer of the atmosphere.

"There is no likelihood of last week's repeat as there is no fresh influx of pollutants from external sources such as stubble burning or dust storm in the larger region. But recovery will get delayed by at least one more day," Beig said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management run by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) also captured the sudden change in circumstances.

The CPCB's air quality index for the day (based on pollution levels till 5 pm) had a score of 403, as against Friday's 468.

The concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 hovered around 490 and 290 micrograms per cubic metre during the morning hours, marginally below the emergency limit of 500 and 300.

But by 6 pm the readings had changed to 522 and 332. In fact, the gains made started diminishing from around 2 pm itself.

Beig said the drop in both the minimum and maximum temperatures led to the coming down of the boundary layer from around 1600 metres from the surface at 11 am to 50 metres at 5 pm.

"Otherwise our monitors recorded steady improvement over the last one day. The air had turned very poor from severe. In fact, the measures implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan yielded good results. Pollution levels came down by 15-20 per cent due to these measures alone," he said.

A 'very poor' AQI comes with the warning that people may develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while exposure to 'severe' air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing respiratory or cardiovascular diseases.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Nov 12, 2017 03:15 pm | Updated Date: Nov 12, 2017 03:16 pm


