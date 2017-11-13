You are here:
Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: Can't ignore smog problem, says CJI, Supreme Court to hear PIL today

IndiaFP StaffNov, 13 2017 11:05:09 IST
  • 11:05 (IST)

    Delhi government fails to file a review petition in NGT

    Despite indicating that it will be filing a review petition in the NGT over the odd-even issue, the AAP government failed to do so on Monday. According to CNN News18, the government was expected to file a petition at 10.30 am, yet there was no representation. Sources told the channel that the Supreme Court hearing may have been a reason for the AAP government not filing a review plea in the NGT. 

  • 10:56 (IST)

    Watch: Supreme Court to intervene in Delhi smog issue

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Supreme Court intervenes in Delhi smog issue

    According to CNN-News18, the Supreme Court of India will hear a PIL on the Delhi smog crisis. According to News18, the CJI is believed to have said that the issue cannot be ignored anymore. The PIL, which is expected to be heard in the afternoon, may also deal with the stubble burning issue in Punjab and Haryana.  

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Two express trains were delayed by a day

    The Rejandra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express was delayed by over 24 hours while the Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Lichavi Express was delayed by over 25 hours.

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Delhi international airport functioning normally

    According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), no flights were delayed or cancelled. Nevertheless, US-based United Airlines had suspended flights from Newark to New Delhi due to the smog situation. 

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Pollutants from Punjab, Haryana responsible for Delhi smog 

    “The pollutants were transported to Delhi and other parts of northwest India by strong-velocity high-altitude winds coming from West Asia. These, along with pollutants from stubble burning regions of Punjab and Haryana, pushed up the pollution levels in Delhi,” said Gufran Beig, project director of the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. 

  • 10:23 (IST)

    Eight trains cancelled due to smog in Delhi, NCR

    The cancelled trains include New Delhi-Varanasi Mahanama Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express, Anand Vihar-Mau Express, Sriganganagar-Delhi Intercity, Delhi-Fazlika Intercity, Delhi-Alipurdwar Mahananda Express and Raxual-Delhi Sadbhawana Express.

    IANS

  • 10:11 (IST)

    What government must do to curb pollution in Delhi

    According to Nikhil Pahwa, the founder of Medianama, there are several solutions to alleviate the pollution problem. According to Pahwa, the authorities must stop trucks from plying within Delhi city limits between 6 am and midnight. He added that trucks and buses mixing kerosene and diesel should be impounded, and fined. Pahwa opined that buses from other states should be allowed to enter Delhi only if they meet certain pollution norms. 

  • 09:58 (IST)

    What is the odd-even plan? 

    The "odd-even” is a road-rationing scheme wherein for a specified period of time (15 days), vehicles, with the last digit of their number plates as odd or even, plied alternately on odd and even days.

  • 09:50 (IST)

    Ditch dumb odd-even, look at real solutions: Economic Times editorial

    In its editorial, Economic Times criticised the odd-even plan and added that the AAP government must mobilise voluntary squads, which will educate people to not burn trash.

    "Even as the capital’s sky darkened with smog over the last week, smoke spiralling up from heaps of burning trash could be spotted in different parts of the city. This must stop," the editorial read. 

  • 09:43 (IST)

    AAP government resolved to improve green cover in Delhi

    After being elected in February 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi government resolved to increase green cover of Delhi from the present 20 percent to 25 percent in the next five years, aided by tree plantation, census and audit. An overarching community-centric plan to improve the environment was also envisioned.

  • 09:27 (IST)

    United Airlines resumes flights to New Delhi

    US-based carrier United Airlines has resumed flights between Newark, New Jersey and New Delhi after it was halted due to poor air quality, The Indian Express reported.

    "UA Flight 82 has resumed operations, but we will continue to monitor conditions over the next few days”, a spokesman told Reuters.

  • 09:16 (IST)

    India has worst air quality in the world: Risk consultancy firm

    According to Verisk Maplecroft, a risk consultancy firm, India had the worst air quality out of a list of 198 countries it measures, and that New Delhi ranked among the world’s top 10 most polluted cities, The Indian Express reported. 

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Air quality still hazardous in RK Puram locality 

    As per the 8 am update, the air quality in RK Puram locality in Delhi is still 'hazardous'. However, the latest figure is well below Sunday's 999 in AQI. 

  • 09:03 (IST)

    Punjabi Bagh locality most polluted 

    According to latest AQI figures, Delhi's Mandir Marg is at 523, Anand Vihar is at 510, Shadipur is at 420 and Punjabi Bagh is at 743. All four places fall in the 'Hazardous' category in the Air Quality Index. 

  • 08:58 (IST)

    Closing schools not a solution, says teachers

  • 08:55 (IST)

    Smog continues to engulf Connaught Place

  • 08:51 (IST)

    Gurugram schools to be shut today

    PTI reported that Haryana government has announced that schools in Gurugram, in the National Capital Region region, will remain closed on Monday.

  • 08:46 (IST)

    Schools to reopen on Monday after five-day break

    All schools in the national capital will reopen on Monday after a five-day break announced by the Delhi government in view of the alarming air pollution levels, an official said on Sunday.

    ​"Schools will reopen tomorrow and the break is not being further extended," a Delhi government official told PTI.

  • 08:27 (IST)

    Updates for 13 November 2017 begin 

  • 17:09 (IST)

    Delhiites defy smog to participate in the annual pride parade

  • 17:02 (IST)

    Air pollution levels drops significantly in Gurugram 

    Gurugram, where pollution levels were around 460 in the Air Quality Index on Saturday, recorded a siginificant drop in pollution levels. As per the 3 pm update, the pollution level in Gurugram stood at 300 in the Air Quality Index. 

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Air pollution below hazardous levels in IHBAS 

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Punjabi Bagh's AQI remains in 'hazardous' category

    The AQI in Punjabi Bagh area, which was reportedly the worst hit in New Delhi because of the smog, is at 425 as of 4pm. The PM2.5 level is at 421.

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda writes to PM Narendra Modi over pollution situation in North India

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Air quality level at Delhi's RK Puram improves, AQI index shows air pollution level reduced to 654 from previous 999

    Air quality in New Delhi's RK Puram showed slight improvement as the Air Quality Index recorded it at 654 at 3pm on Sunday. Just three hours ago, the index showed the level at 999.

  • 15:03 (IST)

    NGT orders AAP government to seize 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles

    It also directed the AAP government and the traffic police to challan and seize 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles to curb air pollution in the city.

    “The counsel appearing for NCT Delhi has informed that the site has already been provided for keeping the vehicles which are impounded/seized by the police being 10 years old vehicles in the case of diesel and 15 years old in the case of petrol.

    “We direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to ensure that vehicles which are violating the above directions of the tribunal should be seized and compliance report be submitted to the tribunal on the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

    PTI

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan backs demand for smog cutters in urban areas

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Swaraj India slams AAP government's measures to tackle pollution

    The Swaraj India party on Saturday hit out at Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government's knee-jerk reactions to tackle the pollution menace instead of taking long term institutional measures.

    "I am not, in principle, opposed to odd-even scheme as and when it is required but Delhi's public transport is in shambles. Our national capital not even has 3,000 buses as against a requirement of 10,000. The government has not yet been able to make provisions for last mile connectivity even after making promises in its election manifesto. There has been no policy measure to promote non-motorised transport in the capital," said its Delhi unit chief Anupam.

    IANS

  • 14:41 (IST)

    Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweets

  • 14:36 (IST)

    Two-wheelers pollute more than cars

  • 14:29 (IST)

    Delhi air quality trend since July 2017

    Delhi air quality levels reached severe levels on two occasions. Between 20 and 22 October, the AQI reached nearly 750, while it rose to nearly 1000 between 7 and 10 November. 

    Courtesy: Nikhil Pahwa

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Smog a regular occurrence in Delhi 

    The environmental concern raised by hazardous air quality in Delhi has become an annual feature now. People indulge in the intense discussion at the turn of every winter, only to forget the smog worries when the air becomes slightly breathable. But desperate and revolutionary measures should be adopted to tackle the menace, said experts.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Recurring smog problem discouraging professionals from coming to Delhi 

    The smog situation is also affecting the talent landscape of Delhi and NCR. Many professionals are being hesitant to take up career opportunities in and around Delhi and those who are working in Delhi are looking for career opportunities outside the state and opting for western or southern states of
    the country.

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Companies allowing work-from-home for their employees

    Media conglomerate Zee Entertainment enterprises has provided an anti-pollution mask to each employee and is allowing 'Work from Home' for employees who are suffering from severe respiratory problems. The organisation has also implemented the 'Flexi Working Hours' policy and has taken on board services of a doctor at its Noida office for 10 working days starting 9 November.

  • 14:04 (IST)

    NGT urges AAP government to discourage road-side parking 

    The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government and the municipal corporations to ensure availability of appropriate parking facilities for cars and discourage road-side parking. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar slammed authorities for not complying with its earlier orders to decongest traffic and asked them to take steps in a holistic manner.

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Air pollution levels hazardous in all major centres of Delhi, NCR

  • 13:49 (IST)

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges authorities to make cities more livable

  • 13:46 (IST)

    PM2.5 levels high in Gurugram and Faridabad too

    The air quality in the National Capital Region too is not better than most parts of Delhi. While Gurugram's AQI is at 412, while Faridabad's PM2.5 levels currently stands at 444. All figures are as of 1 pm on Sunday. 

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Why NGT's order to stop construction work may not work

    The measure to stop construction activities is also to be implemented along with the co-operation of the Centre. The construction of roads is a turnaround scheme of the present regime at the Centre and many such construction projects going on in the capital are carried out by the National Highway Authority of India.

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Environmentalist Sunita Narain holds pet coke usage responsible for pollution 

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Both Centre and state responsible for the crisis, says Sunita Narain

    Speaking to CNN News18, Sunita Narain of the Centre for Science and Environment blamed both the Centre as well as the state governments of Delhi and Punjab for the present crisis. Narain said that the biggest contributor to pollution is the use of pet coke by several industries. However, she added that India is the biggest importer of pet coke from US. Narain said that even China and US do not encourage the use of pet coke owing to pollution issues. 

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Government formulated GRAP to tackle air pollution 

    The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), under the prodding of the Supreme Court, had come up with a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control severe pollution in the NCR. The notification for the implementation of GRAP was done by the Ministry of Environment on 12 January this year.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    What did Beijing do to tackle air pollution? 

    After Mexico, it was Beijing's turn to enjoy the dubious distinction of being the most polluted capital city in the world. Once the Chinese government set their mind on executing an action plan, they did not digress from their objectives. They came up with a tough plan where no new car licenses were given to Beijing citizens who were given the choice of car-pooling and the use of public transportation with no exceptions granted. The Chinese are switching over to renewable energy in a big way and are reducing their dependency on coal power plants.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Air quality level at 999 in Delhi's RK Puram

  • 12:10 (IST)

    How Mexico city tackled air pollution is a lesson to Delhi

    Mexico City faced the same problem in the early 90s and in 1992, it was dubbed the most polluted capital in the world. The Mexican government decided to put its act together and prepared a detailed contingency plan which included the compulsory use of catalytic converts in every car, major improvement in public transportation, and the preparation of an 'Atmospheric Environmental Contingency Plan’ which also includes the restriction of vehicular traffic that comes into operation every time PM 10 levels reach 221.

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Delhi smog may affect tourism, says ASSOCHAM

    The smog situation in the National Capital Region may adversely affect tourism industry, an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) report has suggested. The toxic smog, according to Outlook, is likely to affect the economy in sectors like tourism, transport, automobile and real estate.

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Connaught Place: Before and after smog 

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Delhi puts citizens at risk as national capital's green cover shrinks rapidly 

    As our politicians pass the buck with manful indiscrimination, not a single meaningful policy decision has been taken to tackle the basic issues involved, which include unbridled development of cities, lack of clean energy, and the abundant use of plastic, which includes not only plastic bags but thermocol as well. It is often used in temples when they dish out the free food. Then there’s the packaging industry. The list seems endless.

    Read the full article here

  • Why stopping trucks from Delhi is an impossible task

    Stopping trucks from entering Delhi is nearly impossible for the government as there is no alternative for these heavy vehicles to pass by without entering the capital city. The Centre rolled out a scheme to construct an Eastern Peripheral Highway to allow the trucks go to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh without entering the capital. The road is still being constructed and is unlikely to be completed before March 2018, which is its latest deadline. 

After a brief let-up, the pollution levels skyrocketed in Delhi  on Sunday, with the air quality becoming hazardous, which environmental agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthy people.

The pollution monitoring authorities said there may be some respite from Monday evening as surface winds will gain momentum. SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said there is possibility of rains in the evening of 14 November. However, experts say rain brings temporary relief, but also leads to accumulation of particulates due to high levels of moisture.

The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management, which had briefly fallen below emergency levels on Saturday, recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration at 478 and 713 microgrammes per cubic metre by afternoon.

The corresponding 24-hour safe standards are 60 and 100. Visibility came down below 100 metres at many places. The air quality index of the CPCB had a score of 460, as against Saturday's 403. The most dominant pollutants were PM 2.5 and CO, according to the CPCB air bulletin.

People complained of burning sensation in their eyes and heaviness in breathing, reflecting the severity of the pollution.

The PM2.5 reading of the Centre-run SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) was also above 400, which is in the severe category as well.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

If the prevailing levels of PM2.5 and PM10 persist for another 24 hours, the odd-even scheme is supposed to be implemented, according to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being enforced by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority.

The NGT had on Saturday said that the odd-even scheme should be implemented "without any default" as and when PM (particulate matter) 10 level goes above 500 microgrammes per cubic metre and PM2.5 level crosses the limit of 300 microgrammes per cubic metre during a span of 48 hours. CPCB and SAFAR scientists maintained that the fresh spike in pollution was triggered mainly due to drop in inversion layer (the layer beyond which pollutants cannot disperse into

the upper layer of the atmosphere), which in turn happened due to sharp drop in minimum and maximum temperatures. The CPCB's air lab chief Dipankar Saha said the haze was basically a mixture of dust and moisture. Formation of a thick cloud cover also resulted in the spike in moisture and drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures, he said.

"The wind flow from North Western side of Delhi (through Punjab & Haryana) is likely to continue till today. The wind will start flowing towards towards Punjab and Haryana from Monday under the influence of a western disturbance approaching Delhi.

"Under the above scenario, atmospheric circulation over Delhi will become favourable for substantial reduction of air pollutants from 13 November," Saha said. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP accused the AAP government of being in an "indecisive state" over the pollution crisis in the city and demanded Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call an all- party meeting.

Manoj Tiwari, the president of Delhi BJP, said that air pollution levels in the city are 4-7 times higher than the normal posing serious health hazard to the people.

"Despite this, the visionless Arvind Kejriwal government continues to be in a indecisive state," he alleged. With schools set to open and heavy public activity likely on Monday after the weekend break, the Kejriwal government seems to be "lost" as it never formulated a strategy to fight such a climatic emergency, he said.

He requested the L-G to call an all-party meeting to discuss the preparations to fight pollution and remedial measures, Tiwari also demanded 24x7 free chest units at all the government and private hospitals in Delhi.

 

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 10:50 am | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017 11:05 am


