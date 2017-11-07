Delhi Air Pollution as it happened: Manish Sisodia orders shutdown of schools; Haryana govt changes timings

If stubble burning was the reason, wouldn't Chandigarh be affected too?

Firstpost talked to Nita Soans, CEO, Kaiterra, maker of Laser Egg, an Air Quality Monitor who said, "the farmers are only given 15 days to sow the next plant (wheat), and market and thresh the first one. Multiple harvesting leaves them with no other option but to burn the spike. If this was the prime cause of smog, wouldn't Chandigarh, the capital of Haryana and Punjab, have also been affected by smog? Panchkula is 177 PM 2.5 (Unhealthy) right now and ITO in central Delhi is 661 (Hazardous)."

She added, "Delhi-NCR generally has a high baseline PM2.5 reading post October but firecrackers and crop burning lead to extreme spikes like the ones we have seen in the past two days. Farmers have been burning their crops several times over the last few weeks and for the last few weeks. Delhi-NCR missed spikes on Tuesday because of the wind direction. The wind direction changed over the last few days and this has lead to the hazardous P2.5 readings. The wind could be the reason why Panchkula has a lower reading than Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. The farmers need to be given better alternatives to crop burning and this is where the Government and rice producers need to come in."