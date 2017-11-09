You are here:
Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: 'You've made a mess of city', NGT lambasts Arvind Kejriwal govt

IndiaFP StaffNov, 09 2017 11:59:23 IST
  • 11:59 (IST)

    Last year, in Beijing vs Delhi, national capital beat China at poorer air quality

    Smog-ridden Beijing, often dubbed 'Greyjing' for its sickly air quality and thick blanket of smog, is arguably one of the world's most polluted city. However Delhi and Beijing remained neck and neck as last year's data said it's an equally bad place to breathe.

    Last year this report in Firstpost quoted real time coverage data given out by aqicn.org, a website that tracks air quality in major cities across the world, New Delhi preceeded Beijing when it came to poor air quality. While aqicn.org ranked Beijing at 25 (Good) in its Air Quality Index, Delhi's map was awash in deep red, and purple flags.

    The Indian capital was ranked at 552 (Hazardous) in deep red letters. The level of Particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) was especially alarming as it soared up to 999 during the day.

  • 11:54 (IST)

    'Shameful for all parties'

    NGT says, “It is shameful for all the parties in this matter on what they’re passing on to the next generation”

  • 11:48 (IST)

    NGT questions states' seriousness in dealing with smog situation

    The National Green Tribunal observed: "Even construction work taking place openly isn’t being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised”.

    NGT also slammed neighboring states of Delhi  and raised the question on their seriousness on the grievous situation

  • 11:32 (IST)

    'You've made a mess of Delhi': National Green Tribunal slams Kejriwal government

    "You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see number of patients that are being admitted,"  NGT tells Delhi government. 

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges farmers to avoid burning stubble

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Delhi health advisory tells schools to avoid outdoor activities

    The advisory advised schools to avoid outdoor assembly, sports activities and other physical activities in the early morning hours.

    It called for extra precautions for high risk groups such as children, elderly, pregnant women, asthma patients, and those with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases), heart disease and stroke, diabetics, and with low immunity and suggested usage of N95 masks while going outdoor during peak pollution hours.

    The advisory states that polluted air of the capital is taking a heavy toll on the health, and the national capital has been witnessing smoggy mornings due to high moisture content, particulate matter, pollution, and lack of winds.

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Delhi govt health advisory tells people to drink plenty of water and not to smoke

    Delhi government issued a health advisory on Wednesday urging Delhiites to use carpooling and public transport, stay indoors, and not to smoke. It also urged people to avoid going for early morning walks and late evening walks, and not to burn dry leaves, crops residues, wood, coal, etc. It advised people to go to the nearest medical facility, if they feel breathlessness or palpitation.

    Treatment is absolutely free in all the government health facilities. "Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions. If you feel irritation in the throat and nose, take steam and do salt water gargles. Drink plenty of warm water and maintain good hydration.

    "If any time you are feeling breathlessness or palpitation, immediately go to nearest medical facility. Do not smoke, as it harms not only you but others also," the advisory said.

  • 10:54 (IST)

    DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed demands University be shut till Sunday

    Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Rocky Tuseed on Wednesday demanded that Delhi University should keep the colleges closed till Sunday in the wake of alarming pollution level.

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Meanwhile, in Mumbai...

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Bowler RP Singh wishes Delhi a 'Good Morning'

  • 10:41 (IST)

    Centre's response

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted saying that the EPCA should effectively implement identified steps in a practical manner so that the visible improvement is seen on ground. "I would like to assure people that the central government shall do everything possible to bring about improvement in air quality in Delhi and NCR."

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Weather conditions hit in Uttar Pradesh

    Hazardous weather conditions have hit Uttar Pradesh too with various cities recording dangerously poor air quality, officials said on Thursday.

    Meanwhile, reports said that the Air Quality Index in Noida has been noted as the worst in the state in the past 24-hours. IANS reported that the air quality in the state capital is worst in Lalbagh where the average AQI is 463, which was very close to that in Noida in the last 24-hours.

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Times Now reports

  • 10:28 (IST)

    17 die across state in road accidents due to smog situation

    Due to the smog that descended on most parts of the state, as many as 17 people have been killed in road accidents across the state in the last 24 hours, police said.

  • 10:23 (IST)

    Delhi Metro to run extra train trips from Friday

    In view of the ongoing weather scenario, the Delhi Metro has decided to run extra train trips across the metro network from Friday, Financial Express reported.

  • 10:22 (IST)

    Odd-even scheme may return

    The odd-even road rationing scheme may return to New Delhi as NCR continues to reel under “severe” levels of air pollution.

    Air pollution in the region has officially hit the ‘severe plus’ or emergency, category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index stood at 493. Authorities will decide whether the odd-even rule needs to be re-introduced to control vehicular pollution.

  • 10:18 (IST)

    Delhi govt tells high-risk group not to go for morning and evening walks

    The government issued a health advisory for high-risk people, including children, the elderly and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments. “We appeal to the people of Delhi to avoid morning and evening walks,” Manish Sisodia said. 

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Kejriwal responds to Amarinder Singh's tweet

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh's tweet and agreed that the Centre should intervene in the worsening air pollution issue in Delhi. "I agree sir that Centre shud take lead. But pl grant me time to discuss if together we can present a plan to centre. Del is choking sir."

  • 10:04 (IST)

    MLAs Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Sirsa hold a mask distribution drive at Connaught Place

  • 10:03 (IST)

    It's difficult to breathe while practicing, say sport enthusiasts in Ludhiana

  • 09:54 (IST)

  • 09:53 (IST)

    Punjab: All schools to be shut till 11 November

    In Punjab, all government and private schools will remain closed from 9 November to 11 November, reports said. 

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Two-wheelers will be exempt from odd-even scheme: Kailash Gahlot

    Quoting Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, reports said that two-wheelers will be exempted if odd-even scheme comes into effect in Delhi. 

  • 09:43 (IST)

    Delhi hits emergency air pollution category

    Delhi officially hit the ‘severe plus’, or emergency category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index (AQI) stood at 493. Delhi NCR’s AQI read 480, according to the 7pm readings, News18 reports.

    The Supreme Court constituted body, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) announced the ‘severe plus’ category, according to its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). A series of emergency measures laid out in GRAP, will have to be immediately enforced by the Delhi government, the municipal corporation and all other authorities, which include, barring trucks, except those carrying essential commodities. 

    The state government is also expected to arrive at a decision on odd-even scheme today. 

  • 09:37 (IST)

    Kejriwal writes to CMs of Punjab and Haryana over air pollution issue

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sent a letter to chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and urged them to work jointly to resolve the air pollution issue. 

  • 09:30 (IST)

    Stubble burning continues in Haryana

    Even as smog condition worsens in New Delhi, latest visuals from Haryana's Rohtak shows that stubble burning continued in the state. Reports said that the pollution levels are rising in the region and neighbouring states.

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Punjab issues strict guidelines for bus drivers amid widespread smog

    After the death of 10 people in a road accident in Bathinda, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered issuance of strict guidelines for bus drivers in view of widespread smog in the state.

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Amarinder Singh tweets to Kejriwal: Says Punjab has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reached out to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the latter's concern over stubble management in the neighbouring states. In a series of tweets addressed to Kejriwal, Singh said, "Share your concern over stubble burning and pollution @ArvindKejriwal, Centre alone can solve the problem given its national implications."

    Singh also said that the smog situation is serious but "Punjab is helpless" as problem is widespread and state has no money "to compensate farmers for stubble management."

  • 08:52 (IST)

    41 trains arrive late 

    Reports said that 41 trains coming in and going out of Delhi will arrive late due to worsening smog situation in the national capital. ANI reports that nine trains have been rescheduled and ten others have been cancelled

  • 08:38 (IST)

    Air Quality Index

    Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh at 799, Dwarka 388, Shadipur 362,Anand Vihar 515 in Air Quality Index. All fall in the ‘Hazardous’ category

  • Pollution control norms meant to improve air quality face implementation hurdles

    The EPCA has suggested a number of pollution control norms to reduce smog in the capital, including quadrupling of parking fees in Delhi-NCR; slashing Metro fares during off-peak hours; and a complete closure of brick kilns. However, these measures are likely to face speed breakers and hurdles on the implementation stage.

  • 08:16 (IST)

    Visibility in Sector 137 of Noida remains poor

    Image Credit: Asif Khan/Firstpost

  • 08:15 (IST)

  • 07:55 (IST)

    There was no respite for Delhi as thick smog continued to envelope the National Capital

    Credit: ANI

  • 07:54 (IST)

    Thursday early morning visuals 

    Credit: ANI

  • 07:46 (IST)

  • 07:30 (IST)

    ANI reported that the air quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area showed prominent pollutants PM 10 & PM 2.5 in 'severe' category

  • 17:25 (IST)

    Delhi MLA Majinder Sirsa distributes masks near Central Park, Connaught Place

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Glimpses from smog engulfed RK Puram

  • 15:20 (IST)

    Transport Commission: No buffer time

    Speaking with News 18, the Transport Commission said departments will not be given a buffer time of 15 days to prepare for odd-even rule

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot says odd-even rule set to make comeback

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Pollution levels in North Campus

  • 14:48 (IST)

    Pollution levels in southeast Delhi

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Pollution levels in central Delhi

  • 13:59 (IST)

    Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Delhi amidst heavy smog

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Masks might not be the solution

    Speaking to Outlook, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "Masks are not very helpful as a lot of air can get inside from the sides. Also children and elderly find them very uncomfortable to use."

  • 13:38 (IST)

    Government aware of steps that it needs to take to fix this problem, but has not worked on fixing this public health emergency

    Writing for Business Standard, Siddharth Singh argues that the government knows the causes and the solutions. However the histrionics which will put this crisis on the top of the policy agenda are as yet missing. He concludes by saying, "We need an ‘all of the above’ approach, and we need it starting yesterday."

  • 13:24 (IST)

    All schools in the city will be shut till Sunday in view of high levels of pollution, announces Delhi government

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Visuals from Barakhambha Road

  • Apart from particulate matter, Delhi air also has formaldehyde and volatile organic compound which are equally dangerous

    Delhi-based scientist Amol Bahl told Firstpost that apart from particulate matter Delhi air also contains formaldehyde and volatile organic compound which are equally dangerous. They are caused due to smog which can cause respiratory distress and disorders, intestinal disharmony, skin infection, vision impairment etc. He says that measures aimed at reducing particulate matter in the air are not going to be enough. He adds that Delhi needs a solution to this problem too.

Delhi breathed poison with pollutants touching calamitous levels, as a thick grey smog hung low across the region, prompting authorities to declare schools shut till Sunday, halt construction activities and ban entry of trucks in the city.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority's decision to enforce these measures enlisted under the 'severe plus' or emergency category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in a meeting attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A decision on whether or not to implement the odd-even car-rationing scheme will be taken tomorrow, the EPCA said.

"The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) task force has advised EPCA that given the prevailing air pollution emergency in the city, there is a need to take actions which are listed in the severe plus category," it said.

Authorities in the city scrambled to tackle the extraordinary situation as hospitals recorded a surge in the number of patients complaining of respiratory problems, reminiscent of the '1952 Great Smog of London'.

After Diwali last year, Delhi witnessed a similar episode of smog which lasted nearly a week, prompting authorities to declare such emergency measures for the first time in the city's history.

Representational image. PTI

The smog, which triggered near zero visibility at many places, pile-ups on highways and delay in flight operations, is a mixture of carbon monoxide, particulate matter such as PM2.5, PM10, ground level ozone and oxides of nitrogen and sulphur dioxide, the Delhi government said in a health advisory.

The government also announced that all schools in the national capital would remain closed till Sunday in view of the "unbearable" air pollution.

The metro and Delhi Transport Corporation announced decisions to augment services by pressing more trains and buses into service, in a bid to reduce dependence on private vehicles.

On Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was "an emergency" and that his office was "continuously trying" to fix a meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana on stubble burning, a practice which aggravates air pollution in Delhi.

However, EPCA member Sunita Narain cautioned against putting too much hope in temporary solutions such as closure of schools and deplored the "lack of political will" in executing tougher decisions.

Subsequently, the LG directed that agencies such as the municipal corporations and the Delhi Metro should strictly enforce the decisions taken by the EPCA, including hiking parking fares by four times.

The civic bodies were dilly-dallying in executing the EPCA's orders. However, it was decided that metro will not have to slash commuting fares temporarily as it already has a differential pricing system for peak and off-peak hours in place.

In its health advisory, the government said people should stay indoors as much as possible as the "smog is poisonous" and may create many health hazards like asthma attacks and other breathing complications.

The day-long average air quality index of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had a score of 478 on a scale of 500, indicating 'severe' levels of pollution, while many individual stations recorded AQI as high as 487.

If the score touches 500 and persists there for at least 48 hours, measures like odd-even and a ban on construction and demolition activities will come into force across the Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI that the government was ready to implement the odd-even car-rationing scheme and arrangements were underway to press more buses into service.

"We will enforce odd-even in Delhi if air quality turns severe plus. I have also directed DTC to procure 500 buses on short-term basis to augment public transport till March. Metro has also been asked to hire around 300 buses for 15-20 days if odd-even is implemented," Gahlot said, adding that two-wheelers will be exempted from the scheme as and when it is rolled out.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) said it would run an additional 186 train trips from tomorrow.

"Cities and administrations need to implement solutions and take bold decisions to reduce emissions. The range of actions recommended and directed by the EPCA is targeted at doing just that, and it is now up to the political leadership of Delhi and NCR to take their implementation forward," Narain, who is also the chief of the Centre For Science and Environment (CSE), said.

The EPCA had made it clear yesterday that its orders were legally binding and had to be enforced once the chief secretaries of the respective states issue them.

It was the Environment Ministry which, in January, had empowered the EPCA through a gazette notification to enforce the GRAP to combat air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

Meanwhile, in incidents of pile-ups at multiple locations on the busy Yamuna Expressway over 20 vehicles collided and around 22 people suffered minor injuries during the morning hours when visibility was a measly 10 metres.

For the second day in a row, operations at the Delhi airport were hampered and there were delays of up to two hours. Airport sources said that there were times when only one runway was operable as visibility dropped in the afternoon.

According to the forecast of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the 24-hour-average concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10 will be around 420 and 678 micrograms per cubic metre.

The corresponding safe standards of these ultra-fine particulates, up to 30 times finer than the width of a human hair, are 60 and 100, respectively.

The secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Madhavan Rajeevan, said the smog in Delhi is not localised, but spread across the entire region. He said the conditions would persist for another two-three days.

The SAFAR suggested that the "sudden" intrusion of pollutant-laden smoke from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana from the night of November 6 led to the spike as the high quantity of moisture in the city's air trapped the particulates.

"There is absolutely no wind movement. Moreover, temperature is also not coming down substantially which could have resulted in the conversion of the fog into water and subsequent dispersion of the suspended particulates," CPCB scientist Dipankar Saha explained.

Apart from Delhi, neighbouring Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida were also in the 'severe' category.

Residents of the city complained of heavy breathing and watery eyes as the smog did not even spare living rooms or underground metro stations. In London smog of 1952 about 4,000 people had died prematurely when average PM levels were about 500 micrograms per cubic metre along with high SO2 levels.

On Wednesday, with a score of 448 in a scale of 500, the air quality index was at the year's worst. The Indian Medical Association had declared a "public health emergency" and appealed to the government to stop outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to protect the health of children.


Published Date: Nov 09, 2017 11:45 am | Updated Date: Nov 09, 2017 11:59 am


