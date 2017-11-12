Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: NGT orders AAP govt to seize all diesel and petrol vehicles over 10-yrs-old

NGT orders AAP government to seize 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles

It also directed the AAP government and the traffic police to challan and seize 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles to curb air pollution in the city.

“The counsel appearing for NCT Delhi has informed that the site has already been provided for keeping the vehicles which are impounded/seized by the police being 10 years old vehicles in the case of diesel and 15 years old in the case of petrol.

“We direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to ensure that vehicles which are violating the above directions of the tribunal should be seized and compliance report be submitted to the tribunal on the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

PTI